MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management (“HCM”) software company, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. All financial results are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. A reconciliation of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
“Our second quarter financial performance was strong, and the business continues to perform well,” said David Ossip, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ceridian. “We are seeing increased demand for Dayforce as employers accelerate technology investments to increase productivity, to ensure the physical, mental, and physical health of employees, and to drive hard dollar returns for their businesses.”
The average U.S. dollar to Canadian dollar foreign exchange rate was $1.39, with a daily range of $1.34 to $1.42, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $1.34, with a daily range of $1.31 to $1.35, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, the U.S. dollar to Canadian dollar foreign exchange rate was $1.36. To present the performance of the business excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations, the Company presents revenue on a constant currency basis, which we believe is useful to management and investors. We have calculated revenue on a constant currency basis by applying the average foreign exchange rate in effect during the comparable prior period.
Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2020
The financial highlights below are on a year-over-year basis, unless otherwise stated.
Dayforce Revenue
Revenue
Net Income and Net Income Per Share
Gross Margin, Operating Profit, and Adjusted EBITDA
Balance Sheet
Dayforce Live Customer Count
Business Outlook
Based on information available to us as of August 5, 2020, we are issuing the following guidance for the third quarter of 2020:
Our third quarter 2020 guidance assumes an average U.S. dollar to Canadian dollar foreign exchange rate of $1.36, compared to an average rate of $1.32 in the third quarter of 2019. We have not reconciled the Adjusted EBITDA range for the third quarter of 2020 to the directly comparable GAAP financial measure because applicable information for the future period, on which this reconciliation would be based, is not readily available due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and other items.
While we are not providing guidance for the fourth quarter given the uncertainty in the market, we believe that the greatest impact of COVID-19 will be reflected in the third quarter of 2020. Assuming employment levels continue to improve, we expect Dayforce recurring services revenue growth, excluding float revenue and on a constant currency basis, to accelerate and to exceed 18% in the fourth quarter.
Conference Call Details
Ceridian will host a conference call on August 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Ceridian’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.ceridian.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 833-979-2698 (USA) or 236-714-2174 (International) and entering the conference ID: 3190826. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Ceridian’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.ceridian.com.
About Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We use certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income, and revenue on a constant currency basis. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income, non-GAAP financial measures, are useful to management and investors as supplemental measures to evaluate our overall operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are components of our management incentive plan and are used by management to assess performance and to compare our operating performance to our competitors. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as adjusted to exclude gain (loss) on assets and liabilities held in a foreign currency other than the functional currency of a company subsidiary, share-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, severance charges, restructuring consulting fees, and other non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by calculating the percentage Adjusted EBITDA is of total revenue. Adjusted net income is defined as net income, as adjusted to exclude release of the valuation allowance, gain (loss) on assets and liabilities held in a foreign currency other than the functional currency of a company subsidiary, share-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, severance charges, restructuring consulting fees, and other non-recurring charges, all of which are adjusted for the effect of income taxes. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income are helpful in highlighting management performance trends because Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income exclude the results of decisions that are outside the normal course of our business operations.
Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income are intended as supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, net income, earnings per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as measures of operating cash flows or liquidity. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by similar items to those eliminated in this presentation. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income are included in this discussion because they are key metrics used by management to assess our operating performance.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income are not defined under GAAP, are not measures of net income, operating profit, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, and are subject to important limitations. Our use of the terms Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry and are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.
In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation.
We present revenue on a constant currency basis to assess how our underlying businesses performed, excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations, which we believe is useful to management and investors. We calculate revenue on a constant currency basis by applying the average foreign exchange rate in effect during the comparable prior period. Dayforce revenue per customer is calculated on a constant currency basis by applying the prior year average exchange rate to all comparable periods.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to third quarter 2020, as well as those relating to future growth initiatives. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “seek,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “continue,” “likely,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events but not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you consider this press release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. These assumptions and our future performance or results involve risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control). These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:
Additional factors or events that could cause our actual performance to differ from these forward-looking statements may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual financial condition, results of operations, future performance and business may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements. In addition to any factors and assumptions set forth above in this press release, the material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the general economy remains stable; the competitive environment in the HCM market remains stable; the demand environment for HCM solutions remains stable; our implementation capabilities and cycle times remain stable; foreign exchange rates, both current and those used in developing forward-looking statements, specifically USD to CAD, remain stable at, or near, current rates; we will be able to maintain our relationships with our employees, customers and partners; we will continue to attract qualified personnel to support our development requirements and the support of our new and existing customers; and that the risk factors noted above, individually or collectively, do not have a material impact on the Company. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in millions, except share data)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|526.9
|$
|281.3
|Trade and other receivables, net
|92.9
|80.4
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|70.4
|57.9
|Total current assets before customer trust funds
|690.2
|419.6
|Customer trust funds
|2,659.8
|3,204.1
|Total current assets
|3,350.0
|3,623.7
|Right of use lease asset
|37.6
|32.0
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|129.6
|128.3
|Goodwill
|2,004.5
|1,973.5
|Other intangible assets, net
|195.5
|177.9
|Other assets
|136.7
|150.3
|Total assets
|$
|5,853.9
|$
|6,085.7
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|8.6
|$
|10.8
|Current portion of long-term lease liabilities
|10.2
|8.8
|Accounts payable
|36.5
|43.2
|Deferred revenue
|24.0
|25.5
|Employee compensation and benefits
|56.3
|75.9
|Other accrued expenses
|14.1
|13.9
|Total current liabilities before customer trust funds obligations
|149.7
|178.1
|Customer trust funds obligations
|2,594.8
|3,193.6
|Total current liabilities
|2,744.5
|3,371.7
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|958.6
|666.3
|Employee benefit plans
|111.4
|117.2
|Long-term lease liabilities, less current portion
|34.2
|30.1
|Other liabilities
|19.5
|18.1
|Total liabilities
|3,868.2
|4,203.4
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 146,803,932 and
144,386,618 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020, and
December 31, 2019, respectively
|1.5
|1.4
|Additional paid in capital
|2,528.4
|2,449.1
|Accumulated deficit
|(215.7
|)
|(229.8
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(328.5
|)
|(338.4
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,985.7
|1,882.3
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|5,853.9
|$
|6,085.7
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue:
|Recurring services
|$
|159.1
|$
|163.5
|$
|340.6
|$
|336.3
|Professional services and other
|33.5
|32.8
|74.7
|63.7
|Total revenue
|192.6
|196.3
|415.3
|400.0
|Cost of revenue:
|Recurring services
|49.3
|48.7
|101.5
|99.6
|Professional services and other
|37.9
|34.2
|80.5
|69.5
|Product development and management
|17.0
|16.4
|34.6
|31.6
|Depreciation and amortization
|9.8
|9.0
|19.6
|17.7
|Total cost of revenue
|114.0
|108.3
|236.2
|218.4
|Gross profit
|78.6
|88.0
|179.1
|181.6
|Selling, general, and administrative
|74.6
|69.3
|148.8
|135.5
|Operating profit
|4.0
|18.7
|30.3
|46.1
|Interest expense, net
|6.6
|8.5
|13.5
|17.4
|Other expense, net
|0.3
|1.5
|2.9
|3.1
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(2.9
|)
|8.7
|13.9
|25.6
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(8.4
|)
|2.4
|(0.2
|)
|8.1
|Net income
|$
|5.5
|$
|6.3
|$
|14.1
|$
|17.5
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.12
|Diluted
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.12
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|145,593,019
|141,149,009
|145,119,172
|140,651,902
|Diluted
|151,444,901
|148,331,846
|151,321,093
|147,761,174
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Net income
|$
|14.1
|$
|17.5
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
|0.3
|(4.8
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|23.9
|29.0
|Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount
|0.6
|0.6
|Net periodic pension and postretirement cost
|1.7
|2.6
|Non-cash share-based compensation
|27.8
|15.6
|Other
|0.9
|0.8
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities excluding effects of acquisitions and divestitures:
|Trade and other receivables
|(3.8
|)
|(3.4
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(6.4
|)
|(11.1
|)
|Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
|(1.8
|)
|(5.7
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(1.1
|)
|(1.3
|)
|Employee compensation and benefits
|(21.3
|)
|(19.5
|)
|Accrued interest
|0.2
|0.4
|Accrued taxes
|(3.7
|)
|(8.1
|)
|Other assets and liabilities
|(7.5
|)
|(2.4
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|23.9
|10.2
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|Purchase of customer trust funds marketable securities
|(24.8
|)
|(297.6
|)
|Proceeds from sale and maturity of customer trust funds marketable securities
|214.0
|232.3
|Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment
|(9.9
|)
|(7.7
|)
|Expenditures for software and technology
|(19.8
|)
|(18.7
|)
|Acquisition costs, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
|(58.3
|)
|(10.2
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|101.2
|(101.9
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|(Decrease) increase in customer trust funds obligations, net
|(571.4
|)
|1,308.9
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based compensation plans
|51.5
|44.1
|Repayment of long-term debt obligations
|(5.4
|)
|(3.4
|)
|Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|295.0
|—
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(230.3
|)
|1,349.6
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, restricted cash, and equivalents
|(12.4
|)
|7.4
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, restricted cash, and equivalents
|(117.6
|)
|1,265.3
|Cash, restricted cash, and equivalents at beginning of period
|1,658.6
|1,106.3
|Cash, restricted cash, and equivalents at end of period
|$
|1,541.0
|$
|2,371.6
|Reconciliation of cash, restricted cash, and equivalents to the condensed consolidated
balance sheets
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|526.9
|$
|237.9
|Restricted cash and equivalents included in customer trust funds
|1,014.1
|2,133.7
|Total cash, restricted cash, and equivalents
|$
|1,541.0
|$
|2,371.6
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Revenue Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Percentage
change in
revenue as
reported
|Impact of
changes in
foreign
currency (a)
|Percentage
change in
revenue on
constant
currency basis (a)
|2020
|2019
|2020 vs. 2019
|2020 vs. 2019
|(Dollars in millions)
|Revenue:
|Dayforce recurring services, excluding float
|$
|110.2
|$
|89.4
|23.3
|%
|(0.9
|)%
|24.2
|%
|Dayforce float
|8.3
|13.0
|(36.2
|)%
|(0.8
|)%
|(35.4
|)%
|Total Dayforce recurring services
|118.5
|102.4
|15.7
|%
|(0.9
|)%
|16.6
|%
|Powerpay recurring services, excluding float
|14.4
|18.0
|(20.0
|)%
|(2.2
|)%
|(17.8
|)%
|Powerpay float
|1.8
|2.9
|(37.9
|)%
|(3.4
|)%
|(34.5
|)%
|Total Powerpay recurring services
|16.2
|20.9
|(22.5
|)%
|(2.4
|)%
|(20.1
|)%
|Total Cloud recurring services
|134.7
|123.3
|9.2
|%
|(1.2
|)%
|10.4
|%
|Dayforce professional services and other
|33.0
|32.1
|2.8
|%
|(0.9
|)%
|3.7
|%
|Powerpay professional services and other
|0.2
|0.3
|(33.3
|)%
|(—
|)%
|(33.3
|)%
|Total Cloud professional services and other
|33.2
|32.4
|2.5
|%
|(0.9
|)%
|3.4
|%
|Total Cloud revenue
|167.9
|155.7
|7.8
|%
|(1.1
|)%
|8.9
|%
|Bureau recurring services, excluding float
|23.0
|35.8
|(35.8
|)%
|(0.6
|)%
|(35.2
|)%
|Bureau float
|1.4
|4.4
|(68.2
|)%
|(2.3
|)%
|(65.9
|)%
|Total Bureau recurring services
|24.4
|40.2
|(39.3
|)%
|(0.7
|)%
|(38.6
|)%
|Bureau professional services and other
|0.3
|0.4
|(25.0
|)%
|(—
|)%
|(25.0
|)%
|Total Bureau revenue
|24.7
|40.6
|(39.2
|)%
|(0.8
|)%
|(38.4
|)%
|Total revenue
|$
|192.6
|$
|196.3
|(1.9
|)%
|(1.0
|)%
|(0.9
|)%
|Dayforce
|$
|151.5
|$
|134.5
|12.6
|%
|(0.9
|)%
|13.5
|%
|Powerpay
|16.4
|21.2
|(22.6
|)%
|(2.3
|)%
|(20.3
|)%
|Total Cloud revenue
|$
|167.9
|$
|155.7
|7.8
|%
|(1.1
|)%
|8.9
|%
|Dayforce, excluding float
|$
|143.2
|$
|121.5
|17.9
|%
|(0.9
|)%
|18.8
|%
|Powerpay, excluding float
|14.6
|18.3
|(20.2
|)%
|(2.2
|)%
|(18.0
|)%
|Cloud revenue, excluding float
|157.8
|139.8
|12.9
|%
|(1.0
|)%
|13.9
|%
|Cloud float
|10.1
|15.9
|(36.5
|)%
|(1.3
|)%
|(35.2
|)%
|Total Cloud revenue
|$
|167.9
|$
|155.7
|7.8
|%
|(1.1
|)%
|8.9
|%
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Revenue Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|Percentage
change in
revenue as
reported
|Impact of
changes in
foreign
currency (a)
|Percentage
change in
revenue on
constant
currency basis
(a)
|2020
|2019
|2020 vs. 2019
|2020 vs. 2019
|(Dollars in millions)
|Revenue:
|Dayforce recurring services, excluding float
|$
|224.2
|$
|177.0
|26.7
|%
|(0.5
|)%
|27.2
|%
|Dayforce float
|22.4
|28.3
|(20.8
|)%
|(0.3
|)%
|(20.5
|)%
|Total Dayforce recurring services
|246.6
|205.3
|20.1
|%
|(0.6
|)%
|20.7
|%
|Powerpay recurring services, excluding float
|33.4
|36.3
|(8.0
|)%
|(1.1
|)%
|(6.9
|)%
|Powerpay float
|4.6
|6.1
|(24.6
|)%
|(1.6
|)%
|(23.0
|)%
|Total Powerpay recurring services
|38.0
|42.4
|(10.4
|)%
|(1.2
|)%
|(9.2
|)%
|Total Cloud recurring services
|284.6
|247.7
|14.9
|%
|(0.6
|)%
|15.5
|%
|Dayforce professional services and other
|73.7
|62.0
|18.9
|%
|(0.6
|)%
|19.5
|%
|Powerpay professional services and other
|0.5
|0.6
|(16.7
|)%
|(—
|)%
|(16.7
|)%
|Total Cloud professional services and other
|74.2
|62.6
|18.5
|%
|(0.7
|)%
|19.2
|%
|Total Cloud revenue
|358.8
|310.3
|15.6
|%
|(0.7
|)%
|16.3
|%
|Bureau recurring services, excluding float
|51.9
|78.4
|(33.8
|)%
|(0.4
|)%
|(33.4
|)%
|Bureau float
|4.1
|10.2
|(59.8
|)%
|(1.0
|)%
|(58.8
|)%
|Total Bureau recurring services
|56.0
|88.6
|(36.8
|)%
|(0.5
|)%
|(36.3
|)%
|Bureau professional services and other
|0.5
|1.1
|(54.5
|)%
|(—
|)%
|(54.5
|)%
|Total Bureau revenue
|56.5
|89.7
|(37.0
|)%
|(0.4
|)%
|(36.6
|)%
|Total revenue
|$
|415.3
|$
|400.0
|3.8
|%
|(0.6
|)%
|4.4
|%
|Dayforce
|$
|320.3
|$
|267.3
|19.8
|%
|(0.6
|)%
|20.4
|%
|Powerpay
|38.5
|43.0
|(10.5
|)%
|(1.2
|)%
|(9.3
|)%
|Total Cloud revenue
|$
|358.8
|$
|310.3
|15.6
|%
|(0.7
|)%
|16.3
|%
|Dayforce, excluding float
|$
|297.9
|$
|239.0
|24.6
|%
|(0.6
|)%
|25.2
|%
|Powerpay, excluding float
|33.9
|36.9
|(8.1
|)%
|(1.1
|)%
|(7.0
|)%
|Cloud revenue, excluding float
|331.8
|275.9
|20.3
|%
|(0.6
|)%
|20.9
|%
|Cloud float
|27.0
|34.4
|(21.5
|)%
|(0.6
|)%
|(20.9
|)%
|Total Cloud revenue
|$
|358.8
|$
|310.3
|15.6
|%
|(0.7
|)%
|16.3
|%
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
The following tables present a reconciliation of our reported results to our non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income for all periods presented:
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in millions)
|Operating profit
|$
|4.0
|$
|18.7
|$
|30.3
|$
|46.1
|Other expense, net
|(0.3
|)
|(1.5
|)
|(2.9
|)
|(3.1
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|12.1
|14.6
|23.9
|29.0
|EBITDA (a)
|15.8
|31.8
|51.3
|72.0
|Intercompany foreign exchange (gain) loss
|(0.5
|)
|0.2
|1.3
|0.5
|Share-based compensation (b)
|16.5
|9.6
|29.2
|15.6
|Severance charges (c)
|0.7
|1.5
|4.7
|3.6
|Restructuring consulting fees (d)
|5.1
|0.9
|6.6
|2.1
|Other non-recurring charges (e)
|(0.1
|)
|—
|(0.4
|)
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|37.5
|$
|44.0
|$
|92.7
|$
|93.8
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|19.5
|%
|22.4
|%
|22.3
|%
|23.5
|%
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|As
reported
|Share-based
compensation
|Severance
charges
|Other (a)
|Income tax effects (b)
|Adjusted
|(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|Cost of revenue:
|Recurring services
|$
|49.3
|$
|1.9
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|47.4
|Professional services and other
|37.9
|1.0
|0.1
|—
|—
|36.8
|Product development and management
|17.0
|1.4
|0.1
|—
|—
|15.5
|Depreciation and amortization
|9.8
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9.8
|Total cost of revenue
|114.0
|4.3
|0.2
|—
|—
|109.5
|Sales and marketing
|36.0
|1.8
|0.2
|—
|—
|34.0
|General and administrative
|38.6
|10.4
|0.3
|5.0
|—
|22.9
|Operating profit
|4.0
|16.5
|0.7
|5.0
|—
|26.2
|Other expense, net
|0.3
|—
|—
|(0.5
|)
|—
|0.8
|Depreciation and amortization
|12.1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|12.1
|EBITDA
|$
|15.8
|$
|16.5
|$
|0.7
|$
|4.5
|$
|—
|$
|37.5
|Net income
|$
|5.5
|$
|16.5
|$
|0.7
|$
|4.5
|$
|(7.8
|)
|$
|19.4
|Net income per share- basic (c)
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.11
|$
|—
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.13
|Net income per share- diluted (c)
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.11
|$
|—
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.13
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|As
reported
|Share-based
compensation
|Severance
charges
|Other (a)
|Income tax effects (b)
|Adjusted
|(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|Cost of revenue:
|Recurring services
|$
|48.7
|$
|0.8
|$
|0.6
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|47.3
|Professional services and other
|34.2
|0.5
|0.2
|—
|—
|33.5
|Product development and management
|16.4
|0.7
|—
|—
|—
|15.7
|Depreciation and amortization
|9.0
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9.0
|Total cost of revenue
|108.3
|2.0
|0.8
|—
|—
|105.5
|Sales and marketing
|34.9
|1.3
|0.4
|—
|—
|33.2
|General and administrative
|34.4
|6.3
|0.3
|0.9
|—
|26.9
|Operating profit
|18.7
|9.6
|1.5
|0.9
|—
|30.7
|Other expense, net
|1.5
|—
|—
|0.2
|—
|1.3
|Depreciation and amortization
|14.6
|—
|—
|—
|—
|14.6
|EBITDA
|$
|31.8
|$
|9.6
|$
|1.5
|$
|1.1
|$
|—
|$
|44.0
|Net income
|$
|6.3
|$
|9.6
|$
|1.5
|$
|1.1
|$
|(0.2
|)
|$
|18.3
|Net income per share- basic (c)
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.01
|$
|—
|$
|0.13
|Net income per share- diluted (c)
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.01
|$
|—
|$
|0.12
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
|As
reported
|Share-based
compensation
|Severance
charges
|Other (a)
|Income tax effects (b)
|Adjusted
|(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|Cost of revenue:
|Recurring services
|$
|101.5
|$
|2.7
|$
|0.8
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|98.0
|Professional services and other
|80.5
|1.5
|0.9
|—
|—
|78.1
|Product development and management
|34.6
|2.3
|0.4
|—
|—
|31.9
|Depreciation and amortization
|19.6
|—
|—
|—
|—
|19.6
|Total cost of revenue
|236.2
|6.5
|2.1
|—
|—
|227.6
|Sales and marketing
|76.7
|4.0
|1.0
|—
|—
|71.7
|General and administrative
|72.1
|18.7
|1.6
|6.2
|—
|45.6
|Operating profit
|30.3
|29.2
|4.7
|6.2
|—
|70.4
|Other expense, net
|2.9
|—
|—
|1.3
|—
|1.6
|Depreciation and amortization
|23.9
|—
|—
|—
|—
|23.9
|EBITDA
|$
|51.3
|$
|29.2
|$
|4.7
|$
|7.5
|$
|—
|$
|92.7
|Net income
|$
|14.1
|$
|29.2
|$
|4.7
|$
|7.5
|$
|(14.0
|)
|$
|41.5
|Net income per share- basic (c)
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|0.28
|Net income per share- diluted (c)
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.27
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
|As
reported
|Share-based
compensation
|Severance
charges
|Other (a)
|Income tax effects (b)
|Adjusted
|(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|Cost of revenue:
|Recurring services
|$
|99.6
|$
|1.2
|$
|0.8
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|97.6
|Professional services and other
|69.5
|0.7
|0.4
|—
|—
|68.4
|Product development and management
|31.6
|1.2
|0.1
|—
|—
|30.3
|Depreciation and amortization
|17.7
|—
|—
|—
|—
|17.7
|Total cost of revenue
|218.4
|3.1
|1.3
|—
|—
|214.0
|Sales and marketing
|70.1
|2.3
|1.4
|—
|—
|66.4
|General and administrative
|65.4
|10.2
|0.9
|2.1
|—
|52.2
|Operating profit
|46.1
|15.6
|3.6
|2.1
|—
|67.4
|Other expense, net
|3.1
|—
|—
|0.5
|—
|2.6
|Depreciation and amortization
|29.0
|—
|—
|—
|—
|29.0
|EBITDA
|$
|72.0
|$
|15.6
|$
|3.6
|$
|2.6
|$
|—
|$
|93.8
|Net income
|$
|17.5
|$
|15.6
|$
|3.6
|$
|2.6
|$
|(0.6
|)
|$
|38.7
|Net income per share- basic (c)
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.02
|$
|—
|$
|0.28
|Net income per share- diluted (c)
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.02
|$
|—
|$
|0.27
