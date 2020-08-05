SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Revenue down 32% due to COVID-19 Interruptions

via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq:NEPH), a commercial-stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems to the medical and commercial markets, today announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.



Financial Highlights

Water Filtration Business Segment Highlights

Net revenue was $1.6 million, down 32% compared with $2.3 million in 2019

Net loss was $0.9 million, compared with $0.3 million in 2019

Adjusted EBITDA was ($0.7 million), compared with breakeven in 2019

Consolidated Highlights

Net revenue was $1.6 million, down 32% compared with $2.3 million in 2019

Net loss was $1.7 million, compared with $0.9 million in 2019

Adjusted EBITDA was ($1.4 million) compared with ($0.5 million) in 2019

“While COVID-19 broke our streak of 15 quarters of year-over-year growth, we remain optimistic about our growth prospects,” said Daron Evans, President and CEO. “We have already seen some strengthening of the market in early Q3, and we hope to see a return to revenue growth soon, as the pandemic evolves from an all-hands-on-deck emergency to a ‘new normal’ background issue.”

Mr. Evans continued, “During the relatively slower second quarter, our team focused on building new capabilities, including the acceleration and release of our SequaPath ™ product and our recently published study of water in buildings affected by COVID-19-related shutdowns. In the near future, we will also release DialyPath™, our real-time test for dialysis clinics that will detect and quantify endotoxin-producing Gram-negative bacteria.”

Consolidated Financial Performance for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Net revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $1.6 million, compared with $2.3 million in 2019, a decrease of 32%.

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $1.7 million, compared with a net loss of $0.9 million in 2019 an increase of 76%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was ($1.4 million), compared with ($0.5 million) in 2019.

Cost of goods sold for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $0.7 million, compared with $0.9 million in 2019, a decrease of 28%. Gross margins for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were 57%, compared with 59% in 2019. Management expects future gross margins to continue in the range of 55% to 60%.

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $0.84 million, compared with $0.80 million in 2019, an increase of 5%.

Depreciation and amortization expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were approximately $47,000, compared with approximately $48,000 in 2019, a decrease of 2%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $1.6 million, compared with $1.4 million in 2019, an increase of 15%.

As of June 30, 2020, Nephros had cash and cash equivalents of $7.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA Definition and Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking net (loss) income calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and excluding all interest-related expenses and income, tax-related expenses and income, non-recurring expenses and income, and non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization and non-cash compensation. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the second quarter of the 2020 and 2019 fiscal years for both Nephros (on a consolidated basis) and the Water Filtration Business Segment:

3 Months Ended Jun 30, Water Filtration Business Segment 2020 2019 Net loss (911) (408) Adjustments: Depreciation of property and equipment 6 8 Amortization of other assets 45 44 Interest expense 30 46 Noncash interest expense - - Interest income (4) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (9) Noncash compensation 166 150 Other noncash items 12 31 Nonrecurring: Biocon & Pathogen Detection - 150 Adjusted EBITDA (656) 12

3 Months Ended Jun 30, Consolidated Results 2020 2019 Net loss (1,657) (942) Adjustments: Depreciation of property and equipment 6 8 Amortization of other assets 45 44 Interest expense 30 46 Noncash interest expense - - Interest Income (4) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (9) Noncash compensation 179 150 Other noncash items 12 31 Nonrecurring: Biocon & Pathogen Detection - 150 Adjusted EBITDA (1,389) (522)

Nephros believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Nephros’s financial condition and results of operations. Management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of Adjusted EBITDA is that it excludes significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in Nephros’s consolidated financial statements. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to inherent limitations as it reflects the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining Adjusted EBITDA. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents Adjusted EBITDA in connection with net (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Nephros urges investors to review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.

Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. ET

Nephros will host a conference call today at 4:30 PM Eastern Time, during which management will discuss Nephros’s financial results and provide a general business overview.

Participants may dial into the following number to access the call: 1-844-808-7106.International callers may use 1-412-317-5285. Please ask to be joined into the Nephros conference call. A replay of the call can be accessed until August 12, 2020 at 1-877-344-7529or 1-412-317-0088for international callers and entering replay access code: 10144283. An audio archive of the call will be available shortly after the call on the Nephros investor relations page at https://investors.nephros.com/events/ .

About Nephros

Nephros is a commercial-stagecompany that develops and markets high-performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems for medical and commercial markets.

Nephros ultrafilters are used in hospitals, medical clinics, and commercial facilities to retain bacteria and viruses from water, providing barriers that aid in infection control for showers, sinks, and ice machines. Nephros ultrafilters are also used in dialysis centers to aid in the removal of endotoxins and other biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate in hemodialysis machines.

Nephros pathogen detection systems, including thePluraPathand SequaPathsystems, provide near-real time information on bacterial genera, waterborne bacteria, and viruses to medical and water safety professionals. These products integrate Nephros ultrafilters with DNA sequencing and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology.

Nephros commercial filters, including AETHER™ brand filters, improve the taste and odor of water, and reduce scale build-up in downstream equipment. Nephros and AETHER products are used in the health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets.

For more information about Nephros, please visit its website at www.nephros.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the potential for further growth and the expected growth in medical, commercial and industrial filter sales, management’s expectations regarding future gross margins, Nephros’s ability to respond to outbreaks in water borne pathogens and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including the impact of Covid-19, uncertainty in clinical outcomes, potential delays in the regulatory approval process, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, the availability of capital when needed, dependence on third-party manufacturers and researchers, regulatory reforms, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 863-6519

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

www.pcgadvisory.com

Media Relations:

Bill Douglass

Gotham Communications, LLC

(646) 504-0890

bill@gothamcomm.com

www.gothamcomm.com

Company:

Andy Astor, COO & CFO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 345-0824

andy@nephros.com

www.nephros.com

NEPHROS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) ASSETS June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $7,046 $4,166 Accounts receivable, net 870 1,045 Inventory, net 4,769 2,562 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 385 526 Total current assets 13,070 8,299 Property and equipment, net 296 81 Operating right-use-of assets 1,171 1,106 Intangible assets, net 527 548 Goodwill 759 759 License and supply agreement, net 737 804 Other assets 89 32 Total assets $16,649 $11,629 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Secured revolving credit facility - $560 Secured note, current portion 220 211 PPP loan, current portion 278 - Accounts payable 1,316 959 Accrued expenses 449 136 Current portion of contingent consideration 187 300 Current portion lease liabilities 315 262 Total current liabilities 2,765 2,428 Secured note payable, long term portion 491 613 PPP loan, net of current portion 201 - Financing obligation, net of current portion 8 10 Contingent consideration, net of current portion - - Lease liabilities 908 889 Total liabilities 4,373 3,940 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and 2018; no shares issued and outstanding and December 31, 2019 and 2018 - - Common stock, $.001 par value; 40,000,000 and 10,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; 9,016,550 and 8,058,850 shares issued and

outstanding and December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 9 8 Additional paid-in capital 139,243 131,934 Accumulated other comprehensive income 65 65 Accumulated deficit (130,087) (127,332) Subtotal 9,230 4,675 Noncontrolling interest 3,046 3,014 Total stockholders' equity 12,276 7,689 Total liabilities and equity $16,649 $11,629





NEPHROS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net revenues: Product revenues $1,564 $2,284 Royalty and other revenues 13 25 Total net revenues 1,577 2,309 Cost of goods sold 682 942 Gross margin 895 1,367 Operating expenses: Research and development 836 793 Depreciation and amortization 47 48 Selling, general and administrative 1,610 1,403 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (9) Total operating expenses 2,493 2,235 Loss from operations (1,598) (868) Interest expense (30) (46) Interest income 4 - Other income (expense), net (33) (28) Loss before income taxes (1,657) (942) Income tax benefit - - Net profit (loss) (1,657) (942) Less: Deemed dividend attributable to noncontrolling interest (60) (61) Net loss attributable to Nephros Inc (1,717) (1,003) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $(0.19) $(0.14) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 8,986,134 7,387,930 Comprehensive loss: Net Loss (1,657) (942) Other comprehensive income(loss), foreign currency translation adjustments 1 2 Comprehensive loss (1,656) (940) Comprehensive loss attirbutable to noncontrolling interest (60) (61) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Nephros Inc shareholders $(1,716) $(1,001)







