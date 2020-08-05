New York, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Software Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04822040/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automotive software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the standardization of product offerings and use of open-source platforms to reduce the cost of application and firmware development and introduction of infotainment systems in mid-segment and mass-market segments to positively influence the automotive software space.

The automotive software market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive software market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Application software

• Middleware

• Operating system



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies increased adoption of ADAS in mass-produced vehicles to positively impact the sales of automotive software as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive software market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive software market covers the following areas:

• Automotive software market sizing

• Automotive software market forecast

• Automotive software market industry analysis





