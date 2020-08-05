SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: CASH) wholly-owned subsidiary, MetaBank®, N.A. (”Meta”), announced today that it has entered into a program management agreement as part of a three-year strategic banking relationship with Emerald Financial Services, LLC, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of H&R Block, Inc., to serve as a facilitator for H&R Block's suite of financial services products which include: Emerald Prepaid MasterCard®, Refund Transfers, Refund Advances, Emerald Advance® lines of credit, and other products through H&R Block’s distribution channels.



“We are pleased to team with H&R Block, once again, and to expand our strategic relationship to include their suite of financial services products,” said Brad Hanson, Co-President and Chief Executive Officer of MetaBank. “Meta is a leading provider of financial services products to the Tax industry, and we look forward to leveraging our experience, capabilities and platform combined with Block’s products and distribution to improve consumers’ access to funds and make their lives just a little simpler.”

“Meta is the ideal partner for us to help deliver valuable financial products and services to our clients,” said Tony Bowen, Chief Financial Officer of H&R Block. “Meta has a proven track record of delivering best-in-class financial solutions, and we’re excited to be working with their team.”

About MetaBank®, N.A.

MetaBank, N.A. (“Meta”), a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc. ® (Nasdaq: CASH), a South Dakota-based financial holding company. Meta is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta’s commercial lending division works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships nationwide. Meta is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers, and more.

About H&R Block®

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation , financial services and small business solutions . The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro Go SM . H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information visit hrblock.com/news and follow @HRBlockNews .





