ViralClear Pharmaceuticals is Currently in Phase 2 Trials with Merimepodib in the Fight Against COVID-19

BioSig Technologies, Inc. ’s (Nasdaq: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”) subsidiary, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ViralClear), today announced the addition of Dr. Michael J. Sofia to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Michael Sofia, Ph.D., has introduced numerous drugs into clinical development for the treatment of infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases. He has authored over 110 publications, 15 book chapters and is an inventor on more than 54 US patents. He is the principal inventor of sofosbuvir, currently marketed as the backbone of hepatitis C curative therapies Sovaldi(R), Harvoni(R), Epclusa(R) and Vosevi(R). Dr. Sofia has received numerous recognitions, including the 2016 Lasker-Debakey Award in Clinical Medical Research and induction in the American Chemical Society Medicinal Chemistry Hall of Fame. Currently, Dr. Sofia is a Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Arbutus Biopharma, Inc., a company focused on the discovery and development of therapies to cure hepatitis B.

“With Mike’s addition to our Scientific Advisory Board, we believe that we have a very well rounded group of experts who can provide ViralClear with guidance on how to best proceed in addressing the current COVID-19 pandemic and other significant viral infections of special interest,” stated Jerome B. Zeldis, M.D., Ph.D., the acting Chief Medical Officer and Head of ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dr. Sofia commented, “I am excited to join the Scientific Advisory Board of ViralClear. The COVID-19 pandemic has called the drug development community to action to find therapies that can combat this disease. ViralClear’s merimepodib is a novel agent with a new mechanism of action that has the potential to help address this pandemic now. I am eager to bring my expertise in antiviral drug development to help ViralClear in its efforts to develop merimepodib for the fight against COVID-19.”

ViralClear recently announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board . The goal of the SAB is to review all aspects of drug discovery and development and advise ViralClear on its mission to control emerging infections and viral diseases of special interest, including COVID-19. Robin Robinson, Ph.D., the former Head of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and J. Paul Waymack, M.D., ScD, formerly of the Food and Drug Administration, were the first advisors appointed to the SAB.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals ( www.biosig.com ).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP (tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.



About Merimepodib and ViralClear

BioSig’s Technologies, Inc (Nasdaq: BSGM) subsidiary, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ViralClear), is seeking to develop a novel pharmaceutical called merimepodib to treat patients with COVID-19. Merimepodib is intended to be orally administered, and has demonstrated broad-spectrum in vitro antiviral activity, including strong activity against SARS-CoV-2 in cell cultures. Merimepodib was previously in development as a treatment for chronic hepatitis C and psoriasis by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Vertex), with 12 clinical trials (7 in phase 1 and 5 in phase 2) with over 400 subjects and patients and an extensive preclinical safety package was completed.

Forward-looking Statements

