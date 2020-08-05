纽约, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 爱新鲜集团（以下简称“爱新鲜”或“公司”）（纳斯达克股票代码：IFMK）一家领先的亚洲美国连锁超市和网上食品商宣布已被联合国全球契约组织批准加入。 爱新鲜参与联合国全球契约组织是公司致力于发展可持续业务，同时在食品杂货零售行业取得长期成功的承诺付出的努力。



联合国全球契约是一个由9500多家企业和3,000多家非企业签署组成的全球网络，致力于建设可持续的未来。作为世界上最大的企业可持续发展倡议，联合国全球契约通过挑战并促使组织针对可持续发展目标采取更具雄心的行动，从而引领着全球转型。

爱新鲜主席邓龙先生评论说：“我们很荣幸能参加联合国全球契约组织的倡议，通过全球网络进行合作发展潜在贸易商机。 爱新鲜有着崇高的使命----让我们所服务的社区更美好。今年早些时候，我们的商店开始逐渐采取一项限制一次性塑料杂货袋的新政策，以鼓励所有顾客使用可重复使用的袋子并消除对付费袋子的需求。我们决心采取更多实际行动来解决环境问题，并建立可持续的零售业务模式，相信将对我们的未来减少对环境的影响。”

About iFresh, Inc.

iFresh Inc. (Nasdaq: IFMK), headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer on the east coast of U.S. With nine retail supermarkets along the US eastern seaboard (with additional stores in Glen Cove, Miami and Connecticut opening soon), and two in-house wholesale businesses strategically located in cities with a highly concentrated Asian population, iFresh aims to satisfy the increasing demands of Asian Americans (whose purchasing power has been growing rapidly) for fresh and culturally unique produce, seafood and other groceries that are not found in mainstream supermarkets. With an in-house proprietary delivery network, online sales channel and strong relations with farms that produce Chinese specialty vegetables and fruits, iFresh is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty produce at competitive prices to a growing base of customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.ifreshmarket.com/.

