BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc., (NASDAQ: MU) today announced the appointment of Kris Baxter to the role of corporate vice president and general manager of Micron’s Embedded Business Unit (EBU). Baxter succeeds Jeff Bader, who is departing Micron to pursue other interests following more than a decade of leadership at Micron.



“Kris Baxter’s breadth of experience in product marketing, business strategy and ecosystem enablement make him the ideal candidate to lead our embedded business as we drive growth in the automotive, industrial and consumer segments,” said Sumit Sadana, executive vice president and chief business officer at Micron. “We thank Jeff Bader for his many contributions to the company and the industry at large.”

Bader is moving to an advisory role to enable a smooth transition and will remain with Micron through Nov. 1, 2020.

Baxter was previously vice president of EBU marketing and has been part of Micron’s EBU leadership team for the last ten years. He joined Micron in February 2010 as part of Micron’s acquisition of Numonyx, and held director-level positions in both engineering and marketing in the Americas division and the EMEA region. Prior to that, Baxter worked in sales, R&D and engineering at Intel.

Baxter earned bachelor’s degrees in mechanical and aeronautical engineering from the University of California, Davis. He has served on the board of non-profit Empowering Lives International since 2009.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands – Micron® and Crucial® – our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

© 2020 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and Intelligence Accelerated are trademarks of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners..

Micron Media Relations Contact

Erica Pompen

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 834-1873

epompen@micron.com



Micron Investor Relations Contact

Farhan Ahmad

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 834-1927

farhanahmad@micron.com