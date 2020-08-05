FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today announced that it has delivered an Ultra C SAPS II tool for R&D to a leading global supplier of semiconductor process equipment for wafer manufacturing. ACM’s SAPS technology will be evaluated at the OEM’s U.S. demo lab to assess its performance with the OEM’s world-class semiconductor processing solutions. This marks the first delivery and installation of Smart Megasonix technology in the United States.



ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Wang commented, “We are excited to provide our wafer cleaning technology to a leading global semiconductor equipment supplier in the United States. We are confident that ACM’s advanced cleaning capabilities can support industry migration to next-generation process nodes. We view this opportunity as an important milestone toward ACM’s goal of expanding its customer base to North America.”

Installation of the SAPS II tool at the OEM’s demo lab is underway, with support from ACM’s U.S. and international service teams.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

