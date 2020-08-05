Achieves Second Quarter Sales of $183.1 Million

Gross Margin Increases 40 Basis Points to 32.8%

Reports Earnings per Diluted Share of $0.32

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share of $0.50

BRASELTON, Ga., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) (“FOX” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended July 3, 2020.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights

Sales decreased 4.7% to $183.1 million, compared to $192.1 million in the same period last fiscal year

Gross margin increased 40 basis points to 32.8%, compared to 32.4% in the same period last fiscal year; non-GAAP adjusted gross margin increased 40 basis points to 33.1% compared to the same period last fiscal year

Net income attributable to FOX stockholders was $12.6 million, or 6.9% of sales and $0.32 of earnings per diluted share, compared to $22.9 million, or 11.9% of sales and $0.59 of earnings per diluted share in the same period last fiscal year

Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $19.7 million, or $0.50 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, compared to $26.6 million, or $0.68 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the same period last fiscal year

Adjusted EBITDA was $33.7 million, or 18.4% of sales, compared to $38.2 million, or 19.9% of sales in the same period last fiscal year

"FOX's resilient second quarter results reflect the strength of our diversified customer base and performance-defining product portfolio, as well as the commitment and dedication of our talented management team," commented Mike Dennison, FOX’s Chief Executive Officer. "We overcame an unprecedented shutdown of our U.S. factories and economy associated with the COVID-19 pandemic which lasted for over half of our quarter and we were able to not only effectively restart our business but support an incredibly strong surge in demand for our products across all channels. In addition, our Specialty Sports Group was a standout success in the quarter, exceeding our pre-COVID expectations and delivering 10.0% growth."

"We remain optimistic and confident about the growth opportunities ahead of us, grounded in our strategic initiatives as well as the consumer loyalty and power of the FOX brand,” Dennison went on to say.

Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $183.1 million, a decrease of 4.7% as compared to sales of $192.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. This decrease in sales reflects a 14.5% decrease in Powered Vehicles Group sales, partially offset by a 10.0% increase in Specialty Sports Group sales. The decrease in Powered Vehicles Group products is primarily due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including production shutdowns at certain OEM customers, partially offset by the impact of SCA, a subsidiary which was acquired in March 2020. The increase in Specialty Sports Group products is primarily driven by increased demand in both the OEM and aftermarket channels.

Gross margin was 32.8% for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, a 40 basis point increase from gross margin of 32.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin increased 40 basis points to 33.1% from the same prior fiscal year period, excluding the effects of strategic transformation and acquisition related costs. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to the impact of the SCA acquisition, product and channel mix, and improvement in supply chain efficiencies, partially offset by higher factory related costs including incremental costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. A reconciliation of gross profit to non-GAAP adjusted gross profit and the resulting non-GAAP adjusted gross margin is provided at the end of this press release.

Total operating expenses were $40.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $32.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase in operating expenses is primarily due to the inclusion of SCA operating costs of $4.5 million, amortization expense of $3.7 million, and acquisition-related compensation costs of $1.2 million, partially offset by reductions in various other expenses.

As a percentage of sales, operating expenses were 22.2% for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to 17.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $32.7 million, or 17.9% of sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $29.0 million, or 15.1% of sales in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. Reconciliations of operating expense to non-GAAP operating expense are provided at the end of this press release.

The Company’s effective tax rate was 19.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to an effective tax rate of 16.2% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Net income attributable to FOX stockholders in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $12.6 million, compared to $22.9 million in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. Earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $0.32, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.59 for the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $19.7 million, or $0.50 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $26.6 million, or $0.68 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the same period of the prior fiscal year. Reconciliations of net income attributable to FOX stockholders as compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income and the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share are provided at the end of this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $33.7 million, compared to $38.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was 18.4%, compared to 19.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Reconciliations of net income to adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of adjusted EBITDA margin are provided at the end of this press release.

First Six Months Fiscal 2020 Results

Sales for the six months ended July 3, 2020, were $367.5 million, an increase of 3.9% compared to the same period in 2019. Sales of Powered Vehicle and Specialty Sports products increased 3.3% and 4.7%, respectively, for the first six months of 2020 compared to the prior year period.

Gross margin was 31.7% in the first six months of fiscal 2020, a 30 basis point decrease, compared to gross margin of 32.0% in the first six months of fiscal 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted gross margin decreased 30 basis points, excluding the effects of strategic transformation and acquisition related costs. The decrease in year-to-date gross margin was primarily due to factory costs incurred during the government mandated closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by a change in product and channel mix, and the impact of the SCA acquisition. A reconciliation of gross profit to non-GAAP adjusted gross profit and the resulting non-GAAP adjusted gross margin is provided at the end of this press release.

Net income attributable to FOX stockholders in the first six months of fiscal 2020 was $20.9 million, compared to $41.0 million in the first six months of the prior year. Earnings per diluted share for the first six months of fiscal 2020 was $0.53, compared to $1.05 in the same period of fiscal 2019.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the first six months of fiscal 2020 was $40.2 million, or $1.02 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, compared to $48.3 million, or $1.23 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the same period of the prior fiscal year. Reconciliations of net income attributable to FOX stockholders to non-GAAP adjusted net income and the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share are provided at the end of this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $65.0 million in the first six months of fiscal 2020, compared to $68.2 million in the first six months of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 17.7% in the first six months of fiscal 2020, compared to 19.3% in the first six months of fiscal 2019. Reconciliations of net income to adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin are provided at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of July 3, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $218.0 million compared to $43.7 million as of January 3, 2020. The cash balance reflects $198.2 million from the Company's June 2020 common stock offering of 2.8 million shares. Inventory was $148.5 million as of July 3, 2020, compared to $128.5 million as of January 3, 2020. As of July 3, 2020, accounts receivable and accounts payable were $87.7 million and $64.9 million, respectively, compared to $91.6 million and $55.1 million, respectively, as of January 3, 2020. The changes in accounts receivable, inventory and accounts payable reflect the SCA acquisition, seasonality, and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's shipment, collection and payment cycles. Prepaids and other current assets increased to $46.1 million as of July 3, 2020, compared to $17.9 million as of January 3, 2020, primarily due to SCA-related items including vehicle chassis deposits and contingent retention incentives held in escrow.

Property, plant and equipment, net was $147.0 million as of July 3, 2020, compared to $108.4 million as of January 3, 2020 reflecting capital expenditures of $32.8 million as well as the acquisition of SCA.

Total debt was $406.4 million, compared to $68.0 million as of January 3, 2020. The increase is primarily due to borrowings to fund the acquisition of SCA in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Fiscal 2020 Guidance

Due to the rapidly evolving market conditions domestically and internationally in response to the continued spread of COVID-19, full fiscal 2020 guidance remains suspended as previously reported on April 9, 2020 and the Company does not intend to provide quarterly guidance until the effects of the pandemic can be better assessed.

Announces Chief Financial Officer Appointment

FOX also announced today in a separate press release that veteran strategic and financial executive Scott Humphrey was promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) effective August 4, 2020. Mr. Humphrey will succeed interim CFO, John Blocher, who will reassume the role Senior Vice-President of Finance.

Conference Call & Webcast

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), FOX is including in this press release “non-GAAP adjusted gross margin,” “non-GAAP operating expense,” “non-GAAP adjusted net income,” “non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share,” “adjusted EBITDA,” and “adjusted EBITDA margin,” all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. FOX defines non-GAAP adjusted gross margin as gross profit margin adjusted for certain strategic transformation costs and the amortization of acquired inventory valuation markup. FOX defines non-GAAP operating expense as operating expense adjusted for amortization of purchased intangibles, patent litigation-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses, strategic transformation costs and costs related to tax restructuring initiatives. FOX defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income attributable to FOX Stockholders adjusted for amortization of purchased intangibles, patent litigation-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses, strategic transformation costs, and costs related to tax restructuring initiatives, all net of applicable tax. These adjustments are more fully described in the tables included at the end of this press release. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share is defined as non-GAAP adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares of common stock outstanding during the period. FOX defines adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for interest expense, net other expense, income taxes, amortization of purchased intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation, patent litigation-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses, strategic transformation costs, and costs related to tax restructuring initiatives that are more fully described in the tables included at the end of this press release. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by sales.

FOX includes these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they allow investors to understand and evaluate the Company’s core operating performance and trends. In particular, the exclusion of certain items in calculating non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA (and accordingly, non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA margin) can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core business. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, including the fact that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies because other companies may calculate non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin differently than FOX does. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables included at the end of this press release.





FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

As of As of July 3, January 3 2020 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,965 $ 43,736 Accounts receivable (net of allowances of $1,212 and $810 at July 3, 2020 and January 3, 2020, respectively) 87,670 91,632 Inventory 148,464 128,505 Prepaids and other current assets 46,085 17,940 Total current assets 500,184 281,813 Property, plant and equipment, net 146,974 108,379 Lease right-of-use assets 19,221 17,472 Deferred tax assets 13,814 25,725 Goodwill 285,758 93,527 Intangibles, net 214,642 81,949 Other assets 4,611 451 Total assets $ 1,185,204 $ 609,316 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 64,939 $ 55,144 Accrued expenses 42,298 35,744 Reserve for uncertain tax positions 992 925 Current portion of long-term debt 10,000 — Total current liabilities 118,229 91,813 Line of credit 15,000 68,000 Long-term debt, less current portion 381,393 — Other liabilities 12,543 11,584 Total liabilities 527,165 171,397 Redeemable non-controlling interest 24,975 15,719 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value — 10,000 authorized and no shares issued or

outstanding as of July 3, 2020 and January 3, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value — 90,000 authorized; 42,327 shares issued

and 41,438 outstanding as of July 3, 2020; 39,448 shares issued and 38,559

outstanding as of January 3, 2020 41 39 Additional paid-in capital 321,479 123,274 Treasury stock, at cost; 890 common shares as of July 3, 2020 and January 3, 2020 (13,754 ) (13,754 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 133 150 Retained earnings 325,165 312,491 Total stockholders’ equity 633,064 422,200 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders’ equity $ 1,185,204 $ 609,316





FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the six months ended July 3, June 28, July 3, June 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 183,102 $ 192,122 $ 367,463 $ 353,822 Cost of sales 123,116 129,902 250,862 240,545 Gross profit 59,986 62,220 116,601 113,277 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 12,561 11,264 24,624 20,526 Research and development 8,236 7,763 16,265 15,066 General and administrative 14,566 12,158 36,979 23,338 Amortization of purchased intangibles 5,264 1,564 7,807 3,057 Total operating expenses 40,627 32,749 85,675 61,987 Income from operations 19,359 29,471 30,926 51,290 Other expense, net: Interest expense 2,892 1,005 4,739 1,834 Other expense 71 582 133 569 Other expense, net 2,963 1,587 4,872 2,403 Income before income taxes 16,396 27,884 26,054 48,887 Provision for income taxes 3,204 4,522 4,124 7,123 Net income 13,192 23,362 21,930 41,764 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest 584 441 1,072 740 Net income attributable to FOX stockholders $ 12,608 $ 22,921 $ 20,858 $ 41,024 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.60 $ 0.54 $ 1.07 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.59 $ 0.53 $ 1.05 Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share: Basic 38,991 38,286 38,781 38,164 Diluted 39,584 39,181 39,368 39,140







FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION

AND CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income attributable to FOX stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to non-GAAP adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure), and the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and six months ended July 3, 2020 and June 28, 2019. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.

For the three months ended For the six months ended July 3, June 28, July 3, June 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to FOX stockholders $ 12,608 $ 22,921 $ 20,858 $ 41,024 Amortization of purchased intangibles 5,264 1,564 7,807 3,057 Patent litigation-related expenses 707 1,144 1,143 3,187 Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1) 1,424 1,003 12,376 1,113 Strategic transformation costs (2) 1,099 686 1,700 916 Tax reform implementation costs — 54 — 186 Tax impacts of reconciling items above (3) (1,393 ) (739 ) (3,645 ) (1,233 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 19,709 $ 26,633 $ 40,239 $ 48,250 Non-GAAP adjusted EPS Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.70 $ 1.04 $ 1.26 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.68 $ 1.02 $ 1.23 Weighted average shares used to compute non-GAAP adjusted EPS Basic 38,991 38,286 38,781 38,164 Diluted 39,584 39,181 39,368 39,140

(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to integrate acquired entities into the Company’s operations and the impact of the finished goods inventory valuation adjustment recorded in connection with the purchase of acquired assets, per period as follows:

For the three months ended For the six months ended July 3, June 28, July 3, June 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Acquisition related costs and expenses $ 1,424 $ 575 $ 12,316 $ 685 Finished goods inventory valuation adjustment — 428 60 428 Other acquisition and integration-related expenses $ 1,424 $ 1,003 $ 12,376 $ 1,113

(2) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives including the expansion of the Powered Vehicles Group’s manufacturing operations. For the three and six month periods ended July 3, 2020, $507 and $821 is classified as operating expense, and $592 and $879 is classified as cost of sales, respectively. For the three and six month periods ended June 28, 2019, $266 and $496, respectively is classified as cost of sales and $420 is classified as operating expenses.

(3) Tax impact calculated based on the respective year to date effective tax rate, including the full year impact of non-deductible transaction costs.

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION AND

CALCULATION OF NET INCOME MARGIN AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), and the calculations of net income margin and adjusted EBITDA margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and six months ended July 3, 2020 and June 28, 2019. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.

For the three months ended For the six months ended July 3, June 28, July 3, June 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 13,192 $ 23,362 $ 21,930 $ 41,764 Provision for income taxes 3,204 4,522 4,124 7,123 Depreciation and amortization 9,194 4,189 15,030 8,194 Non-cash stock-based compensation 2,076 1,621 3,997 3,350 Patent litigation-related expenses 707 1,144 1,143 3,187 Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1) 1,262 1,003 12,161 1,113 Strategic transformation costs (2) 1,099 686 1,700 916 Tax reform implementation costs — 54 — 186 Other expense, net 2,963 1,587 4,872 2,403 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,697 $ 38,168 $ 64,957 $ 68,236 Net Income Margin 7.2 % 12.2 % 6.0 % 11.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.4 % 19.9 % 17.7 % 19.3 %

(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to integrate acquired entities into the Company’s operations, excluding $162 and $215 in stock-based compensation for the three and six month periods ended July 3, 2020, and the impact of the finished goods inventory valuation adjustment recorded in connection with the purchase of acquired assets, per period as follows:

For the three months ended For the six months ended July 3, June 28, July 3, June 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Acquisition related costs and expenses $ 1,262 $ 575 $ 12,101 $ 685 Finished goods inventory valuation adjustment — 428 60 428 Other acquisition and integration-related expenses $ 1,262 $ 1,003 $ 12,161 $ 1,113

(2) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives including the expansion of the Powered Vehicles Group’s manufacturing operations. For the three and six month periods ended July 3, 2020, $507 and $821 is classified as operating expense, and $592 and $879 is classified as cost of sales, respectively. For the three and six month periods ended June 28, 2019, $266 and $496, respectively is classified as cost of sales and $420 is classified as operating expenses.





FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION AND

CALCULATION OF GROSS MARGIN AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of gross profit to non-GAAP adjusted gross profit (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and six months ended July 3, 2020 and June 28, 2019, and the calculation of gross margin and non-GAAP adjusted gross margin (a non-GAAP measure). These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.

For the three months ended For the six months ended July 3, June 28, July 3, June 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 183,102 $ 192,122 $ 367,463 $ 353,822 Gross Profit $ 59,986 $ 62,220 $ 116,601 $ 113,277 Strategic transformation costs (1) 592 266 879 496 Amortization of acquired inventory valuation markup (2) — 428 60 428 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit $ 60,578 $ 62,914 $ 117,540 $ 114,201 Gross Margin 32.8 % 32.4 % 31.7 % 32.0 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin 33.1 % 32.7 % 32.0 % 32.3 %

(1) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives including the expansion of the Powered Vehicles Group’s manufacturing operations.

(2) Represents the impact of the finished goods inventory valuation adjustment recorded in connection with our 2020 acquisition of SCA and our 2019 acquisition of Ridetech.





FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

OPERATING EXPENSE TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE RECONCILIATION AND

CALCULATION OF OPERATING EXPENSE AND NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following tables provide a reconciliation of operating expense to non-GAAP operating expense (a non-GAAP measure) and the calculations of operating expense as a percentage of sales and non-GAAP operating expense as a percentage of sales (a non-GAAP measure), for the three and six months ended July 3, 2020 and June 28, 2019. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.

For the three months ended For the six months ended July 3, June 28, July 3, June 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 183,102 $ 192,122 $ 367,463 $ 353,822 Operating Expense $ 40,627 $ 32,749 $ 85,675 $ 61,987 Amortization of purchased intangibles (5,264 ) (1,564 ) (7,807 ) (3,057 ) Patent litigation-related expenses (707 ) (1,144 ) (1,143 ) (3,187 ) Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1) (1,424 ) (575 ) (12,316 ) (685 ) Strategic transformation costs (2) (507 ) (420 ) (821 ) (420 ) Tax reform implementation costs — (54 ) — (186 ) Non-GAAP operating expense $ 32,725 $ 28,992 $ 63,588 $ 54,452 Operating expense as a percentage of sales 22.2 % 17.0 % 23.3 % 17.5 % Non-GAAP operating expense as a percentage of sales 17.9 % 15.1 % 17.3 % 15.4 %

(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to integrate acquired entities into the Company’s operations.

(2) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives including the expansion of the Powered Vehicles Group’s manufacturing operations.





