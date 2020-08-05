Dallas, TX, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite trying times for the restaurant industry, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to prevail with July same-store sales up 7.4%, putting the Texas-style barbecue brand at $1.6M over its target.

In July, Dickey’s net sales increased 3.22% on Mondays over June with an average ticket increase of 6.78%. Both rises in numbers can be attributed to the launch of Dickey’s More for Monday deal, which allows guests to order $3 Classic Sandwiches, $6 Westerner Sandwiches and $9 Classic Sandwich plates all day on Mondays.

In addition to Dickey’s More for Monday special, the world’s largest barbecue concept also saw success in its Upgrade Your ‘Cue promotion. Now that guests have the option to combine classic pit-smoked barbecue with a choice of nine sauces and endless topper possibilities, these six new sandwiches yielded an increase in sales compared to the prior month:

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich – Sales growth of 373.8%.

– Sales growth of 373.8%. Brisket Double Cheese Sandwich – Sales growth of 222.41%.

– Sales growth of 222.41%. Texas Hot Brisket Sandwich – Sales growth of 176.23%.

– Sales growth of 176.23%. Wild Westerner Sandwich – Sales growth of 134.99%.

– Sales growth of 134.99%. Barbecue Ranch Bird Sandwich – Sales growth of 28%.

– Sales growth of 28%. Kickin’ Buffalo Chicken Sandwich – Sales growth of 7.55%.

“Dickey’s mounting sales numbers are proof that we are not just surviving the pandemic, we are thriving beyond it,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our More for Monday and Upgrade Your ‘Cue promotions are producing incredible results with our guests. We believe the success of both promotions is rooted in offering a wide variety of slow-smoked, Texas-style barbecue at an unmatched value.”



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

