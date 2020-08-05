BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp. (“Newtek” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), announced today its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.



Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total investment income of $46.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020; an increase of 230% over total investment income of $14.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Net investment income increased to $29.7 million, or $1.42 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to a net investment income (loss) of $(1.1) million, or $(0.06) per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Adjusted net investment income (“ANII”)1 of $28.5 million, or $1.37 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020; an increase of 140.4% compared to ANII of $11.0 million, or $0.57 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Net asset value (“NAV”) of $327.4 million, or $15.66 per share, at June 30, 2020; an increase of 4.4% over NAV of $15.00 per share at March 31, 2020, and an increase of 2.2% over NAV of $15.33 per share at June 30, 2019.

Debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20x at June 30, 2020 compared to debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44x at March 31, 2020.

Total investment portfolio increased by 13.1% to $648.4 million at June 30, 2020, from $573.5 million at June 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights - Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Total investment income of $62.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020; an increase of 123.9% over total investment income of $27.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Net investment income increased to $29.5 million, or $1.42 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to a net investment income (loss) of $(2.1) million, or $(0.11) per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

ANII of $32.8 million, or $1.58 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020; an increase of 56.4% on a per share basis over ANII of $19.3 million, or $1.01 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

2020 Dividend Payments & Declarations

The Company paid a second quarter 2020 cash dividend of $0.56 per share on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2020, which represents a 21.7% increase over the second quarter 2019 cash dividend.

The Company declared a third quarter 2020 cash dividend of $0.582 per share, which is payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 21, 2020.

With the payment of the third quarter 2020 dividend, the Company will have paid a total of $1.58 per share for the first three quarters of 2020, which would represent a 9.7% increase over the dividends paid in the first three quarters of 2019 of $1.44 per share.

Second Quarter 2020 Lending Highlights

Newtek Small Business Finance, LLC (“NSBF”) funded $1.11 billion of U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the three months ended June 30, 2020.

NSBF’s PPP lending activity contributed to record NII and ANII for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

NSBF estimates that upwards of 130,000 PPP borrowers’ employees were retained with the funding of the $1.11 billion in PPP loans.

NSBF funded $17.4 million of SBA 7(a) loans during the three months ended June 30, 2020.

NSBF forecasts funding $150.0 million in SBA 7(a) loans in the second half of 2020.

NSBF renewed its existing $150.0 million line of credit with Capital One Bank N.A. for a period of three years.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are extremely pleased to report record financial results across several key metrics for the three- and six-months ended June 30, 2020 given the difficulties in the economy due to the global pandemic. As an organization that has existed for over 22 years, with 20 years as a publicly traded company, we have weathered several difficult economic environments and have always persevered despite challenging circumstances, most recently demonstrated by our record performance for the first half of 2020. The Company recently declared a third quarter 2020 cash dividend of $0.58 per share, payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 21, 2020. With the payment of the third quarter 2020 dividend, the Company will have paid a total of $1.58 per share for the first three quarters of 2020, which would represent a 9.7% increase over the dividends paid in the first three quarters of 2019 of $1.44 per share.”

Mr. Sloane continued, “Due to the depth and breadth of experience of our lending team and the technological efficiencies in our lending platform, we were able to quickly reposition and adapt our business model to successfully participate in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) and were able to offer all of our existing SBA 7(a) borrowers and new clients the opportunity to apply for a PPP loan to assist them in keeping their business and employees intact. As of the close of business on August 4, 2020, NSBF funded $1.15 billion of PPP loans in slightly over four months’ time, which is equivalent to approximately 2 years’ worth of NSBF’s SBA 7(a) production under normal operating circumstances. The PPP is legislatively scheduled to conclude on August 8, 2020, but we are hopeful there will be a third round of PPP funding, which we believe could provide the Company with the opportunity to generate additional income from the continued origination of PPP loans. We anticipate by August 8, 2020 we will have obtained approximately 10,200 new borrowers that obtained either loan approvals, or closed or funded loans through NSBF by borrowing money through the first two rounds of the already-legislated PPP. Additionally, we are hopeful that Congress will authorize the SBA to extend the current six-month term of providing payments of principal and interest on behalf of SBA 7(a) borrowers in regular (accrual) servicing status, for an additional three to six months As of June 30, 2020, our SBA 7(a) loan portfolio in accrual status was 99.0% current with payments. We are hopeful that bipartisan support for small businesses will continue to provide benefits in both of these areas.”

Mr. Sloane further stated, “We are pleased that NSBF renewed its existing $150.0 million line of credit with Capital One Bank N.A. for a period of three years. As previously announced, NSBF restarted its SBA 7(a) loan program and began accepting applications on June 29, 2020. Throughout the remainder of the year, we will continue to participate in the SBA 7(a) loan program in a cautious and measured manner, selectively financing businesses based on the health of their financial statements, forward projections, focusing on companies with a 2- to 3-year operating history, hard collateral assets, pre-Covid-19 cash flows, liquidity to maintain their business and in geographical locations that were least affected by the current pandemic and economic slowdown. We are currently forecasting $150 million of SBA 7(a) loan fundings for the second half of 2020.”

Mr. Sloane concluded, “Our participation in the PPP has enabled us to introduce Newtek’s and its portfolio companies’ lending ecosystem, technology offerings, and financial and business solutions across financing, payment processing, payroll, insurance, and IT solutions to several new alliance partners and clients. Additionally, our portfolio companies’ payment processing business has been recovering sequentially month over month, and its June and July processing volumes are recovering from steep declines in April and May. We believe this is a result of increased consumer spending as local and state economies continue to reopen across the U.S. While it is very challenging to forecast economic opportunities in the immediate future, and it may be difficult to match last year’s financial performance, we are cautiously optimistic about the second half of 2020, as well as the lending environment in 2021, with the potential for additional economic stimulus from the government and this pandemic hopefully in our rearview mirror.”

NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(In Thousands, except for Per Share Data) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS (Unaudited) Investments, at fair value SBA unguaranteed non-affiliate investments (cost of $423,554 and $429,697, respectively; includes $341,707 and $364,063, respectively, related to securitization trusts) $ 404,937 $ 417,223 SBA guaranteed non-affiliate investments (cost of $19,881 and $23,345, respectively) 21,151 25,004 Controlled investments (cost of $123,705 and $107,300, respectively) 221,351 215,817 Non-control/affiliate investments (cost of $1,000 and $1,000, respectively) 1,000 1,000 Total investments at fair value 648,439 659,044 Cash 13,385 1,762 Restricted cash 40,213 31,445 Broker receivable — 51,173 Due from related parties 5,274 2,972 Servicing assets, at fair value 25,511 24,411 Right of use assets 7,454 7,990 Other assets 25,781 18,614 Total assets $ 766,057 $ 797,411 LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS Liabilities: Bank notes payable $ 23,640 $ 30,000 Notes due 2023 (par: $57,500 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 56,269 56,035 Notes due 2024 (par: $63,250 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 61,563 61,354 Notes payable - Securitization trusts (par: $246,931 and $276,637 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 243,126 272,376 Dividends payable 11,685 — Notes payable - related parties — 12,163 Due to related parties 804 131 Lease liabilities 9,296 9,897 Deferred tax liabilities 9,465 12,405 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 22,763 20,824 Total liabilities 438,611 475,185 Commitment and contingencies Net assets: Preferred stock (par value $0.02 per share; authorized 1,000 shares, no shares issued and outstanding) — — Common stock (par value $0.02 per share; authorized 200,000 shares, 20,905 and 20,530 issued and outstanding, respectively) 418 411 Additional paid-in capital 297,836 289,963 Accumulated undistributed earnings 29,192 31,852 Total net assets 327,446 322,226 Total liabilities and net assets $ 766,057 $ 797,411 Net asset value per common share $ 15.66 $ 15.70







NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In Thousands, except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Investment income From non-affiliate investments: Interest income - PPP loans $ 34,657 $ — $ 34,657 $ — Interest income - SBA 7(a) loans 6,189 7,034 13,511 14,051 Servicing income 2,777 2,503 5,492 4,931 Other income 303 1,566 1,209 2,487 Total investment income from non-affiliate investments 43,926 11,103 54,869 21,469 From non-control/affiliate investments: Dividend income 20 28 40 59 From controlled investments: Interest income 480 218 937 435 Dividend income 2,268 2,800 6,650 5,950 Total investment income from controlled investments 2,748 3,018 7,587 6,385 Total investment income 46,694 14,149 62,496 27,913 Expenses: Salaries and benefits 3,740 3,484 7,187 7,072 Interest 4,604 4,712 9,788 9,447 Depreciation and amortization 104 124 219 253 Professional fees 1,207 643 2,171 1,627 Origination and loan processing 2,722 2,128 4,546 3,781 Origination and loan processing - related party 3,095 2,471 5,733 4,659 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities — 9 54 55 Other general and administrative costs 1,475 1,657 3,333 3,084 Total expenses 16,947 15,228 33,031 29,978 Net investment income (loss) 29,747 (1,079 ) 29,465 (2,065 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses): Net realized gain (loss) on non-affiliate investments - SBA 7(a) loans (1,214 ) 12,051 3,299 21,395 Net unrealized depreciation on SBA guaranteed non-affiliate investments (200 ) (382 ) (383 ) (312 ) Net unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on SBA unguaranteed non-affiliate investments (1,633 ) (4,572 ) (6,144 ) (1,943 ) Net unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on controlled investments (82 ) 4,865 (10,871 ) 2,918 Change in deferred taxes 29 (1,294 ) 2,940 (765 ) Net unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on servicing assets (1,180 ) (911 ) (92 ) (1,467 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) $ (4,280 ) $ 9,757 $ (11,251 ) $ 19,826 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 25,467 $ 8,678 $ 18,214 $ 17,761 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations per share $ 1.22 $ 0.45 $ 0.88 $ 0.93 Net investment income (loss) per share $ 1.42 $ (0.06 ) $ 1.42 $ (0.11 ) Dividends and distributions declared per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.46 $ 1.00 $ 0.86 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 20,893 19,113 20,815 19,058







NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES-

ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME RECONCILIATION:

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, 2020 Per share Three months ended June 30, 2019 Per share Net investment income (loss) $ 29,747 $ 1.42 $ (1,079 ) $ (0.06 ) Net realized gain (loss) on non-affiliate investments - SBA 7(a) loans (1,214 ) (0.06 ) 12,051 0.63 Loss on lease - - (26 ) (0.00 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities - - 9 0.00 Adjusted Net investment income $ 28,533 $ 1.37 $ 10,955 $ 0.57

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Six months ended June 30, 2020 Per share Six months ended June 30, 2019 Per share Net investment income (loss) $ 29,465 $ 1.42 $ (2,065 ) $ (0.11 ) Net realized gain (loss) on non-affiliate investments - SBA 7(a) loans 3,299 0.16 21,395 1.12 Loss on lease - - (105 ) (0.01 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities 54 0.00 55 0.00 Adjusted Net investment income $ 32,818 $ 1.58 $ 19,280 $ 1.01

Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding