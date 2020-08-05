Dayforce recurring services revenue of $118.5 million, up 15.7% year-over-year, and up 16.6% on a constant currency basis.





MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management (“HCM”) software company, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. All financial results are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. A reconciliation of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

“Our second quarter financial performance was strong, and the business continues to perform well,” said David Ossip, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ceridian. “We are seeing increased demand for Dayforce as employers accelerate technology investments to increase productivity, to ensure the physical, mental, and physical health of employees, and to drive hard dollar returns for their businesses.”

The average U.S. dollar to Canadian dollar foreign exchange rate was $1.39, with a daily range of $1.34 to $1.42, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $1.34, with a daily range of $1.31 to $1.35, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, the U.S. dollar to Canadian dollar foreign exchange rate was $1.36. To present the performance of the business excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations, the Company presents revenue on a constant currency basis, which we believe is useful to management and investors. We have calculated revenue on a constant currency basis by applying the average foreign exchange rate in effect during the comparable prior period.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2020

The financial highlights below are on a year-over-year basis, unless otherwise stated.

Dayforce Revenue

Dayforce recurring services revenue was $118.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 15.7%, or 16.6% on a constant currency basis.





Excluding float revenue, Dayforce recurring services revenue was $110.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 23.3%, or 24.2% on a constant currency basis.





Dayforce revenue was $151.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 12.6%, or 13.5% on a constant currency basis.





Excluding float revenue, Dayforce revenue was $143.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 17.9%, or 18.8% on a constant currency basis.

Revenue

Cloud revenue, which includes both Dayforce and Powerpay, was $167.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 7.8%, or 8.9% on a constant currency basis.





Excluding float revenue, Cloud revenue was $157.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 12.9%, or 13.9% on a constant currency basis.





Total revenue, which includes revenue from both our Cloud and Bureau solutions, was $192.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decline of 1.9%, or 0.9% on a constant currency basis.





Excluding float revenue, total revenue was $181.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 2.9%, or 3.9% on a constant currency basis.

Net Income and Net Income Per Share

Net income was $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $6.3 million. Adjusted net income was $19.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $18.3 million.





Diluted net income per share was $0.04 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $0.04. Adjusted diluted net income per share was $0.13 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $0.12. Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding were 151.4 million and 148.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Gross Margin, Operating Profit, and Adjusted EBITDA

Gross margin of 40.8% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 44.8%.





Cloud recurring services gross margin improved to 70.7% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 69.3%, and excluding float revenue, Cloud recurring service gross margin improved to 68.4%, compared to 64.8%.





Professional services and other gross margin declined to (13.1)% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to (4.3)%.





Operating profit was $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $18.7 million.





Adjusted EBITDA declined 14.8% to $37.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $44.0 million.





Excluding float revenue, Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.7%.

Balance Sheet

Cash and equivalents were $526.9 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $281.3 million as of December 31, 2019.





Total debt was $967.2 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $290.1 million, compared to $677.1 million as of December 31, 2019. On April 2, 2020, in light of the uncertainty and volatility in the global financial markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, we elected to borrow $295.0 million under our revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure to increase our cash position and to preserve financial flexibility.

Dayforce Live Customer Count

4,603 Dayforce customers were live on the Dayforce platform as of June 30, 2020, a net increase of 597 customers, compared to 4,006 Dayforce customers as of June 30, 2019, and a net increase of 123 customers, compared to 4,480 as of March 31, 2020.





Excluding float revenue and on a constant currency basis, Dayforce revenue per customer was $125,766 for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 12.6% from $111,658 for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2019.

Business Outlook

Based on information available to us as of August 5, 2020, we are issuing the following guidance for the third quarter of 2020:

Dayforce recurring services revenue of $118 million to $120 million, or an increase of approximately 8% to 10% on both a GAAP and constant currency basis. Excluding float revenue, Dayforce recurring services revenue is expected to grow approximately 14% to 16% on both a GAAP and constant currency basis.



Dayforce revenue of $155 million to $158 million, or an increase of approximately 8% to 10% on a GAAP basis and 8% to 11% on a constant currency basis. Excluding float revenue, Dayforce revenue is expected to grow approximately 12% to 14% on a GAAP basis and 13% to 15% on a constant currency basis.



Cloud revenue of $173 million to $177 million, or an increase of approximately 5% to 7% on a GAAP basis and 5% to 8% on a constant currency basis. Excluding float revenue, Cloud revenue is expected to grow approximately 9% to 11% on a GAAP basis and 10% to 12% on a constant currency basis.



Total revenue of $198 million to $203 million, or a decline of approximately 2% to flat on a GAAP basis, and a decline of approximately 1% to an increase of approximately 1% on a constant currency basis. Excluding float revenue, total revenue is expected to grow approximately 2% to 5% on a GAAP basis and 3% to 6% on a constant currency basis.



Float revenue of approximately $7 million within Dayforce revenue, $9 million within Cloud revenue, and $10 million within total revenue.



Adjusted EBITDA of $27 million to $32 million.

Our third quarter 2020 guidance assumes an average U.S. dollar to Canadian dollar foreign exchange rate of $1.36, compared to an average rate of $1.32 in the third quarter of 2019. We have not reconciled the Adjusted EBITDA range for the third quarter of 2020 to the directly comparable GAAP financial measure because applicable information for the future period, on which this reconciliation would be based, is not readily available due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and other items.

While we are not providing guidance for the fourth quarter given the uncertainty in the market, we believe that the greatest impact of COVID-19 will be reflected in the third quarter of 2020. Assuming employment levels continue to improve, we expect Dayforce recurring services revenue growth, excluding float revenue and on a constant currency basis, to accelerate and to exceed 18% in the fourth quarter.

About Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income, and revenue on a constant currency basis. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income, non-GAAP financial measures, are useful to management and investors as supplemental measures to evaluate our overall operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are components of our management incentive plan and are used by management to assess performance and to compare our operating performance to our competitors. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as adjusted to exclude gain (loss) on assets and liabilities held in a foreign currency other than the functional currency of a company subsidiary, share-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, severance charges, restructuring consulting fees, and other non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by calculating the percentage Adjusted EBITDA is of total revenue. Adjusted net income is defined as net income, as adjusted to exclude release of the valuation allowance, gain (loss) on assets and liabilities held in a foreign currency other than the functional currency of a company subsidiary, share-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, severance charges, restructuring consulting fees, and other non-recurring charges, all of which are adjusted for the effect of income taxes. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income are helpful in highlighting management performance trends because Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income exclude the results of decisions that are outside the normal course of our business operations.

Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income are intended as supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, net income, earnings per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as measures of operating cash flows or liquidity. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by similar items to those eliminated in this presentation. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income are included in this discussion because they are key metrics used by management to assess our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income are not defined under GAAP, are not measures of net income, operating profit, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, and are subject to important limitations. Our use of the terms Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry and are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation.

We present revenue on a constant currency basis to assess how our underlying businesses performed, excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations, which we believe is useful to management and investors. We calculate revenue on a constant currency basis by applying the average foreign exchange rate in effect during the comparable prior period. Dayforce revenue per customer is calculated on a constant currency basis by applying the prior year average exchange rate to all comparable periods.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in millions, except share data)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 526.9 $ 281.3 Trade and other receivables, net 92.9 80.4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70.4 57.9 Total current assets before customer trust funds 690.2 419.6 Customer trust funds 2,659.8 3,204.1 Total current assets 3,350.0 3,623.7 Right of use lease asset 37.6 32.0 Property, plant, and equipment, net 129.6 128.3 Goodwill 2,004.5 1,973.5 Other intangible assets, net 195.5 177.9 Other assets 136.7 150.3 Total assets $ 5,853.9 $ 6,085.7 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 8.6 $ 10.8 Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 10.2 8.8 Accounts payable 36.5 43.2 Deferred revenue 24.0 25.5 Employee compensation and benefits 56.3 75.9 Other accrued expenses 14.1 13.9 Total current liabilities before customer trust funds obligations 149.7 178.1 Customer trust funds obligations 2,594.8 3,193.6 Total current liabilities 2,744.5 3,371.7 Long-term debt, less current portion 958.6 666.3 Employee benefit plans 111.4 117.2 Long-term lease liabilities, less current portion 34.2 30.1 Other liabilities 19.5 18.1 Total liabilities 3,868.2 4,203.4 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 146,803,932 and

144,386,618 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020, and

December 31, 2019, respectively 1.5 1.4 Additional paid in capital 2,528.4 2,449.1 Accumulated deficit (215.7 ) (229.8 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (328.5 ) (338.4 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,985.7 1,882.3 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,853.9 $ 6,085.7







Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Recurring services $ 159.1 $ 163.5 $ 340.6 $ 336.3 Professional services and other 33.5 32.8 74.7 63.7 Total revenue 192.6 196.3 415.3 400.0 Cost of revenue: Recurring services 49.3 48.7 101.5 99.6 Professional services and other 37.9 34.2 80.5 69.5 Product development and management 17.0 16.4 34.6 31.6 Depreciation and amortization 9.8 9.0 19.6 17.7 Total cost of revenue 114.0 108.3 236.2 218.4 Gross profit 78.6 88.0 179.1 181.6 Selling, general, and administrative 74.6 69.3 148.8 135.5 Operating profit 4.0 18.7 30.3 46.1 Interest expense, net 6.6 8.5 13.5 17.4 Other expense, net 0.3 1.5 2.9 3.1 (Loss) income before income taxes (2.9 ) 8.7 13.9 25.6 Income tax (benefit) expense (8.4 ) 2.4 (0.2 ) 8.1 Net income $ 5.5 $ 6.3 $ 14.1 $ 17.5 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ 0.12 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 145,593,019 141,149,009 145,119,172 140,651,902 Diluted 151,444,901 148,331,846 151,321,093 147,761,174







Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, dollars in millions)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net income $ 14.1 $ 17.5 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 0.3 (4.8 ) Depreciation and amortization 23.9 29.0 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 0.6 0.6 Net periodic pension and postretirement cost 1.7 2.6 Non-cash share-based compensation 27.8 15.6 Other 0.9 0.8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities excluding effects of acquisitions and divestitures: Trade and other receivables (3.8 ) (3.4 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6.4 ) (11.1 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses (1.8 ) (5.7 ) Deferred revenue (1.1 ) (1.3 ) Employee compensation and benefits (21.3 ) (19.5 ) Accrued interest 0.2 0.4 Accrued taxes (3.7 ) (8.1 ) Other assets and liabilities (7.5 ) (2.4 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 23.9 10.2 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchase of customer trust funds marketable securities (24.8 ) (297.6 ) Proceeds from sale and maturity of customer trust funds marketable securities 214.0 232.3 Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (9.9 ) (7.7 ) Expenditures for software and technology (19.8 ) (18.7 ) Acquisition costs, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (58.3 ) (10.2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 101.2 (101.9 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities (Decrease) increase in customer trust funds obligations, net (571.4 ) 1,308.9 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based compensation plans 51.5 44.1 Repayment of long-term debt obligations (5.4 ) (3.4 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 295.0 — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (230.3 ) 1,349.6 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, restricted cash, and equivalents (12.4 ) 7.4 Net (decrease) increase in cash, restricted cash, and equivalents (117.6 ) 1,265.3 Cash, restricted cash, and equivalents at beginning of period 1,658.6 1,106.3 Cash, restricted cash, and equivalents at end of period $ 1,541.0 $ 2,371.6 Reconciliation of cash, restricted cash, and equivalents to the condensed consolidated

balance sheets Cash and equivalents $ 526.9 $ 237.9 Restricted cash and equivalents included in customer trust funds 1,014.1 2,133.7 Total cash, restricted cash, and equivalents $ 1,541.0 $ 2,371.6







Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Revenue Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Percentage

change in

revenue as

reported Impact of

changes in

foreign

currency (a) Percentage

change in

revenue on

constant

currency basis (a) 2020 2019 2020 vs. 2019 2020 vs. 2019 (Dollars in millions) Revenue: Dayforce recurring services, excluding float $ 110.2 $ 89.4 23.3 % (0.9 )% 24.2 % Dayforce float 8.3 13.0 (36.2 )% (0.8 )% (35.4 )% Total Dayforce recurring services 118.5 102.4 15.7 % (0.9 )% 16.6 % Powerpay recurring services, excluding float 14.4 18.0 (20.0 )% (2.2 )% (17.8 )% Powerpay float 1.8 2.9 (37.9 )% (3.4 )% (34.5 )% Total Powerpay recurring services 16.2 20.9 (22.5 )% (2.4 )% (20.1 )% Total Cloud recurring services 134.7 123.3 9.2 % (1.2 )% 10.4 % Dayforce professional services and other 33.0 32.1 2.8 % (0.9 )% 3.7 % Powerpay professional services and other 0.2 0.3 (33.3 )% (— )% (33.3 )% Total Cloud professional services and other 33.2 32.4 2.5 % (0.9 )% 3.4 % Total Cloud revenue 167.9 155.7 7.8 % (1.1 )% 8.9 % Bureau recurring services, excluding float 23.0 35.8 (35.8 )% (0.6 )% (35.2 )% Bureau float 1.4 4.4 (68.2 )% (2.3 )% (65.9 )% Total Bureau recurring services 24.4 40.2 (39.3 )% (0.7 )% (38.6 )% Bureau professional services and other 0.3 0.4 (25.0 )% (— )% (25.0 )% Total Bureau revenue 24.7 40.6 (39.2 )% (0.8 )% (38.4 )% Total revenue $ 192.6 $ 196.3 (1.9 )% (1.0 )% (0.9 )% Dayforce $ 151.5 $ 134.5 12.6 % (0.9 )% 13.5 % Powerpay 16.4 21.2 (22.6 )% (2.3 )% (20.3 )% Total Cloud revenue $ 167.9 $ 155.7 7.8 % (1.1 )% 8.9 % Dayforce, excluding float $ 143.2 $ 121.5 17.9 % (0.9 )% 18.8 % Powerpay, excluding float 14.6 18.3 (20.2 )% (2.2 )% (18.0 )% Cloud revenue, excluding float 157.8 139.8 12.9 % (1.0 )% 13.9 % Cloud float 10.1 15.9 (36.5 )% (1.3 )% (35.2 )% Total Cloud revenue $ 167.9 $ 155.7 7.8 % (1.1 )% 8.9 %

We have calculated revenue on a constant currency basis by applying the average foreign exchange rate in effect during the comparable prior period.







Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Revenue Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, Percentage

change in

revenue as

reported Impact of

changes in

foreign

currency (a) Percentage

change in

revenue on

constant

currency basis

(a) 2020 2019 2020 vs. 2019 2020 vs. 2019 (Dollars in millions) Revenue: Dayforce recurring services, excluding float $ 224.2 $ 177.0 26.7 % (0.5 )% 27.2 % Dayforce float 22.4 28.3 (20.8 )% (0.3 )% (20.5 )% Total Dayforce recurring services 246.6 205.3 20.1 % (0.6 )% 20.7 % Powerpay recurring services, excluding float 33.4 36.3 (8.0 )% (1.1 )% (6.9 )% Powerpay float 4.6 6.1 (24.6 )% (1.6 )% (23.0 )% Total Powerpay recurring services 38.0 42.4 (10.4 )% (1.2 )% (9.2 )% Total Cloud recurring services 284.6 247.7 14.9 % (0.6 )% 15.5 % Dayforce professional services and other 73.7 62.0 18.9 % (0.6 )% 19.5 % Powerpay professional services and other 0.5 0.6 (16.7 )% (— )% (16.7 )% Total Cloud professional services and other 74.2 62.6 18.5 % (0.7 )% 19.2 % Total Cloud revenue 358.8 310.3 15.6 % (0.7 )% 16.3 % Bureau recurring services, excluding float 51.9 78.4 (33.8 )% (0.4 )% (33.4 )% Bureau float 4.1 10.2 (59.8 )% (1.0 )% (58.8 )% Total Bureau recurring services 56.0 88.6 (36.8 )% (0.5 )% (36.3 )% Bureau professional services and other 0.5 1.1 (54.5 )% (— )% (54.5 )% Total Bureau revenue 56.5 89.7 (37.0 )% (0.4 )% (36.6 )% Total revenue $ 415.3 $ 400.0 3.8 % (0.6 )% 4.4 % Dayforce $ 320.3 $ 267.3 19.8 % (0.6 )% 20.4 % Powerpay 38.5 43.0 (10.5 )% (1.2 )% (9.3 )% Total Cloud revenue $ 358.8 $ 310.3 15.6 % (0.7 )% 16.3 % Dayforce, excluding float $ 297.9 $ 239.0 24.6 % (0.6 )% 25.2 % Powerpay, excluding float 33.9 36.9 (8.1 )% (1.1 )% (7.0 )% Cloud revenue, excluding float 331.8 275.9 20.3 % (0.6 )% 20.9 % Cloud float 27.0 34.4 (21.5 )% (0.6 )% (20.9 )% Total Cloud revenue $ 358.8 $ 310.3 15.6 % (0.7 )% 16.3 %

We have calculated revenue on a constant currency basis by applying the average foreign exchange rate in effect during the comparable prior period.







Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of our reported results to our non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income for all periods presented:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in millions) Operating profit $ 4.0 $ 18.7 $ 30.3 $ 46.1 Other expense, net (0.3 ) (1.5 ) (2.9 ) (3.1 ) Depreciation and amortization 12.1 14.6 23.9 29.0 EBITDA (a) 15.8 31.8 51.3 72.0 Intercompany foreign exchange (gain) loss (0.5 ) 0.2 1.3 0.5 Share-based compensation (b) 16.5 9.6 29.2 15.6 Severance charges (c) 0.7 1.5 4.7 3.6 Restructuring consulting fees (d) 5.1 0.9 6.6 2.1 Other non-recurring charges (e) (0.1 ) — (0.4 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 37.5 $ 44.0 $ 92.7 $ 93.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.5 % 22.4 % 22.3 % 23.5 %

We define EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Represents share-based compensation expense and related employer taxes. Represents costs for severance compensation paid to employees whose positions have been eliminated or who have been terminated not for cause. Represents consulting fees and expenses incurred during the periods presented in connection with any acquisition, investment, disposition, recapitalization, equity offering, issuance or repayment of debt, issuance of equity interests, or refinancing. Represents gain on unrecovered duplicate payments associated with an isolated service incident.







Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 As

reported Share-based

compensation Severance

charges Other (a) Income tax effects (b) Adjusted (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Cost of revenue: Recurring services $ 49.3 $ 1.9 $ — $ — $ — $ 47.4 Professional services and other 37.9 1.0 0.1 — — 36.8 Product development and management 17.0 1.4 0.1 — — 15.5 Depreciation and amortization 9.8 — — — — 9.8 Total cost of revenue 114.0 4.3 0.2 — — 109.5 Sales and marketing 36.0 1.8 0.2 — — 34.0 General and administrative 38.6 10.4 0.3 5.0 — 22.9 Operating profit 4.0 16.5 0.7 5.0 — 26.2 Other expense, net 0.3 — — (0.5 ) — 0.8 Depreciation and amortization 12.1 — — — — 12.1 EBITDA $ 15.8 $ 16.5 $ 0.7 $ 4.5 $ — $ 37.5 Net income $ 5.5 $ 16.5 $ 0.7 $ 4.5 $ (7.8 ) $ 19.4 Net income per share- basic (c) $ 0.04 $ 0.11 $ — $ 0.03 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.13 Net income per share- diluted (c) $ 0.04 $ 0.11 $ — $ 0.03 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.13

Other includes intercompany foreign exchange gain, restructuring consulting fees, and other non-recurring charges. Income tax effects have been calculated based on the statutory tax rates in effect in the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions during the quarter. GAAP and Adjusted basic and diluted net income per share are calculated based upon 145,593,019 and 151,444,901 weighted-average shares of common stock, respectively.







Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 As

reported Share-based

compensation Severance

charges Other (a) Income tax effects (b) Adjusted (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Cost of revenue: Recurring services $ 48.7 $ 0.8 $ 0.6 $ — $ — $ 47.3 Professional services and other 34.2 0.5 0.2 — — 33.5 Product development and management 16.4 0.7 — — — 15.7 Depreciation and amortization 9.0 — — — — 9.0 Total cost of revenue 108.3 2.0 0.8 — — 105.5 Sales and marketing 34.9 1.3 0.4 — — 33.2 General and administrative 34.4 6.3 0.3 0.9 — 26.9 Operating profit 18.7 9.6 1.5 0.9 — 30.7 Other expense, net 1.5 — — 0.2 — 1.3 Depreciation and amortization 14.6 — — — — 14.6 EBITDA $ 31.8 $ 9.6 $ 1.5 $ 1.1 $ — $ 44.0 Net income $ 6.3 $ 9.6 $ 1.5 $ 1.1 $ (0.2 ) $ 18.3 Net income per share- basic (c) $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ — $ 0.13 Net income per share- diluted (c) $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ — $ 0.12

Other includes intercompany foreign exchange loss, restructuring consulting fees, and other non-recurring charges. We have not applied an income tax effect to expenses incurred in the U.S. due to a full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets as of June 30, 2019. Income tax effect in foreign jurisdictions is calculated based on the statutory tax rates during the quarter. GAAP and Adjusted basic and diluted net income per share are calculated based upon 141,149,009 and 148,331,846 weighted-average shares of common stock, respectively.







Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 As

reported Share-based

compensation Severance

charges Other (a) Income tax effects (b) Adjusted (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Cost of revenue: Recurring services $ 101.5 $ 2.7 $ 0.8 $ — $ — $ 98.0 Professional services and other 80.5 1.5 0.9 — — 78.1 Product development and management 34.6 2.3 0.4 — — 31.9 Depreciation and amortization 19.6 — — — — 19.6 Total cost of revenue 236.2 6.5 2.1 — — 227.6 Sales and marketing 76.7 4.0 1.0 — — 71.7 General and administrative 72.1 18.7 1.6 6.2 — 45.6 Operating profit 30.3 29.2 4.7 6.2 — 70.4 Other expense, net 2.9 — — 1.3 — 1.6 Depreciation and amortization 23.9 — — — — 23.9 EBITDA $ 51.3 $ 29.2 $ 4.7 $ 7.5 $ — $ 92.7 Net income $ 14.1 $ 29.2 $ 4.7 $ 7.5 $ (14.0 ) $ 41.5 Net income per share- basic (c) $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.28 Net income per share- diluted (c) $ 0.09 $ 0.19 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.27

Other includes intercompany foreign exchange loss, restructuring consulting fees, and other non-recurring charges. Income tax effects have been calculated based on the statutory tax rates in effect in the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions during the period. GAAP and Adjusted basic and diluted net income per share are calculated based upon 145,119,172 and 151,321,093 weighted-average shares of common stock, respectively.







Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 As

reported Share-based

compensation Severance

charges Other (a) Income tax effects (b) Adjusted (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Cost of revenue: Recurring services $ 99.6 $ 1.2 $ 0.8 $ — $ — $ 97.6 Professional services and other 69.5 0.7 0.4 — — 68.4 Product development and management 31.6 1.2 0.1 — — 30.3 Depreciation and amortization 17.7 — — — — 17.7 Total cost of revenue 218.4 3.1 1.3 — — 214.0 Sales and marketing 70.1 2.3 1.4 — — 66.4 General and administrative 65.4 10.2 0.9 2.1 — 52.2 Operating profit 46.1 15.6 3.6 2.1 — 67.4 Other expense, net 3.1 — — 0.5 — 2.6 Depreciation and amortization 29.0 — — — — 29.0 EBITDA $ 72.0 $ 15.6 $ 3.6 $ 2.6 $ — $ 93.8 Net income $ 17.5 $ 15.6 $ 3.6 $ 2.6 $ (0.6 ) $ 38.7 Net income per share- basic (c) $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ — $ 0.28 Net income per share- diluted (c) $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ — $ 0.27

Other includes intercompany foreign exchange loss and restructuring consulting fees. We have not applied an income tax effect to expenses incurred in the U.S. due to a full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets as of June 30, 2019. Income tax effect in foreign jurisdictions is calculated based on the statutory tax rates during the quarter. GAAP and Adjusted basic and diluted net income per share are calculated based upon 140,651,902 and 147,761,174 weighted-average shares of common stock, respectively.





