THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced 611 home closings in July 2020, compared to 672 home closings in July 2019. In addition, the Company ended the first seven months of 2020 with 4,451 home closings, a 15.8% increase over 3,844 home closings during the first seven months of 2019.



As of the end of July 2020, the Company had 111 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. LGI Homes secured its place as the 10th largest residential builder in United States in 2018 based on units closed and remains there today. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .



