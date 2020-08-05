Financial performance exceeded high end of revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance
Strong execution and continued innovation positions company for long-term growth and value creation
CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a technology platform driving rapid innovation for employers and health plans, today announced its second quarter 2020 financial results.
“Benefitfocus delivered a strong quarter including enhanced profitability and liquidity. I am extremely proud of our team for delivering these results, particularly in the context of a challenging environment that was unthinkable just six months ago,” said Ray August, President and Chief Executive Officer of Benefitfocus. “Our team is executing well and delivering high-impact solutions for our customers and partners. As the world becomes more focused than ever on improving health outcomes, we have strengthened our resolve and commitment to our mission to transform our industry and improve lives with benefits.”
Steve Swad, Chief Financial Officer said, “We swiftly adjusted our cost base during the quarter in response to COVID-19, and at the same time substantially strengthened our cash position through an $80 million strategic investment from BuildGroup LLC. Our strong execution in the quarter allowed us to increase our profitability and cash flow outlook for the year, while also investing in automation and platform innovation to drive sustainable long-term growth.”
Highlights include:
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Revenue
Net Loss
Non-GAAP Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA
See important disclosures about non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of them to GAAP, below.
Balance Sheet
Updated Business Outlook
Based on information available as of August 5, 2020, Benefitfocus is providing guidance for the third quarter and full year 2020 as indicated below.
Third Quarter 2020:
Full Year 2020:
Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance excludes the impact of restructuring charges.
Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP net loss, adjusted EBITDA or free cash flow to their most directly comparable GAAP measure of GAAP net loss or GAAP operating cash flows. This is because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of the various necessary GAAP components of such reconciliations, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, or others that may arise during the year, without unreasonable effort. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts. See below for additional important disclosures regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.
Conference Call Details:
In conjunction with this announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (877) 407-9208 (domestic) or (201) 493-6784 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until August 12, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 13706867.
About Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers, carriers and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including non-GAAP gross profit, operating loss, net loss/income, net loss/income per common share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP gross profit, operating loss/income, net loss/income and net loss/income per common share exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, if any, restructuring charges, if any, and costs not core to our business, if any. We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss before net interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense, expense related to the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, restructuring charges and costs not core to our business. We define free cash flow as cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures, adjusted to eliminate restructuring charges. Please note that other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do.
Management presents these non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, their inclusion should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting.
Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release, including in the accompanying tables.
Safe Harbor Statement
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic; our continuing losses and need to achieve GAAP profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; our ability to maintain our culture, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the immature and volatile market for our products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; risks associated with acquisitions; cyber-security risks; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Benefitfocus, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|62,174
|$
|68,579
|$
|128,328
|$
|136,878
|Cost of revenue(1)(2)(3)
|30,397
|32,802
|64,309
|65,654
|Gross profit
|31,777
|35,777
|64,019
|71,224
|Operating expenses:(1)(2)(3)
|Sales and marketing
|11,828
|19,318
|27,458
|38,937
|Research and development
|11,045
|14,461
|22,813
|27,551
|General and administrative
|9,381
|11,785
|19,896
|23,581
|Restructuring costs
|5,616
|–
|5,616
|–
|Total operating expenses
|37,870
|45,564
|75,783
|90,069
|Loss from operations
|(6,093
|)
|(9,787
|)
|(11,764
|)
|(18,845
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|97
|762
|523
|1,422
|Interest expense
|(5,862
|)
|(5,837
|)
|(11,753
|)
|(11,651
|)
|Other (expense) income
|2
|(73
|)
|7
|(64
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(5,763
|)
|(5,148
|)
|(11,223
|)
|(10,293
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(11,856
|)
|(14,935
|)
|(22,987
|)
|(29,138
|)
|Income tax expense
|6
|3
|11
|9
|Net loss
|(11,862
|)
|(14,938
|)
|(22,998
|)
|(29,147
|)
|Preferred dividends
|(462
|)
|–
|(462
|)
|–
|Net loss available to common stockholders
|$
|(12,324
|)
|$
|(14,938
|)
|$
|(23,460
|)
|$
|(29,147
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(12,324
|)
|$
|(14,938
|)
|$
|(23,460
|)
|$
|(29,147
|)
|Net loss per common share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.38
|)
|$
|(0.46
|)
|$
|(0.73
|)
|$
|(0.90
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|32,058,387
|32,613,718
|32,348,673
|32,336,864
|(1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items:
|Cost of revenue
|$
|633
|$
|691
|$
|1,300
|$
|1,590
|Sales and marketing
|594
|(12
|)
|1,474
|1,674
|Research and development
|590
|718
|932
|1,910
|General and administrative
|1,506
|2,322
|3,294
|4,912
|(2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in above line items:
|Cost of revenue
|$
|323
|$
|308
|$
|640
|$
|407
|Sales and marketing
|83
|113
|174
|149
|Research and development
|114
|131
|223
|171
|General and administrative
|48
|53
|100
|68
|(3) Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed included in above line items:
|General and administrative
|$
|215
|$
|360
|$
|407
|$
|1,002
Benefitfocus, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|As of
|As of
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|183,496
|$
|130,976
|Accounts receivable, net
|29,872
|33,754
|Contract, prepaid and other current assets
|17,851
|21,523
|Total current assets
|231,219
|186,253
|Property and equipment, net
|31,430
|28,669
|Financing lease right-of-use assets
|73,372
|78,520
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,529
|1,715
|Intangible assets, net
|11,530
|12,667
|Goodwill
|12,857
|12,857
|Deferred contract costs and other non-current assets
|10,263
|11,002
|Total assets
|$
|372,200
|$
|331,683
|Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|6,648
|$
|9,563
|Accrued expenses
|6,526
|10,526
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|11,107
|15,246
|Deferred revenue, current portion
|31,020
|33,429
|Lease liabilities and financing obligations, current portion
|6,536
|6,871
|Total current liabilities
|61,837
|75,635
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|4,638
|5,079
|Convertible senior notes
|193,843
|187,949
|Lease liabilities and financing obligations, net current portion
|82,294
|88,572
|Other non-current liabilities
|2,000
|92
|Total liabilities
|344,612
|357,327
|Commitments and contingencies
|Redeemable preferred stock:
|Series A preferred stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized,
1,777,778 and 0 shares issued and outstanding
at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively,
liquidation preference $45 per share as of June 30, 2020
|79,193
|–
|Stockholders' deficit:
|Common stock, par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized,
32,175,444 and 32,788,980 shares issued and outstanding
at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|32
|33
|Additional paid-in capital
|423,122
|426,025
|Accumulated deficit
|(474,759
|)
|(451,702
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(51,605
|)
|(25,644
|)
|Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' deficit
|$
|372,200
|$
|331,683
Benefitfocus, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(22,998
|)
|$
|(29,147
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,105
|10,949
|Stock-based compensation expense
|7,000
|10,086
|Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes
|5,894
|5,541
|Interest accrual on finance lease liabilities
|44
|–
|Rent expense (less than) in excess of payments
|(16
|)
|3
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|111
|265
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|3,711
|(10,671
|)
|Contract, prepaid and other current assets
|3,672
|(476
|)
|Deferred costs and other non-current assets
|740
|2,851
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(7,318
|)
|(4,085
|)
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|(4,139
|)
|273
|Deferred revenue
|(2,850
|)
|(6,004
|)
|Other non-current liabilities
|1,910
|(46
|)
|Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities
|(2,134
|)
|(20,461
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Business combination, net of cash acquired
|–
|(20,914
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(7,075
|)
|(7,401
|)
|Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities
|(7,075
|)
|(28,315
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Draws on revolving line of credit
|10,000
|–
|Payments on revolving line of credit
|(10,000
|)
|–
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|(154
|)
|(357
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs
|79,840
|–
|Payments of preferred dividends
|(462
|)
|–
|Repurchase of common stock
|(9,667
|)
|–
|Proceeds from exercises of stock options and ESPP
|225
|134
|Payments on financing obligations
|(416
|)
|(841
|)
|Payments of principal on finance lease liabilities
|(7,637
|)
|(2,699
|)
|Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities
|61,729
|(3,763
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|52,520
|(52,539
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|130,976
|190,928
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|183,496
|$
|138,389
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities
|Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|37
|$
|437
Benefitfocus, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Reconciliation from Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
|Gross profit
|$
|31,777
|$
|35,777
|$
|64,019
|$
|71,224
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|323
|308
|640
|407
|Stock-based compensation expense
|633
|691
|1,300
|1,590
|Total net adjustments
|956
|999
|1,940
|1,997
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|32,733
|$
|36,776
|$
|65,959
|$
|73,221
|Reconciliation from Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Loss:
|Operating loss
|$
|(6,093
|)
|$
|(9,787
|)
|$
|(11,764
|)
|$
|(18,845
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|568
|605
|1,137
|795
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,323
|3,719
|7,000
|10,086
|Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed
|215
|360
|407
|1,002
|Costs not core to our business
|—
|266
|—
|586
|Total net adjustments
|4,106
|4,950
|8,544
|12,469
|Non-GAAP operating loss
|$
|(1,987
|)
|$
|(4,837
|)
|$
|(3,220
|)
|$
|(6,376
|)
|Reconciliation from Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net loss
|$
|(11,862
|)
|$
|(14,938
|)
|$
|(22,998
|)
|$
|(29,147
|)
|Depreciation
|3,926
|3,690
|7,722
|7,657
|Amortization of software development costs
|1,727
|1,319
|3,246
|2,497
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|568
|605
|1,137
|795
|Interest income
|(97
|)
|(762
|)
|(523
|)
|(1,422
|)
|Interest expense
|5,862
|5,837
|11,753
|11,651
|Income tax expense
|6
|3
|11
|9
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,323
|3,719
|7,000
|10,086
|Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed
|215
|360
|407
|1,002
|Restructuring costs
|5,616
|—
|5,616
|—
|Costs not core to our business
|—
|266
|—
|586
|Total net adjustments
|21,146
|15,037
|36,369
|32,861
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|9,284
|$
|99
|$
|13,371
|$
|3,714
|Reconciliation from Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss:
|Net loss
|$
|(11,862
|)
|$
|(14,938
|)
|$
|(22,998
|)
|$
|(29,147
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|568
|605
|1,137
|795
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,323
|3,719
|7,000
|10,086
|Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed
|215
|360
|407
|1,002
|Costs not core to our business
|—
|266
|—
|586
|Total net adjustments
|4,106
|4,950
|8,544
|12,469
|Non-GAAP net loss
|$
|(7,756
|)
|$
|(9,988
|)
|$
|(14,454
|)
|$
|(16,678
|)
|Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share:
|Non-GAAP net loss
|$
|(7,756
|)
|$
|(9,988
|)
|$
|(14,454
|)
|$
|(16,678
|)
|Preferred dividends
|(462
|)
|—
|(462
|)
|—
|Non-GAAP net loss available to common stockholders
|$
|(8,218
|)
|$
|(9,988
|)
|$
|(14,916
|)
|$
|(16,678
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|32,058,387
|32,613,718
|32,348,673
|32,336,864
|Shares used in computing non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted
|32,058,387
|32,613,718
|32,348,673
|32,336,864
|Non-GAAP net loss per common share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|(0.46
|)
|$
|(0.52
|)
Benefitfocus, Inc.
