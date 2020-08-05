Quarterly Revenue of $1.03 Billion, Exceeding Midpoint of Guidance



Raises Fiscal 2020 Revenue Growth Outlook to 1.1%-2.1% YoY as Reported and 1.6%-2.6% YoY in Constant Currency

Expects Announced Acquisition of Openet to Close in Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights

Revenue of $1,026 million, exceeding the midpoint of the $990-$1,040 million guidance range, also after adjusting for a positive impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $5 million compared to our guidance assumptions

Record managed services revenue of $604 million, up 4.6% as compared to last year’s third fiscal quarter and equivalent to approximately 59% of total revenue

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.90, above the midpoint $0.81-$0.91 guidance range

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.07, above the midpoint of the $1.00-$1.08 guidance range

GAAP operating income of $148 million; GAAP operating margin of 14.4%

Non-GAAP operating income of $175 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 17.1%

Quarterly free cash flow of $146 million, comprised of cash flow from operations of $187 million, less $41 million in net capital expenditures and other; normalized free cash flow of $169 million (1)

Cash and cash equivalents of $1,194 million, including aggregate borrowings of $750 million

Twelve-month backlog of $3.48 billion, up $20 million sequentially and up 2.4% as compared to last year’s third fiscal quarter

The board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3275 per share to be paid on October 23, 2020



(1) Please refer to the Selected Financial Metrics tables below (figures may not sum because of rounding).



ST. LOUIS, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) today reported operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

“Our fiscal Q3 was our first full quarter operating under the global conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, considering which I am proud of the company’s performance. Revenue exceeded the midpoint of our guidance and included healthy year-over-year growth in North America and another record quarter in managed services. Our operating execution was especially noteworthy this quarter as we delivered a significant number of live deployments, maintained stable profitability and generated robust free cash flow. Additionally, the pace of deal signings accelerated during Q3 and included an agreement to support Bell Canada’s cloud-native strategy, an enterprise digital transformation project in the Philippines and our first-ever modernization award at Three UK,” said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

Sheffer continued, “As part of our strategy to accelerate the pace of taking the communications industry to the cloud, we recently announced an agreement to acquire Openet, a leading provider of 5G charging, policy and cloud technologies whose customers include several of the world’s top 10 largest service providers. Openet’s technologies naturally complement our own portfolio of 5G solutions, the combination of which will greatly strengthen our leading technology position in the market. Moreover, we are excited by the opportunity to bring Openet to our global customer base of more than 350 service providers, helping them to further succeed in the wave of 5G advancements around cloud, edge compute, IoT and new customer experiences. Overall, we believe Openet represents the right acquisition at the right time in the industry and we look forward to welcoming their innovative team of software professionals to Amdocs upon closing later in Q4.”

Sheffer concluded, “Our 12-month backlog increased quarter-on-quarter and year-over-year in Q3. This supports a stronger fourth quarter revenue outlook than we previously forecasted, the midpoint of which includes the resumption of growth on a sequential basis. We are on-track to generate normalized free cash flow of $500 million in fiscal 2020, which is slightly better than the original guidance we provided at the beginning of the year. Moreover, we see an attractive and increasing pipeline of opportunity ahead, which we believe can sustain future long-term growth as we leverage our market-leading product offerings, track-record of execution, and pedigree for innovation. To add a final important point, I would like to recognize our global base of talented employees to whom we are thankful for the extraordinary professionalism and commitment they have shown during the global pandemic.”

Revenue

Revenue for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $1,026 million, down $22 million sequentially from the second fiscal quarter of 2020 and up 0.1% as reported and 1.0% in constant currency as compared to last year’s third fiscal quarter. Revenue for the third fiscal quarter of 2020 includes a negative impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $3 million relative to the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Revenue was above the midpoint of Amdocs’ guidance, also after adjusting for the positive impact of approximately $5 million of foreign currency movements relative to guidance.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

The Company's GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $120.4 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $131.4 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year’s third quarter. Net income on a non-GAAP basis was $143.2 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $163.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, equity-based compensation expenses and other, net of related tax effects, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

For further details of reconciliation of selected financial metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP, please refer to the tables below.

Returning Cash to Shareholders

Quarterly Cash Dividend Program: On August 5, 2020, the Board approved the Company’s next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.3275 per share and set September 30, 2020 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, which will be payable on October 23, 2020.

On August 5, 2020, the Board approved the Company’s next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.3275 per share and set September 30, 2020 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, which will be payable on October 23, 2020. Share Repurchase Activity: Repurchased $60 million of ordinary shares during the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Twelve-month Backlog

Twelve-month backlog, which includes anticipated revenue related to contracts, estimated revenue from managed services contracts, letters of intent, maintenance and estimated on-going support activities, was $3.48 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020, up $20 million from the end of the prior quarter and up 2.4% as compared to last year’s third fiscal quarter.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook

Revenue of approximately $1,015-$1,055 million, assuming approximately $4 million sequential positive impact from foreign currency fluctuations as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Fourth quarter fiscal 2020 guidance does not incorporate revenue from the announced acquisition of Openet as the transaction has not yet closed

GAAP diluted EPS of approximately $0.95-$1.03. The impact of the announced acquisition of Openet on GAAP diluted EPS will not be known until after Amdocs completes the purchase price allocation

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of approximately $1.16-$1.22, excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and approximately $0.06-$0.08 per share of equity-based compensation expense, net of related tax effects. The impact of the announced acquisition of Openet on Amdocs’ non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be neutral in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020

Full Year Fiscal 2020 Outlook

Revenue growth of 1.1%-2.1% year-over-year on a reported basis as compared with (0.5%) -2.5% year-over-year previously

Revenue growth of 1.6%-2.6% year-over-year on a constant currency basis as compared with 0.5%-3.5% year-over-year previously

Full year fiscal 2020 revenue guidance incorporates just over 1% of growth from the acquisition of TTS Wireless, and a negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations of approximately 0.5% as compared with an 1% negative impact year-over-year previously, but does not incorporate revenue from the announced acquisition of Openet as the transaction has not yet closed

GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 5.0%-7.5% year-over-year as compared with 4.0%-10.0% year-over-year previously. The impact of the announced acquisition of Openet on GAAP diluted EPS will not be known until after Amdocs completes the purchase price allocation

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 1.6%-3.0% year-over-year as compared with 0.0%-4.0% year-over-year previously, excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and approximately $0.25-$0.27 per share of equity-based compensation expense, net of related tax effects. The impact of the announced acquisition of Openet on Amdocs’ non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be neutral in the full fiscal years 2020 and 2021, and accretive thereafter

Expects free cash flow of approximately $420 million as compared with $400 million previously disclosed, comprised of cash flow from operations, less net capital expenditures and other

Reiterates normalized free cash flow of approximately $500 million; normalized free cash flow excludes capital expenditure of up to $70 million related to the new campus development in Israel, and other items, as compared with capital expenditure of up to $90 million previously disclosed

Our fourth fiscal quarter 2020 and full year fiscal 2020 outlook takes into consideration the Company’s current expectations regarding macro and industry specific risks and various uncertainties and certain assumptions that we will discuss on our earnings conference call. However, Amdocs notes market dynamics continue to shift rapidly and that it cannot predict all possible outcomes, including those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has created a significant amount of uncertainty, and from T-Mobile’s recently completed merger with Sprint, or from other current and potential customer consolidation activity.

Conference Call Details

Amdocs will host a conference call on August 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's third quarter of fiscal 2020 results. To participate, please dial +1 (844) 513-7152, or +1 (508) 637-5600 outside the United States, approximately 15 minutes before the call and enter passcode 3378515. The call will also be carried live on the Internet via the Amdocs website, www.amdocs.com.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs;

changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value;

non-recurring and unusual charges;

equity-based compensation expense;

other; and

tax effects related to the above.

Free cash flow equals cash generated by operating activities less net capital expenditures and other. Normalized free cash flow, a measure of our operating performance, is further adjusted to exclude net capital expenditures related to the new campus development, payments for previously expensed restructuring charges, payments for legal dispute settlement, and payments of acquisition related liabilities. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Amdocs believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Amdocs’ results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Amdocs’ results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Amdocs believes that the presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other financial measures, including free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations, as well as the net amount of cash generated by its business operations after taking into account capital spending required to maintain or expand the business.

For its internal budgeting process and in monitoring the results of the business, Amdocs’ management uses financial statements that do not include amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value, non-recurring and unusual charges, equity-based compensation expense, other and related tax effects. Amdocs’ management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Amdocs. In addition, Amdocs believes that significant groups of investors exclude these items in reviewing its results and those of its competitors, because the amounts of the items between companies can vary greatly depending on the assumptions used by an individual company in determining the amounts of the items.

Amdocs further believes that, where the adjustments used in calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are based on specific, identified amounts that impact different line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income (including cost of revenue, research and development, selling, general and administrative, operating income, interest and other expenses, net, income taxes and net income), it is useful to investors to understand how these specific line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income are affected by these adjustments. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP tables below.

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the Company’s website

Subscribe to Amdocs’ RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the global economy, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on February 18, 2020 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 on May 18, 2020.

Contact:

Matthew Smith

Head of Investor Relations

Amdocs

314-212-8328

E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com





AMDOCS LIMITED Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 1,026,201 $ 1,024,704 $ 3,116,091 $ 3,056,416 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 681,725 664,862 2,052,007 1,986,043 Research and development 70,093 68,376 206,199 203,827 Selling, general and administrative 109,612 125,088 352,187 367,411 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 17,240 24,058 57,878 73,543 878,670 882,384 2,668,271 2,630,824 Operating income 147,531 142,320 447,820 425,592 Interest and other expense, net 2,417 3,959 5,059 4,303 Income before income taxes 145,114 138,361 442,761 421,289 Income taxes 24,707 6,913 79,384 63,870 Net income $ 120,407 $ 131,448 $ 363,377 $ 357,419 Basic earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.96 $ 2.71 $ 2.59 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.96 $ 2.70 $ 2.58 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 133,150 136,541 134,013 138,126 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 133,593 137,082 134,758 138,769 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.3275 $ 0.285 $ 0.940 $ 0.820





AMDOCS LIMITED

Selected Financial Metrics

(In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 1,026,201 $ 1,024,704 $ 3,116,091 $ 3,056,416 Non-GAAP operating income 175,476 177,289 533,940 529,900 Non-GAAP net income 143,198 163,126 433,042 447,952 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 1.19 $ 3.21 $ 3.23 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 133,593 137,082 134,758 138,769





Free Cash Flows and Normalized Free Cash Flow

(In thousands) Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 186,680 $ 164,473 $ 453,456 $ 442,752 Purchases of property and equipment, net (*) (41,250 ) (35,833 ) (145,955 ) (93,761 ) Free Cash Flow 145,430 128,640 307,501 348,991 Payments for legal dispute settlement - - - 55,000 Payments of acquisition related liabilities 7,667 7,667 9,417 7,667 Payments for previously expensed restructuring charges 284 3,455 1,929 14,394 Net capital expenditures related to the new campus development (*) 15,460 3,410 46,752 (2,206 ) Normalized Free Cash Flow $ 168,841 $ 143,172 $ 365,599 $ 423,846 __________________________________________________________________________________________

(*) The amounts under "Purchase of property and equipment, net” and the amounts under “Net capital expenditures related to the new campus development”, include proceeds from sale of property and equipment of $133 and $74, for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and proceeds of $9,676 relating to the refund of betterment levy, for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 ($4,776 of which was a refund to the noncontrolling interests).





AMDOCS LIMITED

Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands) Three months ended

June 30, 2020 Reconciliation items GAAP Amortization of

purchased

intangible

assets and

other Equity based

compensation

expense Changes in certain

acquisitions related

liabilities measured

at fair value Tax

effect



Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 681,725 $ - $ (4,985 ) $ 356

$ - $ 677,096 Research and development 70,093 - (711 ) - - 69,382 Selling, general and administrative 109,612 - (5,365 ) - - 104,247 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 17,240 (17,240 ) - - - - Total operating expenses 878,670 (17,240 ) (11,061 ) 356 - 850,725 Operating income 147,531 17,240 11,061 (356 ) - 175,476 Income taxes 24,707 - - - 5,154 29,861 Net income $ 120,407 $ 17,240 $ 11,061 $ (356 ) $ (5,154 ) $ 143,198





Three months ended

June 30, 2019 Reconciliation items GAAP Amortization of

purchased

intangible

assets and

other Equity based

compensation

expense Changes in certain

acquisitions related

liabilities measured

at fair value Other



Tax

effect





Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 664,862 $ - $ (5,080 ) $ (2,076 ) $ - $ - $ 657,706 Research and development 68,376 - (608 ) - - - 67,768 Selling, general and administrative 125,088 - (3,147 ) - - - 121,941 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 24,058 (24,058 ) - - - - - Total operating expenses 882,384 (24,058 ) (8,835 ) (2,076 ) - - 847,415 Operating income 142,320 24,058 8,835 2,076 - - 177,289 Interest and other expense, net 3,959 - - - (2,025 ) - 1,934 Income taxes 6,913 - - - - 5,316 12,229 Net income $ 131,448 $ 24,058 $ 8,835 $ 2,076 $ 2,025 $ (5,316 ) $ 163,126





AMDOCS LIMITED

Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands) Nine months ended

June 30, 2020 Reconciliation items GAAP Amortization of

purchased

intangible

assets and

other Equity based

compensation

expense Changes in certain

acquisitions related

liabilities measured

at fair value Tax

effect



Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 2,052,007 $ - $ (15,024 ) $ 4,328 $ - $ 2,041,311 Research and development 206,199 - (2,237 ) - - 203,962 Selling, general and administrative 352,187 - (15,309 ) - - 336,878 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 57,878 (57,878 ) - - - - Total operating expenses 2,668,271 (57,878 ) (32,570 ) 4,328 - 2,582,151 Operating income 447,820 57,878 32,570 (4,328 ) - 533,940 Income taxes 79,384 - - - 16,455 95,839 Net income $ 363,377 $ 57,878 $ 32,570 $ (4,328 ) $ (16,455 ) $ 433,042





Nine months ended

June 30, 2019 Reconciliation items GAAP Amortization of

purchased

intangible

assets and

other Equity based

compensation

expense Changes in certain

acquisitions related

liabilities measured

at fair value Other Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 1,986,043 $ - $ (15,261 ) $ (199 ) $ - $ - $ 1,970,583 Research and development 203,827 - (1,957 ) - - - 201,870 Selling, general and administrative 367,411 - (13,348 ) - - - 354,063 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 73,543 (73,543 ) - - - - - Total operating expenses 2,630,824 (73,543 ) (30,566 ) (199 ) - - 2,526,516 Operating income 425,592 73,543 30,566 199 - - 529,900 Interest and other expense, net 4,303 - - - (2,025 ) - 2,278 Income taxes 63,870 - - - - 15,800 79,670 Net income $ 357,419 $ 73,543 $ 30,566 $ 199 $ 2,025 $ (15,800 ) $ 447,952





AMDOCS LIMITED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) As of June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,194,043 $ 471,632 Accounts receivable, net, including unbilled of $182,847 and $227,061, respectively 952,543 987,858 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 252,711 216,084 Total current assets 2,399,297 1,675,574 Property and equipment, net 573,948 525,314 Lease assets 304,501 - Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,652,325 2,667,997 Other noncurrent assets 454,284 423,941 Total assets $ 6,384,355 $ 5,292,826 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable, accruals and other $ 1,020,404 $ 1,089,748 Short-term financing arrangements 100,000 - Lease liabilities 62,549 - Deferred revenue 124,004 118,182 Total current liabilities 1,306,957 1,207,930 Lease liabilities 233,699 - Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 643,798 - Other noncurrent liabilities 552,734 542,430 Total Amdocs Limited Shareholders’ equity 3,604,658 3,499,957 Noncontrolling interests 42,509 42,509 Total equity 3,647,167 3,542,466 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,384,355 $ 5,292,826





AMDOCS LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands) Nine months ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Net income $ 363,377 $ 357,419 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 144,715 155,258 Amortization of debt issuance costs 9 - Equity-based compensation expense 32,570 30,566 Deferred income taxes 43,916 (9,455 ) Loss from short-term interest-bearing investments - 538 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable, net 18,522 22,721 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (12,603 ) 4,655 Other noncurrent assets (14,110 ) 3,370 Lease assets and liabilities, net (9,869 ) - Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued personnel (98,670 ) (79,232 ) Deferred revenue 917 (36,192 ) Income taxes payable, net (13,752 ) (4,605 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (1,566 ) (2,291 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 453,456 442,752 Cash Flow from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment, net (*) (145,955 ) (93,761 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term interest-bearing investments - 51,473 Net cash paid for business and intangible assets acquisitions (29,258 ) (8,782 ) Other (5,290 ) 1,116 Net cash used in investing activities (180,503 ) (49,954 ) Cash Flow from Financing Activities: Borrowings under financing arrangements 450,000 - Payments of financing arrangements (350,000 ) - Proceeds from issuance of debt, net 645,685 - Repurchase of shares (270,062 ) (308,036 ) Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 95,979 25,706 Payments of dividends (120,493 ) (108,886 ) Investment by noncontrolling interests, net (*) - (4,776 ) Payment of contingent consideration from a business acquisition (1,411 ) (7,470 ) Other (240 ) (331 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 449,458 (403,793 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 722,411 (10,995 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 471,632 418,783 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,194,043 $ 407,788 __________________________________________________________________________________________

(*) The amounts under "Purchase of property and equipment, net”, include proceeds from sale of property and equipment of $133 and $74, for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and proceeds of $9,676 relating to the refund of betterment levy for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 ($4,776 of which was a refund to the noncontrolling interests).

AMDOCS LIMITED

Supplementary Information

(In millions) Three months ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 North America $ 685.9 $ 691.3 $ 662.1 $ 644.2 $ 643.9 Europe 145.4 148.3 154.7 156.1 145.5 Rest of the World 194.9 208.3 225.2 230.0 235.3 Total Revenue $ 1,026.2 $ 1,047.9 $ 1,042.0 $ 1,030.3 $ 1,024.7





Three months ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Managed Services Revenue $ 604.5 $ 604.0 $ 579.7 $ 583.3 $ 578.1





As of June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 12-Month Backlog $ 3,480 $ 3,460 $ 3,520 $ 3,490 $ 3,400



