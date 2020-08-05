Cash from operations of $28.8 million up 122% and Free cash flow of $25.5 million, up 284%,

from the year ago quarter

Debt repayment of $18.8 million, a quarterly record, with Total debt of $239.4 million

Gross Profit Margin expands to 33.1%, highest quarterly level in over five years

Selling, General & Administrative Expense down 10.3% from the year ago quarter

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mistras Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a leading “one source” global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions, reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights of the Second Quarter 2020*

Revenue of $124.4 million, a decrease of 38% as anticipated

Cash from operations of $28.8 million, an increase of 122%

Free cash flow of $25.5 million, an increase of 284%

Capital expenditures of $3.3 million, a decrease of 48%

Debt repayment of $18.8 million; net debt** of $216.8 million and cash on-hand of $22.6 million

Gross profit margin of 33.1%, up from 29.9%; an improvement of 320 bps

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $37.6 million, down 10.3%

Highlights of the First Half 2020*

Cash from operations of $34.9 million, an increase of 65%

Free cash flow of $27.2 million, an increase of 199%

Capital expenditures of $7.6 million, a decrease of 36%

Debt repayment $15.1 million

Gross profit margin of approximately 29%, equal to that of last year

Selling, general and administrative expenses reduction of $4.5 million

* All comparisons are consolidated and versus the equivalent prior year period, unless otherwise noted.

** Net debt equals Gross Debt less Cash and Cash Equivalents

The Company’s net loss was $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $7.4 million the prior year period. The Company generated adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $24.0 million in the prior year period. The Company generated $28.8 million of cashflow from operations and $25.5 million of free cashflow flow in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $12.9 million of cashflow from operations and $6.7 million of free cash flow in the prior year period.

Chief Executive Officer Dennis Bertolotti stated, “Results for the second quarter demonstrate the value of our asset light business model and its ability to generate strong cash flow. Cash from operations more than doubled from a year ago, which enabled us to have a record setting quarter of debt reduction as we aggressively deleverage our balance sheet. As we anticipated, second quarter revenues were down from a year ago in what we still believe is likely to be this years’ trough quarter, primarily due to the slowdown in inspection activity resulting from our clients’ prioritization of safety precautions precipitated by the rapid onset of COVID-19, as well as more cautionary customer budgeting. Although revenues were down, our gross profit margins were at the highest quarterly level in over five years, as numerous cost measures implemented to address current market conditions significantly improved efficiency and productivity. The reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses accelerated sequentially from the first quarter, as the cost control actions undertaken late in the first quarter were fully realized in the second quarter.

“Year-to-date, we have worked hard to maintain our gross profit margin at the same 29% level as in the first half of 2019, despite the significant decrease in revenues. Robust operating cashflow remains paramount for Mistras at $34.9 million for the first six months of 2020, representing one of the key strengths of our business model. Free cashflow in the second quarter alone was $25.5 million, enabling us to pay off $18.8 million of bank debt during the second quarter. Hence, Mistras continues to maintain the liquidity it needs to fund operations through the current market down cycle. We remain optimistic about our plan to generate expanding adjusted EBITDA sequentially in the second half of 2020 over the first half, and maintain positive operating cashflow in the second half of 2020, enabling us to continue to further decrease our total outstanding debt by year end.”

“Stabilization in the crude oil markets and the continuing relaxation of certain stay-in-place mandates are allowing some of our energy industry customers to start projects in the third quarter that were delayed earlier in the year. While it is still extremely difficult to forecast with any degree of certainty, we still believe our markets will progressively improve in the third and fourth quarter. We built momentum at the end of the second quarter which has continued into the third quarter of 2020. As such, we expect a high-teen up to 20% sequential improvement in revenues during the third quarter over the second quarter of 2020. Our plan is to exit fiscal 2020 on a growth trajectory heading into next year.”

“It has been proven many times, that necessity is the driver for dramatic improvements and innovation. We believe the current pandemic is one of those periods wherein industrial companies look at new and innovative ways of performing their work. Mistras believes its customers will be looking for partners with a more sophisticated approach to assist them in condensing their supplier lists and searching for better business intelligence. This is our strategy, knowing that we can apply these tenets not only into our existing customer base, but also new customers or market segments we target in the future.”

Performance by key segments during the quarter was as follows:

Services segment second quarter revenues were $100.7 million, down 37.5% from the year ago quarter, consistent with the slowdown in energy markets and timing of projects due to COVID-19. For the second quarter, gross profit margins were 33.7%, up from the year-ago quarter of 29.3%, an increase of approximately 440 basis points, due to a favorable mix, coupled with ongoing cost saving initiatives and Canadian wage subsidies.

International segment second quarter revenues were $21.3 million, down 42.5% from the year ago quarter, consistent with the anticipated slowdown in European aerospace, continued runoff of the European staff leasing business, timing of projects due to COVID-19 and unfavorable FX translation. International segment second quarter gross profit margin was 25.3%, down from 29.8% in the year ago quarter, due to lower utilization.

The Company’s net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) was $216.8 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $239.7 million at December 31, 2019. Gross debt decreased by $15.3 million during the first six months of 2020, from $254.7 million at the end of the year to $239.4 million at June 30, 2020.

The Company generated $34.9 million of cash flows from operations in the first half of 2020, compared with $21.1 million in the year ago period. Free cash flow was $27.2 million in the first half of 2020, compared with $9.1 million in year ago period. Free cash flow benefitted from a reduction in cash paid for capital expenditures, interest expense and income taxes. Cash on-hand was $22.6 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of $7.6 million from December 31, 2019.

The Company’s net loss was $101.2 million in the first half of 2020, compared with net income of $2.1 million the prior year period, due primarily to the after-tax $92.1 million non-cash impairment charges recorded during the first quarter of 2020. The Company generated adjusted EBITDA of $16.9 million in the first six months of 2020, compared with $36.7 million in the prior year period.

Outlook for the Second Half of 2020

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the Company’s two largest markets, Oil & Gas and Aerospace. Nevertheless, the Company anticipates a high-teen up to 20% sequential improvement in revenues for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter, but down from the year ago quarter. While it is extremely difficult to forecast with any degree of certainty at this time, the Company believes that consolidated revenue in the second half of 2020 will be higher than the first half of 2020, with a progressive improvement in adjusted EBITDA and continuing positive free cash flow in the second half of 2020. This outlook is contingent on continuing macroeconomic stability, including the recent recovery in the crude oil markets and the ongoing relaxation of certain stay-in-place mandates.

Conference Call

In connection with this release, MISTRAS will hold a conference call on August 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern).

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions®

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization’s most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, and decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, power generation, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving and maintaining operational excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society; inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; and building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company’s core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization’s critical infrastructure, visit

https://www.mistrasgroup.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about MISTRAS' financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as "future," "possible," "potential," "targeted," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would" and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 27, 2020, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), this press release also contains adjusted financial measures that we believe provide investors and management with supplemental information relating to operating performance and trends that facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information. The term "Adjusted EBITDA" used in this release is a financial measurement not calculated in accordance with GAAP and is defined as net income attributable to MISTRAS Group, Inc. plus: interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and certain acquisition related costs (including transaction due diligence costs and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration), foreign exchange (gain) loss, non-cash impairment charges and, if applicable, certain additional special items which are noted. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to a financial measurement under GAAP is set forth in a table attached to this press release. In the press release, the Company also uses the term "non-GAAP Net Income", which is GAAP net income adjusted for certain items management believes are unusual and non-recurring. In the tables attached is a table reconciling "Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)" to "Net Income Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP), which reconciles the non-GAAP amount to a GAAP measurement. In addition, the Company has also included in the attached tables non-GAAP measurement” “Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) Before Special Items”, reconciling these measurements to financial measurements under GAAP. The Company uses the term “free cash flow”, a non-GAAP measurement the Company defines as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (which is classified as an investing activity). The Company also uses the term “net debt”, a non-GAAP measurement defined as the sum of the current and long-term portions of long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalent.





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,588 $ 15,016 Accounts receivable, net 103,698 135,997 Inventories 14,267 13,413 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,045 14,729 Total current assets 153,598 179,155 Property, plant and equipment, net 93,238 98,607 Intangible assets, net 70,848 109,537 Goodwill 199,277 282,410 Deferred income taxes 1,781 1,786 Other assets 48,936 48,383 Total assets $ 567,678 $ 719,878 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,239 $ 15,033 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 77,308 81,389 Current portion of long-term debt 8,735 6,593 Current portion of capital lease obligations 3,642 4,131 Income taxes payable 2,569 2,094 Total current liabilities 100,493 109,240 Long-term debt, net of current portion 230,661 248,120 Obligations under capital leases, net of current portion 11,964 13,043 Deferred income taxes 6,574 21,290 Other long-term liabilities 41,523 42,163 Total liabilities 391,215 433,856 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 29,110,362 and 28,945,472 shares issued 291 289 Additional paid-in capital 231,724 229,205 Retained earnings (deficit) (23,552 ) 77,613 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,172 ) (21,285 ) Total Mistras Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 176,291 285,822 Noncontrolling interests 172 200 Total equity 176,463 286,022 Total liabilities and equity $ 567,678 $ 719,878



Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 124,435 $ 200,616 $ 283,900 $ 377,403 Cost of revenue 77,954 135,063 191,278 257,480 Depreciation 5,323 5,482 10,820 10,978 Gross profit 41,158 60,071 81,802 108,945 Selling, general and administrative expenses 37,607 41,923 79,165 83,686 Bad debt provision (benefit) for troubled customers, net of recoveries — (2,693 ) — 2,798 Impairment charges — — 106,062 — Pension withdrawal expense — — — 534 Research and engineering 708 754 1,532 1,611 Depreciation and amortization 3,207 4,119 7,177 8,291 Acquisition-related expense (benefit), net 19 549 (523 ) 1,002 Income (loss) from operations (383 ) 15,419 (111,611 ) 11,023 Interest expense 2,976 3,579 5,765 7,106 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (3,359 ) 11,840 (117,376 ) 3,917 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (694 ) 4,397 (16,189 ) 1,760 Net income (loss) (2,665 ) 7,443 (101,187 ) 2,157 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, net of taxes (9 ) 12 (22 ) 19 Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ (2,656 ) $ 7,431 $ (101,165 ) $ 2,138 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.26 $ (3.49 ) $ 0.07 Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.26 $ (3.49 ) $ 0.07 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: 0 Basic 29,085 28,657 29,024 28,616 Diluted 29,085 28,862 29,024 28,918



Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Operating Data by Segment

(in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Services $ 100,677 $ 161,210 $ 229,550 $ 301,507 International 21,343 37,090 50,410 72,252 Products and Systems 4,002 4,269 6,814 7,701 Corporate and eliminations (1,587 ) (1,953 ) (2,874 ) (4,057 ) $ 124,435 $ 200,616 $ 283,900 $ 377,403 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross profit Services $ 33,940 $ 47,208 $ 66,177 $ 84,573 International 5,392 11,058 13,415 21,418 Products and Systems 1,838 1,825 2,206 3,064 Corporate and eliminations (12 ) (20 ) 4 (110 ) $ 41,158 $ 60,071 $ 81,802 $ 108,945





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Segment and Total Company Income from Operations (GAAP) to Income before Special Items (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Services: Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 10,837 $ 20,905 $ (70,657 ) $ 24,958 Bad debt provision (benefit) for troubled customers, net of recoveries — (1,977 ) — 2,778 Impairment charges — — 86,200 — Pension withdrawal expense — — — 534 Reorganization and other costs 45 77 67 77 Acquisition-related expense (benefit), net 19 397 (522 ) 702 Income before special items (non-GAAP) $ 10,901 $ 19,402 $ 15,088 $ 29,049 International: Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ (1,937 ) $ 2,450 $ (22,356 ) $ 2,234 Bad debt provision (benefit) for troubled customers, net of recoveries — (716 ) — 20 Impairment charges — — 19,862 — Reorganization and other costs 366 107 292 265 Income (loss) before special items (non-GAAP) $ (1,571 ) $ 1,841 $ (2,202 ) $ 2,519 Products and Systems: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (96 ) $ (405 ) $ (1,776 ) $ (1,733 ) Loss before special items (non-GAAP) $ (96 ) $ (405 ) $ (1,776 ) $ (1,733 ) Corporate and Eliminations: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (9,187 ) $ (7,531 ) $ (16,822 ) $ (14,436 ) Loss on debt modification 645 — 645 — Reorganization and other costs 86 — 123 60 Acquisition-related expense, net — 152 — 300 Loss before special items (non-GAAP) $ (8,456 ) $ (7,379 ) $ (16,054 ) $ (14,076 ) Total Company: Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ (383 ) $ 15,419 $ (111,611 ) $ 11,023 Bad debt provision (benefit) for troubled customers, net of recoveries — (2,693 ) — 2,798 Impairment charges — — 106,062 — Pension withdrawal expense — — — 534 Reorganization and other costs 497 184 482 402 Loss on debt modification 645 — 645 — Acquisition-related expense (benefit), net 19 549 (522 ) 1,002 Income (loss) before special items (non-GAAP) $ 778 $ 13,459 $ (4,944 ) $ 15,759



Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Summary Cash Flow Information

(in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 28,755 $ 12,928 $ 34,862 $ 21,105 Investing activities (3,044 ) (6,047 ) (7,248 ) (11,048 ) Financing activities (20,829 ) (19,190 ) (20,337 ) (23,139 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 679 210 295 39 Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 5,561 $ (12,099 ) $ 7,572 $ (13,043 )



Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 28,755 $ 12,928 $ 34,862 $ 21,105 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,142 ) (5,925 ) (7,443 ) (11,562 ) Purchases of intangible assets (108 ) (353 ) (195 ) (441 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 25,505 $ 6,650 $ 27,224 $ 9,102





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (2,665 ) $ 7,443 $ (101,187 ) $ 2,157 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, net of taxes (9 ) 12 (22 ) 19 Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ (2,656 ) $ 7,431 $ (101,165 ) $ 2,138 Interest expense 2,976 3,579 5,765 7,106 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (694 ) 4,397 (16,189 ) 1,760 Depreciation and amortization 8,530 9,601 17,997 19,269 Share-based compensation expense 1,395 1,511 2,740 2,867 Impairment charges — — 106,062 — Acquisition-related expense (benefit), net 19 549 (523 ) 1,002 Reorganization and other related costs 497 184 482 402 Pension withdrawal expense — — — 534 Loss on debt modification 645 — 645 — Bad debt provision (benefit) for troubled customers, net of recoveries — (2,693 ) — 2,798 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 764 (568 ) 1,067 (1,198 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 11,476 $ 23,991 $ 16,881 $ 36,678



Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Income (Loss) Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

(tabular dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. (GAAP) $ (2,656 ) $ 7,431 $ (101,165 ) $ 2,138 Special items 1,161 (1,960 ) 106,667 4,736 Tax impact on special items(1) (191 ) 323 (14,041 ) (1,207 ) Special items, net of tax $ 970 $ (1,637 ) $ 92,626 $ 3,529 Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ (1,686 ) $ 5,794 $ (8,539 ) $ 5,667 Diluted EPS (GAAP)(2) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.26 $ (3.49 ) $ 0.07 Special items, net of tax 0.03 (0.06 ) 3.19 0.12 Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.19

(1) The Company modified the prior year tax effect on special items to be consistent with the current year methodology, which was to apply the current jurisdictional tax rate to each specific special item. The impact of this change on the three months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $(0.4) million and $(0.02) per diluted share and on the six months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $0.5 million and $0.02 per diluted share.

(2) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, 118 thousand shares and 223 thousand shares related to restricted stock were excluded from the calculation of diluted EPS due to the net loss for the period.



