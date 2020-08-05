MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI), one of the nation’s leading outpatient diagnostic imaging providers, has announced a restructure of its senior leadership team to meet growing demand and expansion of its industry-leading diagnostic imaging platform.



“The demand for high-quality care and safe, outpatient-based imaging services continues to present new opportunities for CDI to grow and expand,” said Rick Long, CDI’s chief executive officer. “Our long-term success is tied to executing on growth strategies and delivering a best-in-class experience for our customers and associates.”

Adam Nielsen, who joined CDI in 2019 as chief development officer, has been named chief commercial officer. In this role, he is responsible for aligning business development, fixed site operations and sales, leading all strategies and efforts related to organic and new growth for the company. Prior to joining CDI, he was president and chief executive officer at Great Lakes Caring Home Health and Hospice in Jackson, Mich., where he led day-to-day operations and managed the company’s acquisition and growth strategy, expanding its continuum of home health and hospice services to nine states.

“Even in today’s challenging health care environment, we’re seeing opportunity to grow,” said Nielsen. “Our CDI partnership models and commitment to delivering quality, access and service excellence are driving a lot of interest and demand.”

Anh Le Kremer has been named chief strategy officer. Kremer joined CDI in 2014 and has served in a number of executive roles including general counsel and chief compliance officer, and most recently has been CDI’s chief administrative officer. In her new role, she will direct all strategies and efforts related to building and maintaining CDI’s best-in-class imaging platform, leading innovative customer service and experience initiatives across the organization.

“CDI has always led the industry with innovative and remarkable customer service and experience,” said Kremer. “Everything we do is about making it easy to get the answers you need in a high-quality, safe and comfortable way.”

In other senior leadership moves, CDI also announced:

Rob Cherney has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations. Cherney has been a part of CDI’s operational leadership team for more than 10 years, most recently as a SVP/GM of Operations. In his new role, Cherney will be responsible for oversight of all fixed site operations for CDI’s national network of more than 120 imaging centers.



Tim Krzyzanowski has been hired as senior vice president for CDI’s Wholesale & Interim Services division. Krzyzanowski has been with GE Healthcare since 2014, most recently as Vice President and General Manager – Imaging for Europe and Russia. Prior to that, he was a General Manager for GE’s diagnostic imaging business in the U.S. In his new role, he will lead Insight Imaging which provides full-service, short- and long-term MRI, PET/CT, and CT mobile diagnostic imaging and staffing solutions to hospitals, clinics and other health care organizations across the country.

About Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI): CDI is one of the nation's leading providers of high-quality diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology services through its network of imaging centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and mobile imaging solutions. The organization, with nearly 2,000 associates nationally, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the U.S. driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologists network, compassionate, safe and cost-efficient care, and superior service to referring providers and patients. For more information, visit myCDI.com.

