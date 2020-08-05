NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today celebrated its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.



BigCommerce powers both branded ecommerce stores and cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems. It serves approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 120 countries. BigCommerce provides a comprehensive platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services like payments, shipping, and accounting.

"BigCommerce is honored to join the Nasdaq family as a public company, and we're excited to further expand our mission of accelerating ecommerce through Open SaaS," said Brent Bellm, CEO at BigCommerce. "Today is also a celebration – of the employees who poured their hearts into building a strong platform and culture; the partners that work hand-in-hand with us to provide merchants the tools and services for a successful ecommerce businesses; and, of course, the customers who place their trust in BigCommerce every day. Thank you. We couldn't get here without you."

“BigCommerce’s SaaS platform simplifies the creation of beautiful, engaging online stores by delivering a unique combination of ease-of-use, enterprise functionality, and flexibility,” said Jack Cassel, Vice President, New Listings and Capital Markets. “They are leading a new era of ecommerce and we could not be more excited to welcome them to the Nasdaq family of the world’s most innovative companies.”

