When time is of the essence— Building Material Specialties, Inc. has an extensive inventory of Division 8 and 10 products to ensure short lead times on a variety of products and materials.

Hillsboro,Oregon, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hufcor, The industry leader in movable partition sound management and the world’s most installed brand of operable walls, folding partitions, vertical lift and glass walls, announced today that Building Material Specialties, Inc. (BMS) has been selected as their independent installing distributor representative for the Oregon commercial building specialties market.

“We are very pleased to have BMS join the Hufcor Team as an independent distributor representing the Oregon market. Based on their decades-long success in sales, installation and service of commercial building specialty products, we anticipate that their partnership with Hufcor will quickly allow them to become Oregon’s leading and preferred source for acoustic operable walls, folding partitions, vertical lift and glass walls from Hufcor," said Barry Napier – Hufcor’s Vice President, North American Distributor Sales.



Founded in 1984, BMS has grown to become one of the largest and most respected specialty contractors in the Pacific Northwest, providing design & budget assistance, project specifications and details, technical support, installation, and ongoing service.

“We are excited to join the Hufcor independent distributor network and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship,” said Marc Cardinaux, BMS Founder and President.

Josh Jorgensen, BMS General Manager added,” We were excited when Hufcor reached out with the opportunity to become a distributor. We try to align ourselves with quality manufacturers looking for a partnership. With Hufcor’s reputation for quality, innovation, and performance; the partnership makes sense. Hufcor is a great addition to our product offerings and will enhance the value we can offer our customers.”

About Hufcor: Founded in 1900, Hufcor is an American company, based in Janesville, Wisconsin, designing and manufacturing the most installed brand of operable partitions worldwide. With global operations with manufacturing facilities located in Australia, China, Germany and Malaysia, Hufcor is specified, bid, manufactured, and installed in hotels, schools, churches and convention centers around the world.

For more information, visit www.hufcor.com

About Building Material Specialties: Founded in 1984, Building Material Specialties (BMS, Inc.) is a Hillsboro, Oregon-based specialties contractor representing a broad spectrum of Division 8 and 10 products including: Visual Display Boards; Hollow Metal Doors and Frames; Wood Doors; Hardware Specialty Doors, Timely Frames; Toilet Partitions and Accessories; Lockers; Projection Screens and Operable Walls.

For more information, visit: https://www.buildingmaterialspecialties.com/

