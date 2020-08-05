Lead program ORIC-101 on track for multiple interim data readouts in 2021 and CD73 inhibitor ORIC-533 on track for IND filing in first half of 2021
Licensed exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights to a potential best-in-class PRC2 inhibitor; IND filing expected in second half of 2021
ORIC to host conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
“Since the beginning of the year, we have realized substantial progress advancing our wholly owned, internally developed pipeline,” said Jacob Chacko, M.D., president and chief executive officer. “Looking forward, we see a number of important events as we continue to execute against our strategic plans. We expect to select the recommended Phase 2 dose and initiate the expansion cohorts in both of our ongoing ORIC-101 clinical studies in the second half of the year. Additionally, we are preparing for the development of our newly licensed, potential best-in-class PRC2 inhibitor, ORIC-944, which along with ORIC-533, we anticipate as IND candidates for 2021.”
Second Quarter 2020 and Other Recent Highlights
Anticipated Milestones
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently in two separate Phase 1b trials of ORIC-101 in combination with (1) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer and (2) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors. ORIC’s other product candidates include (1) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, and (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer. Beyond these three product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ORIC’s development plans and timelines; the potential best-in-class nature of ORIC-944; plans underlying ORIC-101 clinical trials and development; the expected timing of reporting interim data from the ORIC-101 clinical trials; plans underlying ORIC-533, ORIC-944 or any other development programs; the planned filing of INDs for ORIC-533 and ORIC-944; the potential advantages of ORIC’s product candidates; the period over which ORIC estimates its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its current operating plan; and statements by the company’s president and chief executive officer. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon ORIC’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and operating as an early clinical stage company; ORIC’s ability to develop, initiate or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; changes in ORIC’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; the potential for clinical trials of ORIC-101, ORIC-533, ORIC-944 or any other product candidates to differ from preclinical, preliminary or expected results; negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on ORIC’s operations, including clinical trials; the risk of the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Mirati license agreement; ORIC’s ability to raise any additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; ORIC’s reliance on third parties, including contract manufacturers and contract research organizations; ORIC’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the loss of key scientific or management personnel; competition in the industry in which ORIC operates; general economic and market conditions; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in ORIC’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 5, 2020, and ORIC’s future reports to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ORIC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|June 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|196,642
|$
|89,159
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,586
|840
|Total current assets
|199,228
|89,999
|Property and equipment, net
|1,978
|2,241
|Deferred offering costs
|—
|1,343
|Other assets
|319
|510
|Total assets
|$
|201,525
|$
|94,093
|Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,389
|$
|152
|Accrued other liabilities
|4,389
|5,202
|Total current liabilities
|5,778
|5,354
|Deferred rent - long term
|500
|765
|Total liabilities
|6,278
|6,119
|Convertible preferred stock
|—
|178,058
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|195,247
|(90,084
|)
|Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|201,525
|$
|94,093
ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|7,723
|$
|5,040
|$
|14,977
|$
|10,252
|General and administrative
|3,400
|1,315
|5,325
|2,449
|Total operating expenses
|11,123
|6,355
|20,302
|12,701
|Loss from operations
|(11,123
|)
|(6,355
|)
|(20,302
|)
|(12,701
|)
|Other income:
|Interest income, net
|25
|317
|266
|578
|Other income
|74
|73
|140
|143
|Total other income
|99
|390
|406
|721
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(11,024
|)
|$
|(5,965
|)
|$
|(19,896
|)
|$
|(11,980
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|(3.19
|)
|$
|(1.68
|)
|$
|(6.51
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|21,627,361
|1,872,309
|11,808,103
|1,841,233
