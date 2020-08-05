TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian”) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global human capital management (“HCM”) software company, announced today that its third-party conference call vendor experienced technical difficulties during its 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time second quarter earnings conference call.



An additional conference call to discuss Ceridian’s second quarter 2020 earnings results has been scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on August 5, 2020.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Ceridian’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.ceridian.com . Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 833-979-2698 (USA) or 236-714-2174 (International) and enter the conference ID: 7465597. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Ceridian’s Investor Relations website.

