LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union, serving four counties in the eastern region of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Valley, re-elected Chung Bothwell to oversee the financial cooperative as Board Chairman for the 2020-2021 term. First elected to this office in 2008, Bothwell now marks her thirteenth year at the helm of the board. For more than two decades, she has served in a principal role for the multiple award-winning financial institution, which was named “Best in East Bay” for credit unions by the East Bay Times Reader’s Choice Awards for the third consecutive year in 2020. In addition, UNCLE holds a 5-Star Superior rating from Bauer Financial for financial strength and security.



“The accelerated pace of today’s financial environment has been further complicated by recent world events. As we move forward in this new reality, UNCLE will continue to serve as a critical community resource by successfully adapting to rapid change. In 2019, we took the important step of forming a new Audit Committee to provide more effective and efficient response to shifting regulations and market trends,” said Bothwell, who holds a Juris Doctor (JD) and Master of Laws (LLM) degree, as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA). “The new three-member body is responsible for all of the essential internal controls and reporting functions of our former Supervisory Committee. However, it is empowered to act in a more streamlined and nimble manner so that we can better optimize opportunities that benefit our members.”

Bothwell has been an integral part of a stable leadership team that has steered the credit union on a strategic course to build member value through sustainable growth and long-term organizational health. Employed at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, she has deep experience in financial management, strategic planning and budgeting. While serving as Board Chairman for UNCLE, Bothwell has been instrumental in leading initiatives to promote financial education in the communities the credit union serves. In addition, she has persistently worked with Congress to advocate on behalf of credit unions. In 2017, she was awarded the California and Nevada Credit Union League’s J. Alvin George Outstanding Volunteer Award.

Serving alongside Chung Bothwell is Vice Chairman John Stein, Ph.D., who was re-elected to a second term in this role. A former Livermore city council member and current member of the city’s planning commission, Stein has held varied leadership positions on UNCLE’s Board of Directors for 11 years. He currently works as an engineer at Gryphon Technologies.

Stepping up as Treasurer is Mila Shapovalov, who is currently a member of UNCLE’s Board of Directors and served on the Supervisory Committee in 2013. Board Secretary Bob Corey was also re-elected to a second term in this office.

With the restructuring of the Audit Committee, the three board members serving in this capacity are: Neda Gray, Robin Morris and Clay Smith. In addition, the credit union is honored to welcome Peter Goldstein, Ph.D., to a new board position. Goldstein has been a physicist, software developer and project manager at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for over 30 years.

