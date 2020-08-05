Ranger Ready Repellents®️ announces the engagement of Zero Gravity Marketing as its lead digital marketing agency to advance Ranger Ready’s mission of preventing illnesses caused by biting insects and via human-to-human contact.

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Ready Repellents announces the engagement of Zero Gravity Marketing as its lead digital marketing agency to advance Ranger Ready’s mission of preventing illnesses caused by biting insects and via human-to-human contact.

Ranger Ready launched its flagship tick and insect repellent in 2018 with the mission to stem the alarming increase of vector-borne diseases in the US, using the active ingredient Picaridin 20%, the safe and effective alternative to DEET. The company optimized its presence as a lifestyle brand born in a digital age by engaging directly with its fans to quickly develop a national following. And now, with e-commerce an even more essential part of business, the company has elevated its digital presence by engaging an innovative, leading-edge agency in Zero Gravity Marketing.

“We’re connecting with tens of thousands of fans who use our products to protect themselves from serious illnesses like Lyme disease, West Nile virus, EEE virus and Dengue fever,” said Chris L. Fuentes, Founder & CEO of Ranger Ready. “Our goal is be sure everyone is aware of how to take personal protective measures; Zero Gravity Marketing’s experts will guide our brand communication to accomplish this mission. Both companies are proudly founded in and are thriving in Connecticut,” added Fuentes.

Founded in 2013, Zero Gravity Marketing is an industry-leading digital agency in Madison, CT that specializes in building brand digital marketing services such as organic and paid search engine marketing, social media engagement, email marketing and e-commerce driven web design.

“We’re excited to work with a category innovation leader like Ranger Ready,” said Keith Atchinson, Zero Gravity Marketing’s CMO. “Not only do they produce high-quality products that fight deadly diseases, but also their approach to creating Ranger Ready products prioritizes the safety and education of consumers as well as the environment – goals we love to stand behind.”

About Ranger Ready Repellents®

Ranger Ready Repellents is a privately held brand founded in 2016 with a mission to save lives from serious diseases caused by mosquitos, ticks, biting insects and, as of 2020, via human-to-human transmission. Premium products are made in USA and include Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% Body-Worn Repellents™, Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5%™ for clothing application, and Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizer™, 80% ethanol alcohol topical hand sanitizer. Ranger Ready is wholly owned by the PiC20 Group, LLC, a privately held company based in Norwalk, CT. Visit www.rangerready.com for more information or email info@rangerready.com.

About Zero Gravity Marketing

Zero Gravity Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency located in Madison, Connecticut. Through services such as Marketing Strategy, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-Per-Click (PPC), Campaign Management, Website Design, Email Marketing, Social Media, Content Marketing, eCommerce strategy, Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO), Creative Services, Video Production & Animation, and Interactive Development, we help businesses and brands get ahead of their competition and stay there. Our continued growth and client success have allowed us to expand in our service offerings and provide clients with uniquely tailored strategies built for their brand. To learn more about Zero Gravity Marketing, visit us at www.zerogravitymarketing.com, by phone at 203-533-2808, or by email at info@zerogravitymarketing.com.

Teddy DeRosa Ranger Ready Repellent 203-695-3889 teddyd@rangerready.com