Bridgepoint acted as the sole sell-side financial advisor to DBI on their majority recapitalization to Spire Capital.

Lenexa, KS, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principals of Bridgepoint Investment Banking (“Bridgepoint”) acted as the sole sell-side financial advisor to DBI, Inc. (“DBI”) on their majority recapitalization to Spire Capital (“Spire”). DBI is an industry-leading nondestructive testing and inspection services company that has been providing timely and quality services to the oil & gas pipelines, power generation, and infrastructure industries throughout the Midwest for 28 years.

Bridgepoint Managing Director Mike Anderson commented, “We are proud to work with DBI, a company with a reputation for excellence. Our team ran a great process during an extremely difficult time dealing with COVID-19 and we were able to deliver a terrific outcome for DBI’s shareholders. It is a pleasure to help partner another Kansas City based business with a capital provider that brings both capital and experience to help them take their business to the next level.”

Jeff Hilfiker, President & CEO of DBI, stated “Bridgepoint ran a tailored, best-in-class process that partnered us with a premier private equity group, Spire Capital. During these unprecedented times with the pandemic, Bridgepoint still showed great trust, leadership and perseverance to ensure our company and shareholders received the optimal transaction for this next stage of growth.”

About Bridgepoint Investment Banking

Bridgepoint Investment Banking, a division of Bridgepoint Holdings, LLC, is a market-leading boutique investment bank. The Bridgepoint team, through their broker dealer relationship with M&A Securities Group, Inc., an unaffiliated entity, serves clients over their corporate lifecycles by providing capital raising and M&A advisory solutions. Bridgepoint serves clients globally across a range of focus sectors including trucking and transportation.

About DBI, Inc.

Founded in 1992, DBI, Inc. is a leader in providing nondestructive testing, special inspections, mechanical integrity inspections, industry training and consulting services throughout the United States.

