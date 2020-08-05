New York, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bifold Doors Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04912774/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on bifold doors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of mixed-use properties, popularity of multifamily dwellings, and increasing construction of skyscrapers.
The bifold doors market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscape.
The bifold doors market is segmented as below:
By End-user
Residential
Non-residential
By Geographic Landscapes
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
This study identifies the evolution toward cellular polyvinyl chloride (PVC) bifold doors as one of the prime reasons driving the bifold doors market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of automation and remote operation and progression in smart glass will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our bifold doors market covers the following areas:
Bifold doors market sizing
Bifold doors market forecast
Bifold doors market industry analysis
