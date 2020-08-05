SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 1:30 PM Pacific Time.
Recent Corporate Highlights
“We were excited by the ASCO data presented by our corporate partners showing that envafolimab activity was comparable to the activity of the approved products Opdivo and Keytruda in separate trials of MSI-H/dMMR CRC. Moreover, we were encouraged by additional data presented at ASCO from the Alliance group which showed an impressive response rate for dual checkpoint inhibition with Opdivo and Yervoy in UPS. Importantly, these data provide the rationale for testing dual checkpoint inhibition using envafolimab and Yervoy in the ENVASARC trial,” said Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of TRACON. “Achieving a 29% response rate in ENVASARC would represent a marked improvement in the treatment of patients with refractory UPS/MFS, where the only approved therapy demonstrated a 4% response rate. We look forward to enrolling the first patient in ENVASARC later this year and plan to provide interim data in 2021, final data in 2022, and assuming positive clinical data and regulatory approval, potentially commercialize envafolimab in 2023.”
Expected Upcoming Milestones
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Conference Call Details
|Wednesday, August 5, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 1:30 PM Pacific Time
|Domestic:
|855-779-9066
|International:
|631-485-4859
|Conference ID:
|9281324
A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the Investor/Events and Presentation page of the Company’s website at www.traconpharma.com.
After the live webcast, a replay will remain available on TRACON’s website for 60 days.
About Envafolimab
Envafolimab (KN035), a novel, single-domain antibody against PD-L1, is the first subcutaneously injected PD-(L)1 inhibitor to be studied in registrational trials. Envafolimab is currently dosing in a Phase 2 registration trial as a single agent in MSI-H/dMMR advanced solid tumor patients and a Phase 3 registration trial in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin in advanced biliary tract cancer patients in China. 3D Medicines and Alphamab Oncology, TRACON’s corporate partners for this program, plan to submit a BLA to the NMPA in China for envafolimab in 2020 based on the ORR in MSI-H/dMMR advanced solid tumor patients. The confirmed ORR in MSI-H/dMMR colorectal cancer patients treated with envafolimab who failed a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan reported at ASCO 2020 was 28.2%, which was nearly identical to the 28% confirmed ORR reported in the Opdivo package insert in MSI-H/dMMR colorectal cancer patients who failed a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan and the 27.9% confirmed ORR reported for Keytruda in MSI-H/dMMR CRC patients who failed a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan in cohort A of KEYNOTE-164.
About TRC102
TRC102 (methoxyamine) is a novel, small molecule inhibitor of the DNA base excision repair pathway, which is a pathway that causes resistance to alkylating and antimetabolite chemotherapeutics. TRC102 is currently being studied in multiple Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials sponsored by the National Cancer Institute or Case Comprehensive Cancer Center.
About TRC253
TRC253 is a Phase 3 ready novel, orally bioavailable small molecule drug that is a potent, high affinity competitive inhibitor of the androgen receptor (AR) and AR mutations, including the F877L mutation. The AR F877L mutation results in an alteration in the AR ligand binding domain that confers resistance to therapies for prostate cancer. Therapies targeting the AR have demonstrated clinical efficacy by extending time to disease progression, and in some cases, the survival of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. However, resistance to these agents is often observed and several molecular mechanisms of resistance have been identified, including gene amplification, overexpression, alternative splicing, and point mutation of the AR. TRC253 recently completed a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in prostate cancer conducted by TRACON. TRACON believes TRC253 can be developed and commercialized successfully in China and is actively seeking a strategic collaboration.
About TJ004309
TJ004309 is a novel, humanized antibody against CD73, an ecto-enzyme expressed on stromal cells and tumors that converts extracellular adenosine monophosphate (AMP) to adenosine, which is highly immunosuppressive. TJ004309 is currently being studied in a Phase 1 trial to assess safety and preliminary efficacy as a single agent and when combined with the PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor Tecentriq in patients with advanced solid tumors.
About TRACON
TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer utilizing a capital efficient, CRO independent, product development platform. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: Envafolimab, a subcutaneous PD-L1 single-domain antibody being developed for the treatment of sarcoma with the goal of initiating a registrational trial in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2020; TRC253, a small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of prostate cancer; TRC102, a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate being developed for the treatment of lung cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody in Phase 1 development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships whereby it leads U.S. regulatory and clinical development and shares in the cost and risk of clinical development and leads U.S. commercialization. In these partnerships TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the U.S. To learn more about TRACON and its product pipeline, visit TRACON's website at www.traconpharma.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding TRACON's plans to further develop product candidates, expectations regarding the timing and scope of clinical trials and availability of clinical data, expected development, regulatory and commercial milestones and timing thereof, estimated cash runway, potential access to future capital, potential utility of product candidates, potential events, payments and actions under collaboration and license agreements, and TRACON’s business development strategy and goals to enter into additional collaborations. Risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward‐looking statements include: risks associated with clinical development and regulatory approval of novel pharmaceutical products; whether TRACON or others will be able to complete or initiate clinical trials on TRACON’s expected timelines, if at all, including due to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; the fact that future preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be successful or otherwise consistent with results from prior studies; the fact that TRACON has limited control over whether or when third party collaborators complete on-going trials or initiate additional trials of TRACON’s product candidates; the fact that TRACON’s collaboration agreements are subject to early termination; whether TRACON will be able to enter into additional collaboration agreements on favorable terms or at all; potential changes in regulatory requirements in the United States and foreign countries; TRACON’s reliance on third parties for the development of its product candidates, including the conduct of its clinical trials and manufacture of its product candidates; whether TRACON will be able to obtain additional financing, including being able to meet the conditions for sales of common stock under TRACON’s agreement with Aspire Capital; the possibility of unexpected expenses or other uses of TRACON’s cash resources; and other risks described in TRACON’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Risk Factors”. All forward‐looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. TRACON undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$2,218
|$4,347
|$4,216
|$9,561
|General and administrative
|2,096
|1,893
|3,982
|3,842
|Total operating expenses
|4,314
|6,240
|8,198
|13,403
|Loss from operations
|(4,314
|)
|(6,240
|)
|(8,198
|)
|(13,403
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|(137
|)
|(86
|)
|(274
|)
|(136
|)
|Net loss
|$(4,451
|)
|$(6,326
|)
|$(8,472
|)
|$(13,539
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$(0.70
|)
|$(2.11
|)
|$(1.47
|)
|$(4.53
|)
|Weighted‑average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|6,385,562
|2,992,936
|5,778,456
|2,991,079
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|(Unaudited)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$14,453
|$16,412
|Prepaid and other assets
|503
|848
|Total current assets
|14,956
|17,260
|Property and equipment, net
|16
|23
|Other assets
|678
|838
|Total assets
|$15,650
|$18,121
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$6,583
|$7,875
|Accrued compensation and related expenses
|906
|1,355
|Long‑term debt, current portion
|1,746
|2,604
|Total current liabilities
|9,235
|11,834
|Other long-term liabilities
|651
|850
|Long‑term debt, less current portion
|2,761
|2,739
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|8
|4
|Additional paid‑in capital
|173,801
|165,028
|Accumulated deficit
|(170,806
|)
|(162,334
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|3,003
|2,698
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$15,650
|$18,121
