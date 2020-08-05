MONTRÉAL, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on September 30, 2020, payable on or before October 21, 2020. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.
For further information:
Ms. Manon Lacroix
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lantic Inc.
Tel: (514) 940-4350
Website: www.lanticrogers.com
Rogers Sugar Inc.
Montreal, Quebec, CANADA
