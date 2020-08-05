NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) (“Genco” or the “Company”), the largest U.S. headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the transportation of major and minor bulk commodities globally, today reported its financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020.



The following financial review discusses the results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2020 and Year-to-Date Highlights

Genco’s focus remains on the health and safety of our crew members and our team onshore during this uncertain time We have taken various proactive measures in response to COVID-19 centered around business continuity, crew protection and headquarters operations We have completed crew rotations on approximately 70% of our fleet in recent months despite various travel and port restrictions and during a time in which seafarers globally have been onboard vessels well in excess of their original contract duration

Genco announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share for the second quarter of 2020 Payable on or about August 25, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of August 17, 2020 We have now paid or declared cumulative dividends totaling $0.715 per share over the last four quarters

Genco maintains a strong financial position with $142.9 million of cash, including $15.2 million of restricted cash, as of June 30, 2020

Voyage revenues totaled $74.2 million and net revenue 1 (voyage revenues minus voyage expenses and charter hire expenses) totaled $31.1 million during Q2 2020 Our average daily fleet-wide time charter equivalent, or TCE 1 , for Q2 2020 was $6,693 We estimate our TCE to date for Q3 2020 to be $11,617 for 62% owned fleet available days, based on current fixtures

We closed on a $25 million revolving credit facility and subsequently drew down $24.0 million in June 2020

In the third quarter, we have completed the sale of two Handysize vessels The Baltic Wind, a 2009-built Handysize, delivered to buyers on July 7, 2020 The Baltic Breeze, a 2010-built Handysize, delivered to buyers on July 31, 2020

We have also agreed to sell the Genco Bay, a 2010-built Handysize, which we expect to deliver to its buyer during the third quarter

John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During the second quarter, our focus remained on maintaining the strength of our industry leading balance sheet while continuing to return capital to shareholders. Our substantial liquidity position together with an improving drybulk landscape enabled Genco to declare our fourth consecutive quarterly dividend, increasing total dividends declared to $0.715 since implementing our policy in the third quarter of 2019.”

Mr. Wobensmith continued, “During the second quarter, our barbell approach to fleet composition, consisting of owning both major and minor bulk vessels, has once again proven to be a strength as Capesize freight rates demonstrated their upside potential, crossing the $30,000 per day threshold at the end of June, while minor bulk earnings have risen steadily to year-to-date highs. Overall, freight rates have experienced a meaningful increase as our third quarter estimated TCE to date is nearly 75% higher than what we achieved during the prior quarter. Going forward, we have a favorable outlook for the drybulk market for the balance of the year and into 2021 as the orderbook as a percentage of the fleet is at an all-time low limiting net fleet growth while global economic activity levels continue to recover coinciding with a seasonal uplift in cargo volumes.”

Mr. Wobensmith concluded, “Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have prioritized the health and safety of our crew and onshore professionals. An underlying challenge for all ship owners has been successfully executing crew rotations due to various port and travel restrictions globally, and we are proud to have taken proactive measures by implementing industry leading protocols. This has resulted in the completion of crew changes involving over 800 seafarers since the onset of the pandemic. We continue to work diligently to repatriate more of the dedicated mariners on board our vessels who have worked beyond the term of their original contracts.”

Genco’s active commercial operating platform and fleet deployment strategy

Overall, our fleet deployment strategy remains weighted towards short-term fixtures which provides us with optionality on our sizeable fleet. Our barbell approach towards fleet composition enables Genco to gain exposure to both the major and minor bulk commodities with a fleet whose cargoes carried align with global commodity trade flows. This approach continues to serve us well given the fluctuation in major and minor bulk rates in the year-to-date.

Regarding our Q3 2020 fixtures to date, the drybulk market improved significantly towards the end of the second quarter and has remained firm through July, led by the Capesize sector. With our active commercial trading strategy currently geared towards spot market employment together with the absence of any scheduled drydockings for the balance of 2020 for our Capesize vessels, we believe our fleet is in position to capture strengthening market fundamentals in the second half of the year as compared to the first half. As such, we plan to ballast select Capesize vessels to the Atlantic basin to take advantage of improving cargo flows from the region.

For our minor bulk vessels, market conditions have also improved led by a strong grain trade coupled with augmented trade flows of commodities closely tied to global economic activity. Based on current fixtures to date, we estimate the following to be our TCE to date for the third quarter of 2020:

Capesize: $17,863 for 64% of the owned available Q3 2020 days

Ultramax and Supramax: $8,867 for 62% of the owned available Q3 2020 days

Handysize: $5,731 for 54% of the owned available Q3 2020 days

Fleet average: $11,617 for 62% of the owned available Q3 2020 days

Actual rates for the third quarter will vary based upon future fixtures. The above third quarter to date estimate compares to our second quarter of 2020 TCE results by class which are listed below.

Capesize: $9,466

Ultramax and Supramax: $5,903

Handysize: $3,952

Fleet average: $6,693

Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend Policy

For the second quarter of 2020, Genco declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share. Management and the Board of Directors determined to pay a dividend in light of the Company’s strong balance sheet, its emphasis on returning cash to shareholders and the receipt of net proceeds from the sale of non-core assets. This dividend is payable on or about August 25, 2020, to all shareholders of record as of August 17, 2020.

Dividends going forward remain subject to the determination of our Board of Directors each quarter after its review of our financial performance and will depend upon various factors, including limitations under our credit agreements and applicable provisions of Marshall Islands law. Heightened economic uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions may result in our suspension, reduction, or termination of future quarterly dividends.

Financial Review: 2020 Second Quarter

The Company recorded a net loss for the second quarter of 2020 of $18.2 million, or $0.43 basic and diluted net loss per share. Comparatively, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded a net loss of $34.5 million, or $0.83 basic and diluted net loss per share. Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019, includes non-cash vessel impairment charges of $13.9 million, as well as a $0.2 million non-cash impairment of the operating lease right-of-use asset.

The Company’s revenues decreased to $74.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $83.6 million recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to lower rates achieved by the majority of our vessels, as well as the operation of fewer vessels in our fleet. The average daily time charter equivalent, or TCE, rates obtained by the Company’s fleet was $6,693 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $7,412 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, the reduction in global economic activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic combined with constrained Brazilian iron ore exports in April and May resulted in a weaker drybulk freight rate environment. However, during June, as Brazilian iron ore exports recovered while countries gradually eased lockdown measures, freight rates began to markedly improve off of the lows seen earlier in the year. Specifically, Capesize rates, as quoted by the Baltic Exchange, increased from a low of $1,992 on May 14, 2020 to $30,857 on June 30, 2020.

Voyage expenses were $41.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $41.8 million during the prior year period primarily attributable to changes in bunker prices. Vessel operating expenses decreased to $21.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, from $24.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 primarily due to fewer owned vessels, as well as lower drydocking and crew related expenses. General and administrative expenses decreased to $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $5.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower office rent and administrative expenses. Depreciation and amortization expenses decreased to $15.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $18.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to a decrease in the depreciation expense for the Handysize and Supramax vessels that were impaired during the first quarter of 2020, as well as a decrease for the five vessels that were sold during the fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in depreciation expense related to scrubber additions for our Capesize vessels.

Daily vessel operating expenses, or DVOE, amounted to $4,366 per vessel per day for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $4,615 per vessel per day for the second quarter of 2019. This decline is primarily attributable to lower drydocking and crew related expenses in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the prior year period. We believe daily vessel operating expenses are best measured for comparative purposes over a 12‑month period in order to take into account all of the expenses that each vessel in our fleet will incur over a full year of operation. Based on estimates provided by our technical managers, our DVOE budget for 2020 is $4,590 per vessel per day.

Apostolos Zafolias, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Against a challenging macro-economic backdrop of the second quarter, we continued to strengthen our balance sheet through the closing of a revolving credit facility providing us with increased optionality and flexibility to adapt to rapidly changing market conditions. We also agreed to sell certain non-core Handysize vessels, that were part of our fleet renewal program. Following the drawdown of $24 million under our revolving credit facility in June, we ended the quarter with a substantial cash position of $142.9 million, including restricted cash. We appreciate the continued support of our world class bank group during these unprecedented times, which highlights their confidence in our platform, team and long-term strategy.”

Financial Review: Six Months 2020

The Company recorded a net loss of $138.6 million or $3.31 basic and diluted net loss per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020. This compares to a net loss of $42.3 million or $1.01 basic and diluted net loss per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 includes $112.8 million in non-cash vessel impairment charges and a $0.5 million loss on sale of vessels. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019, includes non-cash vessel impairment charges of $13.9 million and a $0.6 million gain on sale of vessels. Revenues decreased to $172.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $177.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to the sale of five vessels, as well as a decrease in revenue earned by our minor bulk vessels. Voyage expenses increased to $90.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $84.8 million for the same period in 2019. TCE rates obtained by the Company decreased to $8,251 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $8,341 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $299.1 million and $205.2 million, respectively. Total operating expenses include $112.8 million in non-cash vessel impairment charges, as well as a loss on sale of vessels of $0.5 million for the six months ending June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, total operating expenses include non-cash vessel impairment charges of $13.9 million relating to the revaluation of certain vessels that comprise our fleet renewal plan to their respective fair values as well as a gain on the sale of vessels of $0.6 million. General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased to $11.2 million as compared to the $12.1 million in the same period of 2019, due to a decrease in office rent and administrative expenses, as well as lower legal and professional fees associated with our credit facilities. DVOE was $4,390 for the year to date period in 2020 versus $4,518 in 2019. The decrease in DVOE was predominantly due to lower crew related and drydocking related expenses, partially offset by higher insurance and spare parts. EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $(93.5) million compared to $8.4 million during the prior period. During the six months of 2020 and 2019, EBITDA included non-cash impairment charges, an operating lease right-of-use asset non-cash impairment and gains and losses on sale of vessels as mentioned above. Excluding these items, our adjusted EBITDA would have amounted to $19.8 million and $21.9 million, for the respective periods.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $9.0 million as compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $14.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. This decrease in cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to an increase in amounts due from charterers as of June 30, 2020 based on the timing of freight payments and other changes in working capital.

Net cash used by investing activities during the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $0.6 million and $13.7 million, respectively. This decrease was primarily due to an increase in net proceeds from the sale of vessels in 2020 year to date as compared to 2019, as well as a decrease in ballast water treatment system related expenditures.

Net cash used in financing activities during the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $9.8 million and $38.5 million, respectively. The decrease was primarily due to the $24.0 million drawdown on the $133 Million Credit Facility and the $11.3 million drawdown on the $495 Million Credit Facility during the first half of 2020. Additionally, there was a $1.3 million decrease in repayments under the $495 Million Credit Facility during the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period during 2019. These decreases were partially offset by $8.1 million payment of dividends during the first half of 2020.

Genco’s business continuity plans and response to COVID-19

As our vessels continue to trade commodities globally, we have taken measures to safeguard our crew and work toward preventing the spread of COVID-19. Crew members have received gloves, face masks, hand sanitizer, goggles and handheld thermometers. Genco requires its crew members to wear masks when in contact with other individuals who board the vessel. We continue to monitor CDC and WHO guidelines and are also limiting access of shore personnel boarding our vessels. Specifically, no shore personnel with fever or respiratory symptoms are allowed on board, and those that are allowed on board are restricted to designated areas that are thoroughly cleaned after their use. Face masks are also provided to shore personnel prior to boarding a vessel. Precautionary materials are posted in common areas to supplement safety training while personal hygiene best practices are strongly encouraged on board.

We have implemented industry leading protocols with regard to crew rotations to keep our crew members safe and healthy which includes polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing as well as a 14-day quarantine period prior to boarding a vessel. Genco is enacting crew changes where permitted by regulations of the ports and of the country of origin of the mariners, in addition to strict protocols that safeguard our crews against COVID-19 exposure.

Our business continuity plans onshore for our global offices in New York, Singapore and Copenhagen allowed for an efficient transition to a remote working environment. Our office in Copenhagen reopened in June 2020 following approximately three months during which our team worked remotely. Regarding our headquarters in New York, we are planning to implement a phased-in approach towards reopening the office; however, a return date has not yet been determined. Additionally, we have also placed a temporary ban on all non-essential travel.

Capital Expenditures

We make capital expenditures from time to time in connection with vessel acquisitions. As of August 5, 2020, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, six Ultramax, 20 Supramax and eight Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,768,000 dwt and an average age of 10.1 years.

In addition to acquisitions that we may undertake, we will incur additional capital expenditures due to special surveys and drydockings. We estimate our capital expenditures related to drydocking, including capitalized costs incurred during drydocking related to vessel assets and vessel equipment, ballast water treatment system costs and scheduled off-hire days for our fleet for the remainder of 2020 and 2021 to be:

Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2021 Estimated Drydock Costs (1) $2.2 million $2.1 million $9.3 million Estimated BWTS Costs (2) $1.1 million $0.9 million $5.5 million Estimated Offhire Days (3) 60 60 230

(1) Estimates are based on our budgeted cost of drydocking our vessels in China. Actual costs will vary based on various factors, including where the drydockings are actually performed. We expect to fund these costs with cash on hand. These costs do not include drydock expense items that are reflected in vessel operating expenses. Estimated costs presented include approximately $4.2 million of costs associated with six vessels that could potentially be sold based on our fleet renewal program.

(2) Estimated costs associated with the installation of ballast water treatment systems is expected to be funded with cash on hand. Estimated costs presented include approximately $2.6 million of costs associated with six vessels that could potentially be sold based on our fleet renewal program.

(3) Actual length will vary based on the condition of the vessel, yard schedules and other factors. Estimated offhire presented includes approximately 120 days associated with six vessels that could potentially be sold based on our fleet renewal program. The estimated offhire days per sector scheduled for Q3 2020 consists of 40 days for Supramaxes and 20 days for Handysizes.

Fleet Update

We continue to divest our older, less fuel-efficient tonnage as part of our efforts to modernize our fleet and create a more focused asset base while reducing our carbon footprint. Specifically, during the third quarter of 2020, we delivered the following vessels to their buyers:

Baltic Wind, a 2009-built Handysize, on July 7, 2020

Baltic Breeze, a 2010-built Handysize, on July 31, 2020

We have also agreed to sell the Genco Bay, a 2010-built Handysize, which we expect to deliver to its buyer during the third quarter. The aggregate gross proceeds of these sales amounts to $23.6 million, while the debt associated with these three vessels is $14.2 million.

As of June 30, 2020, $14.9 million of restricted cash is recorded on our balance sheet relating to the sale of the Genco Raptor, Genco Charger and Genco Thunder, which were sold in previous quarters. Under the terms of our $495 million credit facility, the Company can either repay this amount, which represents the debt associated with these vessels, or utilize the 360-day reinvestment period to redeploy this capital towards the acquisition of a replacement vessel instead of repaying the loan, if the applicable terms and conditions under the facility are met.

Summary Consolidated Financial and Other Data

The following table summarizes Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s selected consolidated financial and other data for the periods indicated below.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) (unaudited) INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Revenues: Voyage revenues $ 74,206 $ 83,550 $ 172,542 $ 177,014 Total revenues 74,206 83,550 172,542 177,014 Operating expenses: Voyage expenses 41,695 41,800 90,063 84,822 Vessel operating expenses 21,058 24,358 42,871 47,549 Charter hire expenses 1,432 4,849 4,507 7,267 General and administrative expenses (inclusive of nonvested stock amortization 5,471 5,799 11,238 12,109 expense of $0.5 million, $0.6 million, $1.0 million and $1.0 million, respectively) Technical management fees 1,724 1,885 3,578 3,825 Depreciation and amortization 15,930 18,271 33,504 36,348 Impairment of vessel assets - 13,897 112,814 13,897 Loss (gain) on sale of vessels - - 486 (611 ) Total operating expenses 87,310 110,859 299,061 205,206 Operating loss (13,104 ) (27,309 ) (126,519 ) (28,192 ) Other (expense) income: Other income (expense) 120 107 (464 ) 437 Interest income 253 1,073 847 2,400 Interest expense (5,473 ) (8,124 ) (12,418 ) (16,699 ) Impairment of right-of-use asset - (223 ) - (223 ) Other expense (5,100 ) (7,167 ) (12,035 ) (14,085 ) Net loss $ (18,204 ) $ (34,476 ) $ (138,554 ) $ (42,277 ) Net loss per share - basic $ (0.43 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (3.31 ) $ (1.01 ) Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (3.31 ) $ (1.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 41,900,901 41,742,301 41,883,629 41,734,248 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 41,900,901 41,742,301 41,883,629 41,734,248 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in thousands): (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,722 $ 155,889 Restricted cash 14,855 6,045 Due from charterers, net 13,370 13,701 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,705 10,049 Inventories 23,034 27,208 Vessels held for sale 23,252 10,303 Total current assets 210,938 223,195 Noncurrent assets: Vessels, net of accumulated depreciation of $242,465 and $288,373, respectively 1,109,341 1,273,861 Deferred drydock, net 19,192 17,304 Fixed assets, net 7,215 5,976 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,565 8,241 Restricted cash 315 315 Total noncurrent assets 1,143,628 1,305,697 Total assets $ 1,354,566 $ 1,528,892 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 24,071 $ 49,604 Current portion of long-term debt 79,522 69,747 Deferred revenue 4,368 6,627 Current operating lease liabilities 1,720 1,677 Total current liabilities 109,681 127,655 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,955 9,826 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs of $11,648 and $13,094, respectively 403,304 412,983 Total noncurrent liabilities 412,259 422,809 Total liabilities 521,940 550,464 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock 418 417 Additional paid-in capital 1,714,019 1,721,268 Accumulated deficit (881,811 ) (743,257 ) Total equity 832,626 978,428 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,354,566 $ 1,528,892 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands): (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (138,554 ) $ (42,277 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,504 36,348 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,909 1,867 Noncash operating lease expense 676 577 Amortization of nonvested stock compensation expense 957 1,021 Impairment of right-of-use asset - 223 Impairment of vessel assets 112,814 13,897 Loss (gain) on sale of vessels 486 (611 ) Insurance proceeds for protection and indemnity claims 278 389 Insurance proceeds for loss of hire claims 78 - Change in assets and liabilities: Decrease in due from charterers 331 6,588 Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets 504 165 Decrease in inventories 4,174 223 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (17,454 ) 828 (Decrease) increase in deferred revenue (2,259 ) 1,859 Decrease in operating lease liabilities (828 ) (786 ) Deferred drydock costs incurred (5,593 ) (5,488 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (8,977 ) 14,823 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of vessels and ballast water treatment systems, including deposits (2,275 ) (7,754 ) Purchase of scrubbers (capitalized in Vessels) (10,839 ) (10,370 ) Purchase of other fixed assets (2,716 ) (2,494 ) Net proceeds from sale of vessels 14,726 6,309 Insurance proceeds for hull and machinery claims 484 612 Net cash used in investing activities (620 ) (13,697 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the $133 Million Credit Facility 24,000 - Repayments on the $133 Million Credit Facility (3,280 ) (3,160 ) Proceeds from the $495 Million Credit Facility 11,250 - Repayments on the $495 Million Credit Facility (33,321 ) (34,575 ) Payment of common stock issuance costs - (105 ) Cash dividends paid (8,126 ) - Payment of deferred financing costs (283 ) (611 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,760 ) (38,451 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (19,357 ) (37,325 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 162,249 202,761 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 142,892 $ 165,436 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) EBITDA Reconciliation: (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (18,204 ) $ (34,476 ) $ (138,554 ) $ (42,277 ) + Net interest expense 5,220 7,051 11,571 14,299 + Depreciation and amortization 15,930 18,271 33,504 36,348 EBITDA(1) $ 2,946 $ (9,154 ) $ (93,479 ) $ 8,370 + Impairment of vessel assets - 13,897 112,814 13,897 + Impairment of right-of-use asset - - 223 - 223 + Loss (gain) on sale of vessels - - 486 (611 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,946 $ 4,966 $ 19,821 $ 21,879 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 FLEET DATA: (unaudited) (unaudited) Total number of vessels at end of period 53 58 53 58 Average number of vessels (2) 53.0 58.0 53.7 58.2 Total ownership days for fleet (3) 4,823 5,278 9,765 10,525 Total chartered-in days (4) 248 347 670 640 Total available days for fleet (5) 4,892 5,326 10,121 10,822 Total available days for owned fleet (6) 4,643 4,978 9,450 10,181 Total operating days for fleet (7) 4,827 5,237 9,951 10,612 Fleet utilization (8) 97.8 % 97.7 % 97.8 % 97.5 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS: Time charter equivalent (9) $ 6,693 $ 7,412 $ 8,251 $ 8,341 Daily vessel operating expenses per vessel (10) 4,366 4,615 4,390 4,518 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 FLEET DATA: (unaudited) (unaudited) Ownership days Capesize 1,547.0 1,547.0 3,094.0 3,077.0 Panamax - 182.0 64.8 389.2 Ultramax 546.0 546.0 1,092.0 1,086.0 Supramax 1,820.0 1,820.0 3,640.0 3,620.0 Handymax - - - - Handysize 910.0 1,183.0 1,874.7 2,353.0 Total 4,823.0 5,278.0 9,765.5 10,525.2 Chartered-in days Capesize - 79.4 - 79.4 Panamax - - - - Ultramax 114.2 66.0 292.5 96.3 Supramax 98.7 95.4 302.8 281.8 Handymax - - 14.5 17.4 Handysize 35.6 106.6 60.7 165.5 Total 248.5 347.4 670.5 640.4 Available days (owned & chartered-in fleet) Capesize 1,530.1 1,509.9 3,058.4 3,038.7 Panamax - 182.0 64.4 389.2 Ultramax 637.2 612.0 1,305.6 1,182.2 Supramax 1,782.0 1,788.2 3,753.0 3,733.8 Handymax - - 14.5 17.4 Handysize 942.5 1,233.6 1,924.6 2,460.3 Total 4,891.8 5,325.7 10,120.5 10,821.6 Available days (owned fleet) Capesize 1,530.1 1,430.5 3,058.4 2,959.3 Panamax - 182.0 64.4 389.2 Ultramax 523.0 546.0 1,013.1 1,085.9 Supramax 1,683.3 1,692.8 3,450.2 3,452.0 Handymax - - - - Handysize 906.9 1,127.0 1,863.9 2,294.8 Total 4,643.3 4,978.3 9,450.0 10,181.2 Operating days Capesize 1,529.6 1,494.3 3,057.8 3,006.6 Panamax - 182.0 60.1 381.7 Ultramax 635.6 610.8 1,303.3 1,142.3 Supramax 1,765.2 1,760.7 3,707.8 3,672.5 Handymax - - 14.5 17.4 Handysize 896.7 1,189.1 1,807.1 2,391.7 Total 4,827.1 5,236.9 9,950.6 10,612.2 Fleet utilization Capesize 98.9 % 97.7 % 99.4 % 98.3 % Panamax - 100.0 % 92.7 % 98.1 % Ultramax 99.7 % 99.8 % 99.8 % 96.6 % Supramax 97.7 % 97.7 % 98.1 % 97.3 % Handymax - - 100.0 % 100.0 % Handysize 94.8 % 96.4 % 93.4 % 97.1 % Fleet average 97.8 % 97.7 % 97.8 % 97.5 % Average Daily Results: Time Charter Equivalent Capesize $ 9,466 $ 7,292 $ 13,062 $ 9,752 Panamax - 10,554 5,256 9,135 Ultramax 7,848 9,873 7,973 9,151 Supramax 5,301 6,971 5,911 7,887 Handymax - - - - Handysize 3,952 6,517 4,867 6,732 Fleet average 6,693 7,412 8,251 8,341 Daily vessel operating expenses Capesize $ 5,049 $ 5,057 $ 4,968 $ 5,010 Panamax - 4,505 3,338 4,410 Ultramax 3,829 4,738 4,233 4,520 Supramax 4,190 4,456 4,200 4,362 Handymax - - - - Handysize 3,864 4,246 3,874 4,131 Fleet average 4,366 4,615 4,390 4,518

1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) plus net interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is included because it is used by management and certain investors as a measure of operating performance. EBITDA is used by analysts in the shipping industry as a common performance measure to compare results across peers. Our management uses EBITDA as a performance measure in consolidating internal financial statements and it is presented for review at our board meetings. We believe that EBITDA is useful to investors as the shipping industry is capital intensive which often results in significant depreciation and cost of financing. EBITDA presents investors with a measure in addition to net income to evaluate our performance prior to these costs. EBITDA is not an item recognized by U.S. GAAP (i.e. non-GAAP measure) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other indicator of a company's operating performance required by U.S. GAAP. EBITDA is not a measure of liquidity or cash flows as shown in our consolidated statement of cash flows. The definition of EBITDA used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies.

2) Average number of vessels is the number of vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

3) We define ownership days as the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet has been owned by us. Ownership days are an indicator of the size of our fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that we record during a period.

4) We define chartered-in days as the aggregate number of days in a period during which we chartered-in third-party vessels.

5) We define available days as the number of our ownership days and chartered-in days less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire due to familiarization upon acquisition, repairs or repairs under guarantee, vessel upgrades or special surveys. Companies in the shipping industry generally use available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues.

6) We define available days for the owned fleet as available days less chartered-in days.

7) We define operating days as the number of our total available days in a period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues.

8) We calculate fleet utilization as the number of our operating days during a period divided by the number of ownership days plus chartered-in days less drydocking days.

9) We define TCE rates as our voyage revenues less voyage expenses and charter hire expenses, divided by the number of the available days of our owned fleet during the period. TCE rate is a common shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charterhire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charterhire rates for vessels on time charters generally are expressed in such amounts. Our estimated TCE for the second quarter of 2020 is based on fixtures booked to date. Actual results may vary based on the actual duration of voyages and other factors. Accordingly, we are unable to provide, without unreasonable efforts, a reconciliation of estimated TCE for the second quarter to the most comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Total Fleet (unaudited) (unaudited) Voyage revenues (in thousands) $ 74,206 $ 83,550 $ 172,542 $ 177,014 Voyage expenses (in thousands) 41,695 41,800 90,063 84,822 Charter hire expenses (in thousands) 1,432 4,849 4,507 7,267 31,079 36,901 77,972 84,925 Total available days for owned fleet 4,643 4,978 9,450 10,181 Total TCE rate $ 6,693 $ 7,412 $ 8,251 $ 8,341





10) We define daily vessel operating expenses to include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance expenses relating to repairs and maintenance (excluding drydocking), the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses. Daily vessel operating expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of August 5, 2020, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, six Ultramax, 20 Supramax and eight Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,768,000 dwt and an average age of 10.1 years.

The following table reflects Genco’s fleet list as of August 5, 2020:

Vessel DWT Year Built Capesize 1 Genco Resolute 181,060 2015 2 Genco Endeavour 181,060 2015 3 Genco Constantine 180,183 2008 4 Genco Augustus 180,151 2007 5 Genco Liberty 180,032 2016 6 Genco Defender 180,021 2016 7 Baltic Lion 179,185 2012 8 Genco Tiger 179,185 2011 9 Genco London 177,833 2007 10 Baltic Wolf 177,752 2010 11 Genco Titus 177,729 2007 12 Baltic Bear 177,717 2010 13 Genco Tiberius 175,874 2007 14 Genco Commodus 169,098 2009 15 Genco Hadrian 169,025 2008 16 Genco Maximus 169,025 2009 17 Genco Claudius 169,001 2010 Ultramax 1 Baltic Hornet 63,574 2014 2 Baltic Mantis 63,470 2015 3 Baltic Scorpion 63,462 2015 4 Baltic Wasp 63,389 2015 5 Genco Weatherly 61,556 2014 6 Genco Columbia 60,294 2016 Supramax 1 Genco Hunter 58,729 2007 2 Genco Auvergne 58,020 2009 3 Genco Rhone 58,018 2011 4 Genco Ardennes 58,018 2009 5 Genco Brittany 58,018 2010 6 Genco Languedoc 58,018 2010 7 Genco Pyrenees 58,018 2010 8 Genco Bourgogne 58,018 2010 9 Genco Aquitaine 57,981 2009 10 Genco Warrior 55,435 2005 11 Genco Predator 55,407 2005 12 Genco Provence 55,317 2004 13 Genco Picardy 55,257 2005 14 Genco Normandy 53,596 2007 15 Baltic Jaguar 53,474 2009 16 Baltic Leopard 53,447 2009 17 Baltic Cougar 53,432 2009 18 Genco Loire 53,430 2009 19 Genco Lorraine 53,417 2009 20 Baltic Panther 53,351 2009 Handysize 1 Genco Spirit 34,432 2011 2 Genco Mare 34,428 2011 3 Genco Ocean 34,409 2010 4 Baltic Cove 34,403 2010 5 Genco Avra 34,391 2011 6 Genco Bay 34,296 2010 7 Baltic Hare 31,887 2009 8 Baltic Fox 31,883 2010







