ST. LOUIS, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has expanded its agreement with SES, the world’s leading global satellite operator, to provide an end-to-end service orchestration solution based on the cloud-native Amdocs Service & Network Automation platform made available earlier this year, which supports all aspects of service design, service inventory and orchestration across hybrid networks. Amdocs will partner with SES to optimize and streamline its current service management and network automation systems to enable a rich set of advanced new cloud-based services that can be deployed, discovered, ordered and scaled on demand.



The expansion of the industry-leading collaboration between Amdocs and SES reflects a growing need for end-to-end service orchestration and digital service lifecycle management for a new generation of video and network services that span many domains, including physical, virtual and cloud network functions, as well as satellite access, radio access, fiber transport and core infrastructure. The new solution will enable SES to manage increased scale and complexity by automating existing service and network operations, while at the same time increasing the capacity to accelerate the launch and delivery of innovative services for broadcasters, content owners, mobile operators, enterprises and industry vertical segments.

“Delivering content and connectivity and value-added-services across the far reaches of the globe is something SES is committed to and excels in,” said Ruy Pinto, CTO of SES. “We have already made great progress in deploying Amdocs’ NFV solution to automate and move our network operations to the public cloud. We now look forward to our expanded collaboration with Amdocs to streamline and simplify our order and service delivery management processes to ensure we can faster and better serve all video and network customers.”

“SES has led the way for communications service providers to embrace open networking in the public cloud era, leveraging ONAP as a vendor-neutral, open community to support all types of services over any type of network,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “We are delighted at the success of our collaboration with SES and we look forward to continuing to work together to bring the new generation of service-aware networks to SES and its customers.”

Supporting Resources

Get timely updates on Network Automation, SDN/NFV, 5G, RAN and Cloud Networks at Amdocs Open Network

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Subscribe to Amdocs’ RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the global economy, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company’s products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on February 18, 2020 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 on May 18, 2020.

Media Contacts:

Nick Boulton

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +44 (0)7896 931 335

E-mail: nicholas.boulton@amdocs.com