SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:SSSS) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net assets totaled approximately $192.7 million, or $11.84 per share, at June 30, 2020, compared to $10.22 per share at March 31, 2020 and $10.75 per share at June 30, 2019.



“This quarter, SuRo Capital reported the highest dividend-adjusted net asset value per share in five years. On July 29, 2020, we were pleased to declare a $0.15 per share dividend. The quarter was highlighted by several significant financings for existing portfolio companies and investments in new opportunities,” said Mark Klein, President and Chief Executive Officer of SuRo Capital. “The companies in our portfolio demonstrated strong growth and resilience this quarter despite the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. We believe our portfolio is well-positioned given the current market conditions.”

“We are also excited to announce the closing of two new investments during the second quarter: a $5.0 million equity investment in Rent the Runway, Inc. and a $6.9 million collateralized loan to Palantir Lending Trust. SuRo Capital also made follow-on, pro rata investments in Lime during the second quarter and Coursera subsequent to quarter-end. We continue to see more opportunities to deploy capital in credit investments. We have also been exploring opportunities in pre-business combination private investments in public equity (“PIPEs”) associated with the special-purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) asset class.”

Investment Portfolio as of June 30, 2020

At June 30, 2020, SuRo Capital held positions in 24 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of approximately $199.0 million. As a result of the Company’s continued strategy to increase the size of its investments in individual portfolio companies, SuRo Capital has consolidated its investment portfolio around its top positions. The Company’s top five portfolio company investments accounted for approximately 68% of the total portfolio at fair value as of June 30, 2020.

Top Five Investments as of June 30, 2020

$ in millions Cost Basis Fair Value % of Total Portfolio Coursera, Inc. $ 14.5 $ 49.9 25.1 % Course Hero, Inc. 5.0 33.2 16.7 Palantir Technologies, Inc. 16.2 30.5 15.3 Ozy Media, Inc. 10.9 11.3 5.7 Nextdoor.com, Inc. 10.0 10.5 5.3 Total (rounded) $ 56.6 $ 135.4 68.1 %

Second Quarter 2020 Investment Portfolio Activity



During the three months ended June 30, 2020, SuRo Capital funded the following new and follow-on investments, excluding capitalized transaction costs:

Portfolio Company Investment Transaction Date Investment Neutron Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lime) Junior Preferred Convertible Note 5/11/2020 $0.5 million Rent the Runway, Inc. Preferred Stock 6/17/2020 $5.0 million Palantir Lending Trust Collateralized Loan 6/19/2020 $6.9 million

Subsequent to quarter-end, through August 5, 2020, SuRo Capital funded the following follow-on investment:

Portfolio Company Investment Transaction Date Investment Coursera, Inc. Preferred Shares, Series F 7/15/2020 $2.8 million

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2020 Quarter Ended

June 30, 2019 $ in millions per share(1) $ in millions per share(1) Net investment loss (2) $ (4.7 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (2.8 ) $ (0.14 ) Net realized gain/(loss) on investments (0.0 ) - 13.6 0.69 Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments, net of tax effects 26.5 1.62 (11.4 ) (0.58 ) Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations – basic(3) $ 21.8 $ 1.34 $ (0.7 ) $ (0.03 ) Repurchase of common stock(4) (3.6 ) 0.16 (0.7 ) 0.03 Stock-based compensation(2) 2.0 0.12 - - Increase/(decrease) in net asset value $ 20.2 $ 1.62 $ (1.4 ) $ 0.00

Based on weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the relevant period For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, this balance includes $2.0 million of accelerated recognition of compensation cost related to the cancellation of all vested and unvested options on April 28, 2020. Total may not sum, due to rounding. During the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Company repurchased 594,637 and 115,801 shares of SuRo Capital common stock, for approximately $3.6 million and $0.7 million in cash, respectively, under its Share Repurchase Program. The use of cash in connection with the repurchases decreased net asset value as of period end; however, the reduction in shares outstanding as of period end resulted in an increase in the net asset value per share.

Weighted-average common basic shares outstanding were approximately 16.4 million and 19.7 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

SuRo Capital’s liquid assets were approximately $23.3 million as of June 30, 2020, consisting of cash and restricted cash.

Dividend Declaration for Second Quarter 2020

On July 29, 2020, SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.15 per share payable on August 25, 2020 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2020. The dividend will be paid in cash.

Share Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, SuRo Capital repurchased 594,637 shares under its Share Repurchase Program for an aggregate purchase price of $3.6 million. The dollar value of shares that may yet be purchased by the Company under the Share Repurchase Program is approximately $2.7 million.

Under the publicly announced Share Repurchase Program and the Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer, as of August 5, 2020, the Company has repurchased 5,901,324 shares of its common stock for approximately $37.3 million since the Share Repurchase Program was announced in August 2017.

Certain Information Regarding the Dividend

The date of declaration and amount of the dividend are subject to the sole discretion of SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors. The aggregate amount of the dividend declared and paid by SuRo Capital will be fully taxable to stockholders. The tax character of SuRo Capital’s dividends cannot be finally determined until the close of SuRo Capital’s taxable year (December 31). SuRo Capital will report the actual tax characteristics of each year’s dividends annually to stockholders and the IRS on Form 1099-DIV subsequent to year-end.

Registered stockholders with questions regarding declared dividends may call American Stock Transfer at 800-937-5449.

About SuRo Capital Corp.

SuRo Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: SSSS ) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and at www.surocap.com



SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (cost of $99,121,577 and $90,567,041, respectively) $ 168,700,422 $ 152,866,112 Non-controlled/affiliate investments (cost of $52,857,243 and $52,857,243, respectively) 29,438,698 37,944,268 Controlled investments (cost of $7,161,412 and $7,161,412, respectively) 860,198 775,198 Total Portfolio Investments 198,999,318 191,585,578 Investments in U.S. Treasury bills (cost of $99,999,611 and $49,996,667, respectively) 100,000,000 50,000,000 Total Investments (cost of $259,139,843 and $200,582,363, respectively) 298,999,318 241,585,578 Cash 22,385,073 44,861,263 Restricted cash 900,000 — Escrow proceeds receivable 67,135 265,303 Interest and dividends receivable 70,274 84,630 Deferred financing costs 11,382 11,382 Prepaid expenses and other assets(1) 1,197,711 1,755,933 Total Assets 323,630,893 288,564,089 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses(1) 1,933,219 1,143,923 Payable to executive officers — 1,369,873 Accrued interest payable 475,000 475,000 Dividends payable — 2,107,709 Payable for securities purchased 89,499,611 44,746,660 Income tax payable 38,965 — 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due March 28, 2023(2) 38,991,657 38,803,635 Total Liabilities 130,938,452 88,646,800 Net Assets $ 192,692,441 $ 199,917,289 NET ASSETS Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 authorized; 16,279,679 and 17,564,244 issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 162,797 $ 175,642 Paid-in capital in excess of par 173,199,798 178,550,374 Accumulated net investment loss (33,351,303 ) (25,679,362 ) Accumulated net realized gain on investments 12,821,670 5,867,417 Accumulated net unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments 39,859,479 41,003,218 Net Assets $ 192,692,441 $ 199,917,289 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 11.84 $ 11.38

This balance includes a right of use asset and corresponding operating lease liability, respectively.

As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due March 28, 2023 had a face value of $40,000,000.

SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 INVESTMENT INCOME Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments: Interest income $ 61,126 $ 198,175 $ 216,211 $ 336,672 Dividend income — — 50,000 — Non-controlled/affiliate investments: ​ Interest income/(reversal of interest income accrual) (49,612 ) 60,127 (29,184 ) 119,593 Dividend income 30,000 — 56,250 — Controlled investments: ​ Interest income — 29,650 — 58,937 Dividend income 200,000 200,000 200,000 200,000 Total Investment Income 241,514 487,952 493,277 715,202 OPERATING EXPENSES ​ Management fees(1) — — — 848,723 Reversal of incentive fee accrual(1) — — — (4,660,472 ) Costs incurred under Administration Agreement(1) — — — 306,084 Compensation expense(2) 3,005,524 469,944 3,930,440 632,108 Directors’ fees 111,250 86,250 222,500 172,500 Professional fees 678,472 1,310,028 1,817,838 3,371,950 Interest expense 568,627 600,205 1,142,027 1,204,373 Income tax expense 39,590 29,949 48,255 33,712 Other expenses 505,439 796,807 1,004,158 991,753 Total Operating Expenses 4,908,902 3,293,183 8,165,218 2,900,731 Net Investment Loss (4,667,388 ) (2,805,231 ) (7,671,941 ) (2,185,529 ) Realized Gains/(Losses) on Investments: ​ ​ Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (23,987 ) 13,590,233 6,954,253 21,859,371 Non-controlled/affiliate investments — — — (12,334,831 ) Net Realized Gain/(Loss) on Investments (23,987 ) 13,590,233 6,954,253 9,524,540 Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments: ​ Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 24,821,654 (6,751,196 ) 7,276,832 10,277,147 Non-controlled/affiliate investments 1,569,843 (1,220,012 ) (8,505,571 ) 7,802,636 Controlled investments 130,698 (4,469,112 ) 85,000 (9,820,352 ) Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments 26,522,195 (12,440,320 ) (1,143,739 ) 8,259,431 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation of investments — 979,713 — 885,566 Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 21,830,820 $ (675,605 ) $ (1,861,427 ) $ 16,484,008 Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations per Common Share: ​ Basic $ 1.33 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.84 Diluted(3) $ 1.10 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.70 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding ​ ​ ​ ​ Basic 16,383,188 19,719,706 16,912,091 19,741,058 Diluted(3) 20,300,980 19,719,706 16,912,091 23,472,402

This balance references a related-party transaction. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, this balance includes $1,962,431 of accelerated recognition of compensation cost related to the cancellation of unvested options on April 28, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and the three months ended June 30, 2019, 3,917,792 and 3,731,344 potentially dilutive common shares, respectively, were excluded from the weighted-average common shares outstanding for diluted net increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share because the effect of these shares would have been anti-dilutive.



SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Per Basic Share Data Net asset value at beginning of the period $ 10.22 $ 10.75 $ 11.38 $ 9.89 Net investment income/(loss)(1) (0.28 ) (0.14 ) (0.45 ) (0.11 ) Net realized gain/(loss) on investments(1) — 0.69 0.41 0.48 Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments(1) 1.62 (0.63 ) (0.07 ) 0.42 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation of investments(1) — 0.05 — 0.05 Repurchases of common stock(1) 0.16 0.03 0.45 0.02 Stock-based compensation(1) 0.12 — 0.12 — Net asset value at end of period $ 11.84 $ 10.75 $ 11.84 $ 10.75 Per share market value at end of period $ 8.47 $ 6.40 $ 8.47 $ 6.40 Total return based on market value(2) 44.54 % (15.57 )% 29.31 % 22.61 % Total return based on net asset value(2) 15.85 % — % 4.04 % 8.70 % Shares outstanding at end of period 16,279,679 19,646,846 16,279,679 19,646,846 Ratios/Supplemental Data: Net assets at end of period $ 192,692,441 $ 211,125,048 $ 192,692,441 $ 211,125,048 Average net assets $ 169,877,812 $ 211,244,233 $ 184,435,968 $ 203,070,126 Ratio of gross operating expenses to average net assets(3) 8.19 % 5.14 % 7.83 % 4.66 % Ratio of income tax provision to average net assets — % (0.46 )% — % (0.44 )% Ratio of net operating expenses to average net assets(3) 8.19 % 4.68 % 7.83 % 4.22 % Ratio of net investment income/(loss) to average net assets(3) (7.61 )% (5.39 )% (7.29 )% (2.18 )% Portfolio Turnover Ratio — % — % 5.88 % 5.04 %

___________________________________________________