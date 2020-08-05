EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, and provided a corporate update. The Company will host a conference call today, Wednesday, August 5, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time/1:30 PM Pacific Time.
“In June, we were thrilled to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for FINTEPLA® for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome,” said Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO of Zogenix. “This was a significant milestone for Zogenix and those in the Dravet community seeking effective new treatment options. Last week, we commenced the commercial launch of FINTEPLA in the United States and are very pleased with our early progress. More than 230 U.S. healthcare providers have successfully completed the FINTEPLA Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) certification required to begin prescribing of FINTEPLA.”
“Despite the global pandemic, we have been able to continue advancing projects that will further support our growth as a commercial-stage rare disease company,” continued Dr. Farr. “We recently held positive meetings with the FDA to discuss the remaining development path to support a planned New Drug Application (NDA) submission for MT1621 for the treatment of thymidine kinase 2 deficiency. In addition, a meeting with the FDA has been scheduled in September to discuss next steps for our supplemental NDA (sNDA) for FINTEPLA in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), another difficult-to-treat childhood onset epilepsy.”
Corporate Update
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Results Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
About Zogenix
Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) oral solution, C-IV has been approved by the U.S. FDA and is under review in Europe for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe childhood onset epilepsy. In addition, the company has two late-stage development programs underway: one for FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a rare childhood-onset epilepsy and another for MT1621, an investigational novel substrate enhancement therapy for the treatment of TK2 deficiency, a rare genetic disorder. MT1621 is being developed through Modis Therapeutics, a Zogenix company.
Forward Looking Statements
Zogenix cautions you that statements included in this press release and the conference call that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “indicates,” “will,” “intends,” “potential,” “suggests,” “assuming,” “designed,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include: FINTEPLA providing a treatment option for patients with Dravet syndrome; Zogenix’s plans to commercialize FINTEPLA; the timing of review by EMA with respect to the MAA for FINTEPLA for the treatment of patients with Dravet syndrome; Zogenix’s plans to finalize the studies and data required to support an sNDA for FINTEPLA in LGS; and the timing of regulatory submissions and meetings or other interactions with regulatory agencies related to FINTEPLA and MT1621. These statements are based on Zogenix’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Zogenix that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Zogenix’s business, including, without limitation: Zogenix’s ability to successfully launch FINTEPLA in the U.S.; EMA may disagree that existing safety and efficacy data, or Zogenix’s analysis of such data, is sufficient to support marketing approval in Europe; the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt Zogenix’s business operations, impairing the ability to commercialize FINTEPLA and Zogenix’s ability to generate product revenue; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of FINTEPLA that could limit commercialization, or that could result in recalls or product liability claims; additional data from Zogenix’s ongoing studies may contradict or undermine the data reported for LGS; Zogenix may not be successful in executing its sales and marketing strategy for the commercialization of FINTEPLA; Zogenix’s dependence on third parties for the manufacture of FINTEPLA; Zogenix’s ability to achieve and maintain adequate levels of coverage and reimbursement for FINTEPLA; the scope and validity of patent protection or regulatory exclusivity protection for FINTEPLA and Zogenix’s ability to commercialize FINTEPLA without infringing the patent rights of others; and other risks described in Zogenix’s prior press releases as well as in public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Zogenix undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Zogenix, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets:
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|136,871
|$
|62,070
|Marketable securities
|253,378
|189,085
|Inventory, net
|475
|—
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|10,833
|11,084
|Acquisition holdback placed in escrow
|25,000
|25,000
|Total current assets
|426,557
|287,239
|Property and equipment, net
|9,300
|9,424
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|8,266
|7,774
|Intangible asset
|102,500
|102,500
|Goodwill
|6,234
|6,234
|Other noncurrent assets
|2,250
|1,079
|Total assets
|$
|555,107
|$
|414,250
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity:
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|8,518
|$
|7,979
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|40,176
|30,117
|Acquisition holdback liability
|24,444
|24,444
|Deferred revenue, current
|5,303
|5,927
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|1,633
|1,322
|Current portion of contingent consideration
|13,000
|25,600
|Total current liabilities
|93,074
|95,389
|Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|5,768
|7,425
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|11,022
|10,752
|Contingent consideration, net of current portion
|40,100
|38,200
|Deferred tax liability
|—
|17,425
|Total liabilities
|149,964
|169,191
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|55
|45
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,599,047
|1,360,092
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,194,581
|)
|(1,115,457
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|622
|379
|Total stockholders’ equity
|405,143
|245,059
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|555,107
|$
|414,250
Zogenix, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|1,032
|$
|1,069
|$
|2,281
|$
|1,069
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|34,373
|27,096
|67,613
|51,448
|Selling, general and administrative
|24,431
|15,459
|45,749
|26,377
|Acquired in-process research and development expense
|1,500
|—
|3,000
|—
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|12,200
|(700
|)
|4,300
|2,300
|Total operating expenses
|72,504
|41,855
|120,662
|80,125
|Loss from operations
|(71,472
|)
|(40,786
|)
|(118,381
|)
|(79,056
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|(157
|)
|40
|19,864
|(48
|)
|Interest income
|880
|2,983
|1,968
|6,139
|Loss before income taxes
|(70,749
|)
|(37,763
|)
|(96,549
|)
|(72,965
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(17,425
|)
|—
|(17,425
|)
|—
|Net loss
|$
|(53,324
|)
|$
|(37,763
|)
|$
|(79,124
|)
|$
|(72,965
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.96
|)
|$
|(0.89
|)
|$
|(1.53
|)
|$
|(1.72
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted net loss per common share
|55,355
|42,458
|51,770
|42,348
