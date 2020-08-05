BARRIE, Ontario, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, today announced the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of holders of common shares held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 (the “Meeting”). The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.



There were 308 shareholders represented virtually or by proxy at the Meeting holding 40,152,300 common shares, representing 29.46% of MediPharm Labs total issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date for the Meeting. As the Meeting was held virtually, all resolutions were passed by a ballot vote.

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors were elected as directors of MediPharm Labs for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. In addition to those seven (7) nominees set out in the management information circular dated June 29, 2020 (the “Circular”), Chris Taves and Chris Halyk, who were appointed to MediPharm Labs’ board on July 13, 2020 and August 4, 2020, respectively, were nominated by management at the Meeting for election as independent directors of MediPharm Labs. Voting results for the election of the individual directors are as set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Patrick McCutcheon 35,050,179 97 1,066,328 3 Christopher Hobbs 35,183,696 97 932,811 3 Shelley Martin 35,434,171 98 682,336 2 Miriam McDonald 35,187,024 97 929,483 3 Marufur Raza 34,950,482 97 1,166,025 3 Keith Strachan 35,258,289 97 858,218 3 Dr. Paul Tam 35,286,789 98 829,718 2 Chris Taves 40,152,300 100 - - Chris Halyk 40,152,300 100 - -

2. Appointment of Auditor

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of MediPharm Labs until the next annual meeting of the holders of the Shareholders at remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Voting results are as set out below:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 39,917,921 99 234,679 1

3. Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

The resolutions were passed approving a new omnibus equity incentive plan, as more fully described in the Circular. Voting results are as set out below:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 34,005,572 94 2,110,935 6

4. Private Placement

The resolutions were passed approving matters related to a private placement transaction, as more fully described in the Circular. Voting results are as set out below:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 34,670,231 96 1,446,276 4

About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the production of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, MediPharm Labs formulates, develops (including through sensory testing), processes, packages and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets. As a global leader, MediPharm Labs has completed commercial exports to Australia and is nearing commercialization of its Australian extraction facility. MediPharm Labs Australia was established in 2017.

