ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Highlights

Revenue was $51.5 million for the third quarter versus $38.7 million for the prior-year period

Operating income was $3.8 million for the third quarter versus $1.7 million for the prior-year period

Earnings were $2.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 versus $0.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the prior-year period; earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $5.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 versus $2.6 million for the prior-year period

DLH generated $10.0 million of cash from operations during the quarter and reduced the Company's debt to $44.5 million from $55.0 million at March 31, 2020

The Company also recently announced awards of more than $15 million for trials and studies related to COVID-19

Management Discussion

“I’m very pleased to report that, in the midst of a global pandemic, DLH has continued to generate solid financial results and strengthen its outlook,” stated DLH President and Chief Executive Officer Zach Parker. “We posted operating margins of 7.4%, generated $10.0 million of cash from operations, and again paid down debt – reducing it by nearly 20% from second quarter levels. We also brought on Jeanine Christian as President of our S3 operating unit and Jackie Everett as Chief Growth Officer; both Jeanine and Jackie bring seasoned leadership experience, broad customer relationships, and analytical skills honed within the scientific community. We are confident they will be instrumental to our continued success going forward.

“In addition, we recently received contracts to assist the National Institutes of Health in their fight against infectious diseases – in this case, COVID-19. With recent awards expected to generate approximately $15 million in calendar 2020, we will evaluate multiple therapeutic products and manage a consortium of partners to conduct trials in a rapid and efficient manner. Wins like this not only underscore the value of our expertise and relationships with key government agencies, they bolster the outlook for our Company at a time when the U.S. – and world – are seeking leadership in identifying and producing treatments to battle the continuing pandemic. I’m proud of DLH’s role in this fight and the assistance we’re providing towards getting a cure to market as soon as possible.”

Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $51.5 million versus $38.7 million in the prior-year period. The significant increase was due primarily to the inclusion of revenue from the Social & Scientific Systems operating unit ("S3") for the full quarter, versus inclusion for three weeks in the prior-year period following the June 2019 acquisition.

Income from operations was $3.8 million for the quarter versus $1.7 million in the prior-year period and, as a percent of revenue, the Company reported an operating margin of 7.4% in fiscal 2020 versus 4.4% in fiscal 2019, reflecting stronger operating results, partly offset by increased amortization from acquired intangibles. Interest expense in the quarter was $0.8 million, versus $0.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, due to the borrowing required to finance the S3 acquisition. Income before taxes was $3.0 million for the quarter versus $1.1 million in fiscal 2019, representing 5.8% and 2.9% of revenue, respectively, for each quarter.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, DLH recorded a $0.9 million provision for tax expense versus $0.3 million in the prior-year period. The Company reported net income of approximately $2.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 versus $0.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. As a percent of revenue, net income was 4.1% for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 versus 2.1% for the prior-year period.

On a non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $5.5 million versus $2.6 million in the prior-year period, resulting in 10.7% and 6.7% as a percentage of revenue for each respective year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the impact of the S3 acquisition, including the improved operating leverage achieved through the expansion of the Company's business base, as well as growth across the Company’s legacy operations.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

DLH generated $10.0 million in operating cash during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, largely reflecting improved profitability and a reduction in accounts receivable. The Company anticipates continued strong operating cash flow for the remainder of fiscal 2020, and projects a debt balance of $40 to $42 million at fiscal year-end.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.7 million and debt outstanding of $44.5 million, versus cash of $1.8 million and debt outstanding of $56.0 million as of September 30, 2019. The next required principal payment is not due until September 2023, although the Company intends to continue using free cash flow to make prepayments when possible.

DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 51,459 $ 38,700 $ 158,495 $ 106,208 Cost of Operations: Contract costs 39,615 30,038 123,895 82,744 General and administrative costs 6,323 4,811 18,497 13,462 Acquisition costs — 1,247 — 1,391 Depreciation and amortization 1,721 914 5,340 2,037 Total operating costs 47,659 37,010 147,732 99,634 Income from operations 3,800 1,690 10,763 6,574 Interest expense, net 813 562 2,659 1,284 Income before income taxes 2,987 1,128 8,104 5,290 Income tax expense 863 325 2,352 1,207 Net income $ 2,124 $ 803 $ 5,752 $ 3,758 Net income per share - basic $ 0.17 $ 0.07 $ 0.47 $ 0.31 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.06 $ 0.44 $ 0.29 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 12,354 12,036 12,246 12,011 Diluted 13,228 13,077 13,050 13,048

DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands except par value of shares)

June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 658 $ 1,790 Accounts receivable 29,635 23,226 Other current assets 3,772 1,831 Total current assets 34,065 26,847 Equipment and improvements, net 3,769 5,343 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,276 — Deferred taxes, net 358 2,345 Goodwill 52,758 52,758 Intangible assets, net 37,594 41,208 Other long-term assets 620 757 Total assets $ 151,440 $ 129,258 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities - current $ 1,768 $ — Accrued payroll 9,488 8,852 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities 24,253 20,633 Total current liabilities 35,509 29,485 Long-term liabilities: Debt obligations - long term, net of deferred financing costs 42,542 53,629 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 21,686 — Other long-term liabilities — 573 Total long-term liabilities 64,228 54,202 Total liabilities 99,737 83,687 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 40,000 shares; issued and outstanding 12,354 and 12,036 at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 85,496 85,114 Accumulated deficit (33,805 ) (39,555 ) Total shareholders’ equity 51,703 45,571 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 151,440 $ 129,258

DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 5,752 $ 3,758 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 5,340 2,037 Amortization of deferred financing costs 551 799 Stock based compensation expense 566 591 Deferred taxes, net 1,987 1,253 Non-cash gain from lease modification (121 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (6,409 ) (925 ) Other current assets (1,941 ) (376 ) Accrued payroll 636 (68 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities 3,620 4,107 Other long-term assets/liabilities 726 (23 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,707 11,153 Investing activities Business acquisition, net of cash acquired — (66,520 ) Purchase of equipment and improvements (152 ) (29 ) Net cash used in investing activities (152 ) (66,549 ) Financing activities Borrowing on senior debt — 70,000 Repayments of senior debt (11,500 ) (11,646 ) Payment of debt financing costs (3 ) (3,347 ) Repurchase of common stock (211 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options 27 39 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (11,687 ) 55,046 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,132 ) (350 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,790 6,355 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 658 $ 6,005 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 2,207 $ 645 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 432 $ 675

Revenue Metrics

Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 Market Mix: Defense/VA 48 % 66 % Human Services and Solutions 20 % 28 % Public Health/Life Sciences 32 % 6 % Contract Mix: Time and materials 70 % 93 % Cost reimbursable 28 % 5 % Firm fixed price 2 % 1 % Prime vs Sub: Prime 93 % 98 % Subcontractor 7 % 2 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA and EBITDA as a percent of revenue as supplemental non-GAAP measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization. EBITDA as a percent of revenue is EBITDA for the measurement period divided by revenue for the same period.

These non-GAAP measures of performance are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its review of operating results for the periods presented. Management and the Company's Board utilize these non-GAAP measures to make decisions about the use of the Company's resources, analyze performance between periods, develop internal projections and measure management performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results and understanding how such results compare with the Company's historical performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure:

(amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Net income $ 2,124 $ 803 $ 1,321 $ 5,752 $ 3,758 $ 1,994 (i) Interest expense, net 813 562 251 2,659 1,284 1,375 (ii) Provision for taxes 863 325 538 2,352 1,532 820 (iii) Depreciation and amortization 1,721 914 807 5,340 2,037 3,303 EBITDA $ 5,521 $ 2,604 $ 2,917 $ 16,103 $ 8,611 $ 7,492 EBITDA as a % of revenue 10.7 % 6.7 % 4.0 % 10.2 % 8.1 % 2.1 % Revenue $ 51,459 $ 38,700 $ 12,759 $ 158,495 $ 106,208 $ 52,287

In fiscal 2019, the Company incurred $1.4 million of acquisition-related expenses during the nine months ended June 30, 2019 for the acquisition of S3. The Company is excluding acquisition-related expenses from this measure because they were incurred as a result of a specific event, do not reflect the costs of our operations, and can affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results. In addition, we are including net income adjusted for the acquisition of S3, in total and on a per share basis, presented on a tax-effected basis. We are reporting this non-GAAP metric to demonstrate the impact of these events.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to net income adjusted for the effect of the acquisition costs, a non-GAAP measure: