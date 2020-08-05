Boston, MA, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCQB: ZMTP) (“Zoom” or the “Company”), a leading producer of cable modems and other communication products, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the close of market on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the following day to discuss the results.



Conference Call Details

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. ET

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

(United States): (866) 393-7958

(International): (706) 643-5255

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time of the call and provide the operator with the conference ID of 1919679.

A slide presentation will accompany management’s remarks and will be accessible five minutes prior to the start of the call via the following link: www.zoom.net/SQ220. A recording of the call will also be made available afterwards through the investor information section of the Company’s website.

