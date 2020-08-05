- Submitted New Drug Application (NDA) for trilaciclib in small cell lung cancer (SCLC)
- Co-promotion agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim for U.S. trilaciclib launch
- Partnership for trilaciclib in China and global out-licensing of lerociclib net a combined $40 million in upfront payments, up to $486 million in milestone payments, plus potential royalties
- Secured $100 million credit facility to support trilaciclib development and commercialization
- Increasing cash guidance for FY 2020 to $185-$200 million at year end
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today provided a corporate and financial update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
“We made substantial progress on a number of fronts in the first half of 2020, and sharpened our focus on bringing trilaciclib to patients in 2021. By forging four strategic collaborations and securing a flexible credit facility, we have achieved three important objectives: positioning G1 for a strong commercial launch of trilaciclib in the United States, providing global access to our therapies, and securing non-dilutive capital to support the continued development of trilaciclib in additional indications,” said Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “We are now executing a comprehensive launch strategy for trilaciclib designed to raise awareness of the burden that chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression places on patients and the healthcare system, as well as implementing a robust development plan to evaluate the benefits of trilaciclib in additional tumor types and chemotherapy regimens.”
Regulatory, Clinical and Corporate Highlights
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights and 2020 Guidance
Key Anticipated 2020 Milestones
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class FDA-designated Breakthrough Therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy. Rintodestrant is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies.
G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, those relating to the therapeutic potential of trilaciclib, rintodestrant and lerociclib, the timing of marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe for trilaciclib in SCLC, trilaciclib’s possibility to improve patient outcomes across multiple indications, rintodestrant’s potential to be best-in-class oral SERD, lerociclib’s differentiated safety and tolerability profile over other marketed CDK4/6 inhibitors, our reliance on partners to develop and commercial licensed products, and the impact of pandemics such as COVID-19 (coronavirus), are based on the company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause the company’s actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein and include, but are not limited to, the company’s ability to complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; the company’s initial success in ongoing clinical trials may not be indicative of results obtained when these trials are completed or in later stage trials; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development-stage company; and market conditions. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
|G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|234,267
|$
|269,208
|Working capital
|$
|218,167
|$
|251,234
|Total assets
|$
|253,597
|$
|284,831
|Accumulated deficit
|$
|(399,086
|)
|$
|(336,853
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|203,845
|$
|255,527
|G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|License revenue – related party
|$
|2,140
|$
|—
|$
|2,140
|$
|—
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|18,531
|23,489
|38,965
|41,569
|General and administrative
|14,431
|9,094
|25,818
|16,896
|Total operating expenses
|32,962
|32,583
|64,783
|58,465
|Loss from operations
|(30,822)
|(32,583)
|(62,643)
|(58,465)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|91
|1,893
|872
|3,809
|Interest expense
|(265)
|—
|(265)
|—
|Other income (expense)
|(214)
|—
|(197)
|14
|Total other income (expense), net
|(388)
|1,893
|410
|3,823
|Net loss
|$
|(31,210)
|$
|(30,690)
|$
|(62,233)
|$
|(54,642)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.83)
|$
|(0.82)
|$
|(1.65)
|$
|(1.46)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|37,786,208
|37,470,926
|37,722,965
|37,434,156
