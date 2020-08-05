MADISON, Wis., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTC: SOFO) announced today that its Board of Directors has unanimously chosen Joe Mozden, Jr. as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 14.

Mozden most recently served in executive management roles at DeVry University focusing on developing and implementing innovative e-learning revenue growth strategies by engaging a new corporate client base, delivering new services and expanding overseas.

The selection of Mozden caps a search process initiated by the Board to find a chief executive officer with the experience and skill-set to rapidly expand customer usage of Sonic Foundry’s existing products to facilitate e- learning, media connectivity, and video data storage and retrieval required in the public and private sectors as institutions turn to online technologies amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Many of the company’s existing customers have been able to use Mediasite content to provide students with e-learning alternatives to the in-person classroom experience during the pandemic.

“Joe is certainly the right choice to lead our company in a new phase of growth,” said Mark Burish, the company’s Chairman and largest shareholder. “He has been successful in increasing sales and profitability in past positions, and we are convinced that he can duplicate that success here at Sonic Foundry. Joe’s experience aligns perfectly with the needs of the company as we navigate the demands of distance learning and collaboration in these changed market circumstances.”

“I’m excited by the prospects in front of Sonic Foundry, and grateful for the opportunity the Board has provided me to lead the organization and offer fresh ideas with an emphasis on growth,” Mozden said. “We see our next growth phase coming by expanding our current footprint of in-demand capabilities and technologies and by understanding and creatively adapting to our clients’ changing needs during this unique time. Ultimately, we seek to be the preferred partner and business solution to the disruption faced by not only higher education, but private enterprises as well.”

In addition to DeVry, Mozden has held positions at both public and private entities including Nortel Networks, The Allant Group and LSSI. He holds an MBA in Finance and International Business from the New York University Stern School of Business and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He will succeed Michael Norregaard, who took the post May 2019.

Media Contact: Nicole Wise, Director of Communications Sonic Foundry 920.226.0269 nicolew@sonicfoundry.com