SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) today released financial results for its second quarter ended June 27, 2020.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $331.6 million compared to $330.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $296.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.

GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 29.4% compared to 23.3% in the first quarter of 2020 and 20.7% in the second quarter of 2019. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (13.5)% compared to (23.3)% in the first quarter of 2020 and (36.6)% in the second quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(61.6) million, or $(0.33) per share, compared to $(99.3) million, or $(0.55) per share, in the first quarter of 2020, and $(113.7) million, or $(0.64) per share, in the second quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP revenue for the quarter was $332.6 million compared to $331.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $306.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 33.8% compared to 28.3% in the first quarter of 2020 and 30.7% in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (1.8)% compared to (9.4)% in the first quarter of 2020 and (12.3)% in the second quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(17.2) million, or $(0.09) per share, compared to a net loss of $(49.4) million, or $(0.27) per share, in the first quarter of 2020, and net loss of $(42.0) million, or $(0.24) per share, in the second quarter of 2019.

A further explanation of the use of non-GAAP financial information and a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found at the end of this release.

“I am pleased with our execution in the quarter from a financial, operational and technical perspective, making advances on all fronts. We are managing the operational impacts of COVID-19 and are continuing to take the necessary measures to reduce costs and improve working capital utilization as macroeconomic uncertainty in our industry continues,” said Tom Fallon, Infinera CEO. "Importantly, I am encouraged by the opportunity we believe will be created by our ICE6 solution as the industry readies for a new technology cycle driven by ever increasing demand for bandwidth.”

Financial Outlook

Infinera's outlook for the quarter ending September 26, 2020 is as follows:

  • GAAP revenue is expected to be $334 million +/- $10 million. Non-GAAP revenue is expected to be $335 million +/- $10 million.

  • GAAP gross margin is expected to be 30.5% +/- 150 bps. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 34% +/- 150 bps.

  • GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $137 million +/- $1.5 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $116.5 million +/- $1.5 million.

  • GAAP operating margin is expected to be (11.0)% +/- 200 bps. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be (1.0)% +/- 200 bps.

Second Quarter 2020 Investor Slides Available Online

Investor slides reviewing Infinera's second quarter of 2020 financial results will be furnished to the SEC on a Current Report on Form 8-K and published on Infinera's Investor Relations website at investors.infinera.com prior to second quarter of 2020 earnings conference call.

Conference Call Information

Infinera will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2020 and its outlook for the third quarter of 2020 today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Infinera’s ability to continue to execute on its financial, operational and technical plans; its expectations regarding its ICE6 solution, and its financial outlook for the third quarter of 2020.

Forward-looking statements can also be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and "would” or similar words. These statements are based on information available to Infinera as of the date hereof and actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied due to risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that could cause Infinera’s results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Infinera’s business, results of operations, financial condition, stock price and personnel; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on Infinera’s business, including effects on purchasing decisions by customers; Infinera’s future capital needs and its ability to generate the cash flow or otherwise secure the capital necessary to make anticipated capital expenditures; Infinera's ability to service its debt obligations and pursue its strategic plan; delays in the development and introduction of new products or updates to existing products; market acceptance of Infinera’s end-to-end portfolio; Infinera's reliance on single and limited source suppliers; fluctuations in demand, sales cycles and prices for products and services, including discounts given in response to competitive pricing pressures, as well as the timing of purchases by Infinera's key customers; the effect that changes in product pricing or mix, and/or increases in component costs could have on Infinera’s gross margin; Infinera’s ability to respond to rapid technological changes; aggressive business tactics by Infinera’s competitors; the effects of customer consolidation; the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations; Infinera’s ability to protect Infinera’s intellectual property; claims by others that Infinera infringes their intellectual property; war, terrorism, public health issues, natural disasters and other circumstances that could disrupt the supply, delivery or demand of Infinera's products; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Infinera’s SEC filings from time to time. More information on potential factors that may impact Infinera’s business are set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended on December 28, 2019 as filed with the SEC on March 4, 2020, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2020 as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2020, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude acquisition-related deferred revenue and inventory adjustments, other customer related charges, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and related costs, COVID-19 related costs, litigation charges, amortization of debt discount on Infinera’s convertible senior notes, gain on non-marketable equity investments, along with related income tax effects. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled, “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations.”

Infinera has included forward-looking non-GAAP information in this press release, including an estimate of certain non-GAAP financial measures for the third quarter of 2020 that exclude acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustments, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs related to Infinera's acquisition of Coriant, and restructuring and related expenses. Please see the section titled, “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Outlook” below on specific adjustments.

Infinera believes these adjustments are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of its underlying financial performance and also its prospects for the future and are considered by management for the purpose of making operational decisions. In addition, these results are the primary indicators management uses as a basis for its planning and forecasting of future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, gross margin, operating expenses and operating margin, prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and are subject to limitations.

Infinera Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 27,
 2020		 June 29,
 2019		 June 27,
 2020		 June 29,
 2019
Revenue:       
Product$261,227  $226,866  $516,419  $449,873 
Services70,360  69,384  145,441  139,084 
   Total revenue331,587  296,250  661,860  588,957 
Cost of revenue:       
Cost of product186,519  177,501  388,311  335,318 
Cost of services36,599  36,831  77,294  73,507 
Amortization of intangible assets8,721  8,098  17,349  16,350 
Acquisition and integration costs750  10,700  1,785  12,764 
Restructuring and related1,591  1,864  2,748  23,330 
    Total cost of revenue234,180  234,994  487,487  461,269 
Gross profit97,407  61,256  174,373  127,688 
Operating expenses:       
Research and development67,090  73,937  135,270  147,597 
Sales and marketing31,816  37,651  68,505  77,688 
General and administrative30,101  35,672  59,721  68,716 
Amortization of intangible assets4,585  6,745  9,140  13,802 
Acquisition and integration costs3,344  12,164  12,566  19,298 
Restructuring and related5,097  3,471  10,677  20,659 
    Total operating expenses142,033  169,640  295,879  347,760 
Loss from operations(44,626) (108,384) (121,506) (220,072)
Other income (expense), net:       
Interest income54  183  78  949 
Interest expense(12,436) (7,280) (21,230) (14,843)
Other gain (loss), net(1,992) 3,210  (14,674) 287 
    Total other income (expense), net(14,374) (3,887) (35,826) (13,607)
Loss before income taxes(59,000) (112,271) (157,332) (233,679)
Provision for income taxes2,635  1,385  3,571  1,578 
Net loss$(61,635) $(113,656) $(160,903) $(235,257)
Net loss per common share:       
Basic$(0.33) $(0.64) $(0.88) $(1.33)
Diluted$(0.33) $(0.64) $(0.88) $(1.33)
Weighted average shares used in computing net loss
per common share:		       
Basic185,596  178,677  183,810  177,542 
Diluted185,596  178,677  183,810  177,542 


Infinera Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 27,
2020		   March 28,
2020		   June 29,
2019		   June 27,
2020		   June 29,
2019		  
Reconciliation of Revenue:                   
U.S. GAAP as reported$331,587    $330,273    $296,250    $661,860    $588,957   
Acquisition-related deferred revenue
adjustment(1)		1,050    1,110    2,530    2,160    5,435   
Other customer related charges(2)        8,100        8,100   
Non-GAAP as adjusted$332,637    $331,383    $306,880    $664,020    $602,492   
                    
Reconciliation of Gross Profit:                   
U.S. GAAP as reported$97,407  29.4% $76,966  23.3% $61,256  20.7% $174,373  26.3% $127,688  21.7%
Acquisition-related deferred revenue
adjustment(1)		1,050    1,110    2,530    2,160    5,435   
Other customer related charges(2)        8,100        8,100   
Stock-based compensation(3)2,063    2,102    1,591    4,165    2,919   
Amortization of acquired intangible
assets(4)		8,721    8,628    8,098    17,349    16,350   
Acquisition and integration costs(5)750    1,035    10,700    1,785    12,764   
Acquisition-related inventory
adjustments(6)		                1,778   
Restructuring and related(7)1,591    1,157    1,864    2,748    23,330   
COVID-19 related costs(8)761    2,880        3,641       
Non-GAAP as adjusted$112,343  33.8% $93,878  28.3% $94,139  30.7% $206,221  31.1% $198,364  32.9%
                    
Reconciliation of Operating
Expenses:		                   
U.S. GAAP as reported$142,033    $153,846    $169,640    295,879    $347,760   
Stock-based compensation(3)10,713    9,601    11,456    20,314    18,841   
Amortization of acquired intangible
assets(4)		4,585    4,555    6,745    9,140    13,802   
Acquisition and integration costs(5)3,344    9,222    12,164    12,566    19,298   
Restructuring and related(7)5,097    5,580    3,471    10,677    20,659   
Litigation charges(9)        4,050        4,050   
Non-GAAP as adjusted$118,294    $124,888    $131,754    $243,182    $271,110   
                    
Reconciliation of Loss from
Operations:		                   
U.S. GAAP as reported$(44,626) (13.5)% $(76,880) (23.3)% $(108,384) (36.6)% $(121,506) (18.4)% $(220,072) (37.4)%
Acquisition-related deferred revenue
adjustment(1)		1,050    1,110    2,530    2,160    5,435   
Other customer related charges(2)        8,100        8,100   
Stock-based compensation(3)12,776    11,703    13,047    24,479    21,760   
Amortization of acquired intangible
assets(4)		13,306    13,183    14,843    26,489    30,152   
Acquisition and integration costs(5)4,094    10,257    22,864    14,351    32,062   
Acquisition-related inventory
adjustments(6)		                1,778   
Restructuring and related(7)6,688    6,737    5,335    13,425    43,989   
COVID-19 related costs(8)761    2,880        3,641       
Litigation charges(9)        4,050        4,050   
Non-GAAP as adjusted$(5,951) (1.8)% $(31,010) (9.4)% $(37,615) (12.3)% $(36,961) (5.6)% $(72,746) (12.1)%



 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 27,
 2020		  March 28,
2020		  June 29,
2019		  June 27,
 2020		  June 29,
2019		 
Reconciliation of Net Loss:              
U.S. GAAP as reported$(61,635)  $(99,268)  $(113,656)  $(160,903)  (235,257) 
Acquisition-related deferred revenue
adjustment(1)		1,050   1,110   2,530   2,160   5,435  
Other customer related charges(2)      8,100      8,100  
Stock-based compensation(3)12,776   11,703   13,047   24,479   21,760  
Amortization of acquired intangible
assets(4)		13,306   13,183   14,843   26,489   30,152  
Acquisition and integration costs(5)4,094   10,257   22,864   14,351   32,062  
Acquisition-related inventory
adjustments(6)		            1,778  
Restructuring and related(7)6,688   6,737   5,335   13,425   43,989  
COVID-19 related costs(8)761   2,880      3,641     
Litigation charges(9)      4,050      4,050  
Amortization of debt discount(10)6,577   5,121   4,348   11,698   8,589  
Gain/Loss on non-marketable equity
investment(11)
      (1,009)     (1,009) 
Income tax effects(12)(836)  (1,170)  (2,470)  (2,006)  (2,896) 
Non-GAAP as adjusted$(17,219)  $(49,447)  $(42,018)  $(66,666)  $(83,247) 
               
Net Loss per Common Share - Basic
and Diluted:		              
U.S. GAAP as reported$(0.33)  $(0.55)  $(0.64)  $(0.88)  $(1.33) 
Non-GAAP as adjusted(13)$(0.09)  $(0.27)  $(0.24)  $(0.36)  $(0.47) 
               
Weighted Average Shares Used in
Computing Net Loss per Common
Share - Basic and Diluted:
              
Basic185,596   182,024   178,677   183,810   177,542  
Diluted185,596   182,024   178,677   183,810   177,542  


(1) Business combination accounting principles require Infinera to write down to fair value its maintenance support contracts assumed in the Coriant acquisition. The revenue for these support contracts is deferred and typically recognized over a period of time after the Coriant acquisition, so Infinera's GAAP revenue for a period of time after the acquisition will not reflect the full amount of revenue that would have been reported if the acquired deferred revenue was not written down to fair value. The non-GAAP adjustment eliminates the effect of the deferred revenue write-down. Management believes these adjustments to revenue from support contracts assumed in the Coriant acquisition are useful to investors as an additional means to reflect revenue trends of Infinera's business.
  
(2) Other customer related charges include one-time benefits and charges that are not directly related to Infinera’s ongoing or core business results. During the second quarter of 2019, Infinera agreed to reimburse a customer for certain expenses incurred by them in connection with a network service outage that occurred during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Management has excluded the impact of this charge in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results because it is non-recurring, and management believes that this reimbursement is not indicative of ongoing operating performance.
  
(3)Stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with the fair value recognition provisions of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation – Stock Compensation effective January 1, 2006. The following table summarizes the effects of stock-based compensation related to employees and non-employees (in thousands):


  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 27,
2020		 March 28,
 2020		 June 29,
2019		 June 27,
2020		 June 29,
2019
Cost of revenue $779  $624  $663  $1,403  $1,201 
Research and development 4,379  3,774  6,127  8,153  9,730 
Sales and marketing 2,786  2,644  2,099  5,430  3,646 
General and administration 3,548  3,183  3,230  6,731  5,465 
  11,492  10,225  12,119  21,717  20,042 
Cost of revenue - amortization from
balance sheet*		 1,284  1,478  928  2,762  1,718 
Total stock-based compensation expense $12,776  $11,703  $13,047  $24,479  $21,760 


Stock-based compensation expense deferred to inventory and deferred inventory costs in prior periods recognized in the current period.
  
(4)Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of developed technology, trade names, customer relationships and backlog acquired in connection with the Coriant acquisition, which closed during the fourth quarter of 2018. Amortization of acquired intangible assets also consists of amortization of developed technology, trade names and customer relationships acquired in connection with the Transmode AB acquisition. U.S. GAAP accounting requires that acquired intangible assets are recorded at fair value and amortized over their useful lives. As this amortization is non-cash, Infinera has excluded it from its non-GAAP gross profit, operating expenses and net income measures. Management believes the amortization of acquired intangible assets is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.
  
(5)Acquisition and integration costs consist of legal, financial, IT, manufacturing-related costs, employee-related costs and professional fees incurred in connection with Infinera's acquisition of Coriant. These amounts have been adjusted in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results because management believes that these expenses are non-recurring, not indicative of ongoing operating performance and their exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.
  
(6) Business combination accounting principles require Infinera to measure acquired inventory at fair value. The fair value of inventory reflects the acquired company’s cost of manufacturing plus a portion of the expected profit margin. The non-GAAP adjustment to Infinera's cost of sales excludes the amortization of the acquisition-related step-up in carrying value for units sold in the quarter. Additionally, in connection with the Coriant acquisition, cost of sales excludes a one-time adjustment in inventory as a result of renegotiated supplier agreements that contained unusually higher than market pricing. Management believes these adjustments are useful to investors as an additional means to reflect ongoing cost of sales and gross margin trends of Infinera's business.
  
(7)Restructuring and related costs are primarily associated with the reduction of operating costs, the closure of Infinera's Berlin, Germany site, the reduction of headcount at Infinera's Munich, Germany site and Coriant's historical restructuring plan associated with its early retirement plan. In addition, management included accelerated amortization on operating lease right-of-use assets due to the cease use of certain facilities. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.
  
(8)COVID-19 related costs consist of higher replacement costs associated with certain warranty parts customers were unable to return for repair due to logistics issues and mobility issues related to COVID-19 public health mandates and restrictions. In addition, we needed to source certain key components from an alternate suppler at substantially higher cost in order for Infinera to fulfill delivery commitments in the normal course of business. As of result of these atypical challenges caused by the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, management has excluded these expenses from non-GAAP financial measures, as their exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.
  
(9) Litigation charges are associated with the preliminary settlement of a litigation matter agreed to during the quarter ended June 29, 2019. Management has excluded the impact of this charge in arriving at Infinera's non- GAAP results because it is non-recurring, and management believes that this expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance.
  
(10)Under GAAP, certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash on conversion are required to be separately accounted for as liability (debt) and equity (conversion option) components of the instrument in a manner that reflects the issuer's non-convertible debt borrowing rate. Accordingly, for GAAP purposes, Infinera is required to amortize as debt discount an amount equal to the fair value of the conversion option that was recorded in equity as interest expense on the $402.5 million in aggregate principal amount of its 2.125% convertible debt issuance in September 2018 due September 2024 and $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.50% convertible debt issued in March 9, 2020 due March 2027. Interest expense has been excluded from Infinera's non-GAAP results because management believes that this non-cash expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.
  
(11)Management has excluded the gain on the sale related to non-marketable equity investments in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results because it is non-recurring, and management believes that this income is not indicative of ongoing operating performance.
  
(12) The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP tax provision is due to the net tax effects of the purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets.
  
(13)Non-GAAP EPS as adjusted did not exclude the impact of foreign currency. Had the impact of foreign currency been excluded for the three months ended June 27, 2020, March 28, 2020, June 29, 2019, non-GAAP EPS as adjusted would have been $(0.08), $(0.20) and $(0.25), respectively and for the six months ended June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019, non-GAAP EPS as adjusted would have been $(0.28) and $(0.47), respectively.
  


Infinera Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par values)
(Unaudited)

 June 27,
 2020		 December 28,
 2019
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash$202,782  $109,201 
Short-term restricted cash4,307  4,339 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,183 in 2020
and $4,005 in 2019		289,107  349,645 
Inventory288,159  340,429 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets168,052  139,217 
     Total current assets952,407  942,831 
Property, plant and equipment, net145,110  150,793 
Operating lease right-of-use assets60,798  68,081 
Intangible assets143,762  170,346 
Goodwill251,050  249,848 
Long-term restricted cash17,108  19,257 
Other non-current assets25,623  27,182 
     Total assets$1,595,858  $1,628,338 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$195,947  $273,397 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities172,100  193,168 
Accrued compensation and related benefits52,674  92,221 
Short-term debt, net27,726  31,673 
Accrued warranty17,674  21,107 
Deferred revenue95,932  103,753 
       Total current liabilities562,053  715,319 
Long-term debt, net508,459  323,678 
Long-term financing lease obligations1,869  2,394 
Accrued warranty, non-current19,409  22,241 
Deferred revenue, non-current31,300  36,067 
Deferred tax liability5,564  8,700 
Operating lease liabilities63,819  64,210 
Other long-term liabilities73,531  69,194 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)   
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value
  Authorized shares – 25,000 and no shares issued and outstanding		   
Common stock, $0.001 par value
Authorized shares – 500,000 as of June 27, 2020 and December 28, 2019
Issued and outstanding shares – 187,299 as of June 27, 2020 and 181,134
as of December 28, 2019		187  181 
Additional paid-in capital1,838,677  1,740,884 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(27,566) (34,639)
Accumulated deficit(1,481,444) (1,319,891)
Total stockholders' equity329,854  386,535 
         Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,595,858  $1,628,338 


Infinera Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 Six Months Ended
 June 27,
 2020		 June 29,
 2019
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:   
Net loss$(160,903) $(235,257)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization51,369  62,143 
Non-cash restructuring charges and related costs2,818  14,538 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs13,016  9,245 
Operating lease expense9,873  19,913 
Stock-based compensation expense24,479  21,760 
Other, net3,001  10 
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable53,989  55,216 
Inventory50,164  (30,640)
Prepaid expenses and other assets(26,961) (30,958)
Accounts payable(77,358) 4,726 
Accrued liabilities and other expenses(59,939) 1,604 
Deferred revenue(11,637) (12,267)
     Net cash used in operating activities(128,089) (119,967)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:   
Proceeds from sale of non-marketable equity investments  1,009 
Proceeds from maturities of investments  25,085 
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired  (10,000)
Purchase of property and equipment, net(19,002) (15,784)
      Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities(19,002) 310 
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:   
Proceeds from issuance of 2027 Notes194,500   
Proceeds from mortgage payable  8,584 
Proceeds from revolving line of credit55,000   
Repayment of revolving line of credit(8,000)  
Repayment of third party manufacturing funding(3,960)  
Payment of debt issuance cost(2,073)  
Repayment of mortgage payable(166) (96)
Principal payments on financing lease obligations(922)  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock7,399  7,740 
Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share
settlement		(1,319) (354)
      Net cash provided by financing activities240,459  15,874 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash(1,968) (33)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash91,400  (103,816)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period132,797  242,337 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1)$224,197  $138,521 
    
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:   
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds$(773) $13,606 
Cash paid for interest$7,320  $4,687 
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:   
Unpaid debt issuance cost$382  $ 
Third-party manufacturer funding for transfer expenses incurred$  $3,327 
Transfer of inventory to fixed assets$118  $2,195 


(1)          Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets:

 June 27,
 2020		 June 29,
 2019
    
 (In thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents$202,782  $109,034 
Short-term restricted cash4,307  2,742 
Long-term restricted cash17,108  26,745 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$224,197  $138,521 


Infinera Corporation
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)

  Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20
GAAP Revenue ($ Mil) $200.4  $332.1  $292.7  $296.3  $325.3  $384.6  $330.3  $331.6 
GAAP Gross Margin %  35.0%  25.4%  22.7%  20.7%  26.7%  29.0%  23.3%  29.4%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin %(1)  38.4%  31.8%  35.3%  30.7%  33.1%  35.2%  28.3%  33.8%
Revenue Composition:                
Domestic %  49%  39%  45%  45%  51%  52%  52%  50%
International %  51%  61%  55%  55%  49%  48%  48%  50%
Customers >10% of
Revenue		  2   2   1   1   1   1   1   1 
Cash Related
Information:		                
Cash from Operations ($ Mil) ($20.4) ($71.6) ($56.2) ($63.8) ($37.2) ($10.2) ($91.5) ($36.6)
Capital Expenditures ($ Mil) $5.5  $10.7  $6.6  $9.2  $12.5  $2.7  ($8.5) ($10.5)
Depreciation & Amortization ($ Mil) $17.1  $50.2  $31.0  $31.2  $29.0  $28.6  $25.4  $25.9 
DSOs  70   87   83   80   80   83   75   79 
Inventory Metrics:                
Raw Materials ($ Mil) $33.6  $74.5  $82.5  $70.4  $47.2  $47.4  $50.0  $43.4 
Work in Process ($ Mil) $56.4  $57.2  $63.0  $59.5  $52.2  $48.8  $52.0  $50.9 
Finished Goods ($ Mil) $121.9  $180.2  $187.0  $208.9  $225.4  $244.1  $217.7  $193.9 
Total Inventory ($ Mil) $211.9  $311.9  $332.5  $338.8  $324.8  $340.3  $319.7  $288.2 
Inventory Turns(2)  2.3   2.9   2.3   2.5   2.7   2.9   3.0   3.1 
Worldwide Headcount  2,079   3,876   3,708   3,632   3,557   3,261   3,302   3,209 
Weighted Average
Shares Outstanding (in
thousands):		                
Basic  153,492   174,908   176,406   178,677   179,988   180,864   182,024   185,596 
Diluted  154,228   175,629   176,602   179,343   182,073   186,349   189,246   190,127 


(1)Non-GAAP adjustments include acquisition-related deferred revenue and inventory adjustments, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and related costs, and COVID-19 related costs. For a description of this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section titled, “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” of this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
  
(2)Infinera calculates non-GAAP inventory turns as annualized non-GAAP cost of revenue before adjustments for restructuring and related costs, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and certain purchase accounting adjustments, divided by the average inventory for the quarter.



Infinera Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Outlook
(In millions, except percentages and per share data)
(Unaudited)

The following amounts represent the midpoint of the expected range:

  Q3'20
  Outlook
Reconciliation of Revenue:  
U.S. GAAP $334  
Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment 1  
Non-GAAP $335  
   
Reconciliation of Gross Margin:  
U.S. GAAP 30.5 %
Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment 0.5 %
Stock-based compensation 0.5 %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2.0 %
Restructuring and related costs 0.5 %
Non-GAAP 34.0 %
   
Reconciliation of Operating Expenses:  
U.S. GAAP $137.0  
Stock-based compensation (11.0) 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4.0) 
Restructuring and related costs (4.0) 
Acquisition and integration costs (1.5) 
Non-GAAP $116.5  
   
Reconciliation of Operating Margin:  
U.S. GAAP (11.0%
Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment 0.5 %
Stock-based compensation 4.0 %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3.0 %
Acquisition and integration costs 0.5 %
Restructuring and related costs 2.0 %
Non-GAAP (1.0)%
   