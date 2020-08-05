REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in innovative ultra-miniature projection display and sensing technology, today announced its second quarter 2020 results.



Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.6 million, compared to $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. MicroVision's net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.3 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $9.0 million, or $0.08 per share for the second quarter of 2019. The Company ended the second quarter of 2020 with $7.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $5.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

“With the assistance of our financial advisor, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, we continue to explore strategic alternatives to maximize the value of MicroVision for our shareholders, including the sale of a product vertical, strategic investment, or potential sale or merger of the Company,” said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Results Webcast

MicroVision will host a webcast which will start at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 to discuss its second quarter results. Interested parties can listen to the company's webcast by accessing the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s website on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page at https://microvision.gcs-web.com/investor-event-calendar. Investors may submit questions for management in advance to IR@MicroVision.com or beginning 10 minutes before or during the live webcast on August 5, 2020.The webcast will be available for rebroadcast from the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s website on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is the creator of PicoP® scanning technology, an ultra-miniature sensing and projection solution based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the Company. MicroVision’s platform approach for this sensing and display solution means that its technology can be adapted to a wide array of applications and form factors. We combine our hardware, software, and algorithms to unlock value for our customers by providing them a differentiated advanced solution for a rapidly evolving, always-on world.

MicroVision has a substantial portfolio of patents relating to laser beam scanning projection and sensing. MicroVision’s industry leading technology is a result of its extensive research and development. The Company is based in Redmond, Washington.

MicroVision and PicoP are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including those relating to strategic alternatives, sale or merger of the Company, completing a transaction, the Company’s future products and product applications and those including words like “explore” are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements include the risk that the Company may not succeed in finding licensing or other strategic solutions, including a potential sale of the Company, with acceptable timing, benefits or costs, our ability to operate with limited cash or to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of our technologies and products; and for products incorporating our technologies; the failure of our commercial partners to perform as expected under our agreements, including from the impact of the COVID-19 (coronavirus); our ability to identify parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts we deem desirable for the purchase or license of intellectual property assets; our or our customers’ failure to perform under open purchase orders, our financial and technical resources relative to those of our competitors; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards and develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability claims; our ability to maintain our listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, and other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect us. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect us to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

MicroVision, Inc. Balance Sheet (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,805 $ 5,837 Accounts receivable, net - 1,079 Inventory - 192 Other current assets 301 729 Total current assets 8,106 7,837 Property and equipment, net 1,623 1,849 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,132 1,308 Restricted cash 435 435 Intangible assets, net 192 221 Other assets 18 186 Total assets $ 11,506 $ 11,836 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,498 $ 1,871 Accrued liabilities 501 2,045 Deferred revenue - 21 Contract liabilities 8,699 9,755 Other current liabilities - 83 Current portion of long-term debt 694 - Current portion of operating lease liability 666 656 Current portion of finance lease obligations 20 25 Total current liabilities 12,078 14,456 Long term debt, net of current portion 880 - Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,069 1,348 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 1 9 Total liabilities 14,028 15,813 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Common stock at par value 143 126 Additional paid-in capital 577,172 568,496 Accumulated deficit (579,837 ) (572,599 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (2,522 ) (3,977 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 11,506 $ 11,836





MicroVision, Inc. Statement of Operations (In thousands, except earnings per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Product revenue $ - $ - $ 1,247 $ 199 License and royalty revenue 572 - 784 - Contract revenue 15 1,240 25 2,892 Total revenue 587 1,240 2,056 3,091 Cost of product revenue (1 ) 1,025 1,394 1,313 Cost of contract revenue - 798 4 1,753 Total cost of revenue (1 ) 1,823 1,398 3,066 Gross margin 588 (583 ) 658 25 Research and development expense 1,607 5,945 5,290 11,918 Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense 1,280 2,455 3,051 5,154 Gain on disposal of fixed assets - - (450 ) - Total operating expenses 2,887 8,400 7,891 17,072 Loss from operations (2,299 ) (8,983 ) (7,233 ) (17,047 ) Other expense, net (5 ) (7 ) (5 ) (11 ) Net loss $ (2,304 ) $ (8,990 ) $ (7,238 ) $ (17,058 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 140,107 106,872 133,661 104,435

Investor Relations Contact

David H. Allen

Darrow Associates, Inc.

408.427.4463

dallen@darrowir.com



