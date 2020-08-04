New York, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Crop Harvesting Robots Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483121/?utm_source=GNW

The market is driven by the increasing focus on farm mechanization, shortage of workers in farms and increasing need for compliance with industrial standards.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing focus on farm mechanization, shortage of workers in farms and increasing need for compliance with industrial standards.

The crop harvesting robots market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscape.



The crop harvesting robots market is segmented as below:

By Product

Fruit and vegetable harvesting robots

Grain harvesting robots

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA



This study identifies the growing popularity of solar-powered crop harvesting robots as one of the prime reasons driving the crop harvesting robots market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in venture funding and expansion of greenhouse farms will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The crop harvesting robots market covers the following areas:

Crop harvesting robots market sizing

Crop harvesting robots market forecast

Crop harvesting robots market industry analysis

Crop harvesting robots market sizing

Crop harvesting robots market forecast

Crop harvesting robots market industry analysis





