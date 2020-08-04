LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the “Company”) announced today that the maturity date for the repayment of outstanding indebtedness under its credit agreement with Greenstone Resources II LP and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd., of US$4,500,000 (the “Loan”), was extended to August 15, 2020. Additional information about the Loan can be found in previous press releases including those issued on May 21, 2019 and July 2, 2020, each of which are available on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .



About Highland

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. More information about the Company is available on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact: