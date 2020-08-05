SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.



“While the second quarter posed several challenges, we are pleased with our performance and we remain unwavering in our commitment to change the standard of care in carotid artery disease. Our results are a testament to our team, our clinical outcomes and our commercial strategy, as well as reflective of the underlying demand for TCAR,” said Erica Rogers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silk Road Medical. “As expected, procedure volumes were lowest in April, then recovered significantly in May and further in June. We have recently begun to experience more regional variability and procedure slowdowns due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and related restrictions, and as such, remain cautiously optimistic as we look to the second half of the year.”

Ms. Rogers continued, “Despite the challenging environment, we made meaningful progress on our strategic initiatives in the second quarter and strengthened our balance sheet with a successful follow-on offering. We are increasingly confident in our positioning as we continue with planned investments to drive durable, long term growth.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $15.1 million, an increase of $0.2 million or 1%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter revenue in 2020 included the recognition of $1.3 million in deferred revenue due to a decrease in the provision for sales returns related to certain prior sales with a shorter shelf life, coupled with the downward trend in the company’s historical returns rate. Excluding the contribution of the $1.3 million, second quarter revenue declined 8% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The company does not anticipate future potential decreases in the sales return provision to materially impact subsequent quarters.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $9.8 million compared to $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2020 declined to 65% compared to 75% in the second quarter of 2019, driven by unfavorable production variances as a result of temporarily idled manufacturing operations and lower demand, partially offset by the decrease in the provision for sales returns.

Operating expenses were $19.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $17.2 million in the corresponding prior year period, which represents an increase of 11%. The increase was driven primarily by selling, general and administrative expenses related to growth in our commercial team and marketing efforts as well as costs related to being a public company. Expense growth was modulated by cost control initiatives and the natural reduction in travel, tradeshow and other expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net loss was $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, or a loss of $0.32 per share, as compared to $12.0 million, or a loss of $0.42 per share, in the corresponding period of the prior year. This metric for the second quarter of 2019 included a $5.3 million noncash charge resulting from the remeasurement of the fair value of our convertible preferred stock warrant liability.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $157.9 million as of June 30, 2020.

2020 Financial Guidance

Silk Road Medical is not providing annual guidance for 2020 given the uncertain scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conference Call

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company’s flagship procedure, TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), is clinically proven to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial guidance, progress made on achieving our corporate goals, and the overall strength of our business and culture. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission in Silk Road’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Silk Road Medical disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC.

Statements of Operations Data

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 15,094 $ 14,928 $ 34,027 $ 27,694 Cost of goods sold 5,336 3,697 10,586 7,035 Gross profit 9,758 11,231 23,441 20,659 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,393 3,113 6,522 5,820 Selling, general and administrative 15,758 14,135 35,450 28,001 Total operating expenses 19,151 17,248 41,972 33,821 Loss from operations (9,393 ) (6,017 ) (18,531 ) (13,162 ) Interest income 299 598 702 650 Interest expense (1,203 ) (1,207 ) (2,406 ) (2,560 ) Remeasurement of warrant liability and other income (expense), net (56 ) (5,333 ) (59 ) (21,045 ) Net loss (10,353 ) (11,959 ) (20,294 ) (36,117 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net (126 ) - 314 - Net change in other comprehensive loss (126 ) - 314 - Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (10,479 ) $ (11,959 ) $ (19,980 ) $ (36,117 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (2.42 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 32,682,360 28,458,793 32,010,335 14,905,052





SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC.

Balance Sheets Data

(Unaudited, in thousands)