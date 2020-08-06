ALHAMBRA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), the Operating Profit table for the three months ended June 30, 2020 in the Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables should have referred to: (i) Total adjustments of $512,000 rather than $200,000; (ii) Non-GAAP Operating Profit of $(701,000) rather than $(1.013) million; (iii) Non-GAAP Operating Margin of -3% rather than -4%; (iv) Adjusted EBITDA of $328,000 rather than $16,000; and (v) Adjusted EBITDA % of 1% rather than 0%. The corrected release follows:

EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results

EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, today announced results for the fiscal 2020 third quarter ended June 30, 2020 (3Q20). Management will host a conference call to discuss financial and business results tomorrow, Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.



Consolidated revenue for 3Q20 was $27.3 million, comprised of $14.0 million from the Aerospace & Defense segment and $13.3 million from the Broadband segment. Net loss on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis was $1.3 million and $0.7 million, respectively, in 3Q20 compared with a net loss on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis of $5.1 million and $3.8 million, respectively, in 2Q20. Adjusted EBITDA was positive $0.3 million in 3Q20.

“We saw strong demand in both our Aerospace & Defense and Broadband businesses, driving a 14% sequential-quarter revenue increase. Top-line growth and ongoing operational improvements resulted in a seven point improvement in gross margin, led by our QMEMS team,” said Jeff Rittichier, Chief Executive Officer of EMCORE. “Looking ahead into our September quarter, the demand picture from our CATV and Aerospace & Defense customers remains strong, which should allow us to stay on the path of improved operational results despite the global impact of the pandemic,” concluded Rittichier.

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 + increase / 3Q20 2Q20 - decrease Revenue $27.3M $23.8M +$3.5M Gross Margin 34% 27% +7% Operating Expenses $10.4M $11.4M -$1.0M Operating Margin -4% -21% +17% Net Income (Loss) ($1.3M) ($5.1M) +$3.8M Earnings (Loss) Per Share ($0.04) ($0.18) +$0.14 Non-GAAP Gross Margin (1) 34% 28% +6% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (1) $10.1M $10.4M -0.3M Non-GAAP Operating Margin (1) -3% -16% +13% Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (1) ($0.7M ) ($3.8M) +$3.1M Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share (1) ($0.03) ($0.13) +$0.10 Adjusted EBITDA $0.3M ($2.5M) +$2.8M Ending Cash and Cash Equivalents $29.7M $22.1M +$7.6M Loan Payable $6.5M $0.0M +$6.5M (1) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures

Aerospace and Defense (A&D) Segment



A&D’s sequential-quarter revenue increase was driven by higher sales of Quartz MEMS, partially offset by decreased Fiber Optic Gyroscopes revenue. A&D’s gross margin increase was driven by improved gross margins for Quartz MEMS and Defense Optoelectronics.

Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 + increase / 3Q20 2Q20 - decrease A&D Segment Revenue $14.0M $13.0M +$1.0M A&D Segment Gross Margin 35% 22% +13% A&D Segment R&D Expense $3.9M $4.0M -$0.1M A&D Segment Profit $1.0M ($1.1M) +$2.1M Non-GAAP A&D Segment Gross Margin (1) 36% 23% +13% Non-GAAP A&D Segment R&D Expense (1) $3.9M $3.8M +$0.1M Non-GAAP A&D Segment Profit $1.1M ($0.9M) +$2.0M (1) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures

Broadband Segment

Broadband’s sequential-quarter revenue increase was primarily driven by higher sales of CATV and Chips. Broadband’s gross margin was essentially flat.

Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 + increase / 3Q20 2Q20 - decrease Broadband Segment Revenue $13.3M $10.8M +$2.5M Broadband Segment Gross Margin 33% 33% -% Broadband Segment R&D Expense $0.9M $0.6M +$0.3M Broadband Segment Profit $3.5M $3.0M +$0.5M Non-GAAP Broadband Segment Gross Margin (1) 33% 34% -1% Non-GAAP Broadband Segment R&D Expense (1) $0.8M $0.5M +$0.3M Non-GAAP Broadband Segment Profit $3.6M $3.2M +$0.4M (1) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures

Business Outlook

The Company expects revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter ending September 30, 2020 to be in the range of $29 million to $31 million.

Conference Call

The Company will discuss its financial results on August 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT). The call will be available by dialing 800-437-2398. For international callers, please dial +1 323-289-6576. The conference passcode number is 8731769. The call will be webcast live via the Company's website at http://investor.emcore.com/events.cfm. A webcast will be available for replay beginning approximately one hour following the conclusion of the call on the Company's website.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company conforms to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the preparation of its financial statements. We disclose supplemental non-GAAP earnings measures for gross profit margin, operating expenses, operating profit margin, net income, and earnings per share, as well as adjusted EBITDA.

Management believes these supplemental non-GAAP measures reflect the Company’s core ongoing operating performance and facilitates comparisons across reporting periods. The Company uses these measures when evaluating its financial results and for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP measures are also useful to investors in assessing our operating performance. While we believe in the usefulness of these supplemental non-GAAP measures, there are limitations. Our non-GAAP measures may not be reported by other companies in our industry and/or may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP and by providing the reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure.

The schedules at the end of this press release reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The adjustments share one or more of the following characteristics: they are unusual and the Company does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, they do not involve the expenditure of cash, they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course, or their magnitude and timing is largely outside of the Company’s control. For all reporting periods disclosed, the Company has applied consistent rationale, method, and adjustments in reconciling non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, nor are they meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. Our disclosures of these measures should be read only in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company’s GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, projections about our future results, statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “can”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “will”, and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters such as the development of new products, enhancements or technologies, sales levels, expense levels and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. We caution that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of our business or our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: (a) the rapidly evolving markets for the Company's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; (b) the Company's historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; (c) delays and other difficulties in commercializing new products; (d) the failure of new products: (i) to perform as expected without material defects, (ii) to be manufactured at acceptable volumes, yields, and cost, (iii) to be qualified and accepted by our customers, and (iv) to successfully compete with products offered by our competitors; (e) uncertainties concerning the availability and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components that we do not make internally; (f) actions by competitors; (g) risks and uncertainties related to applicable laws and regulations, including the impact of changes to applicable tax laws and tariff regulations; (h) acquisition-related risks, including that (i) the revenues and net operating results obtained from our acquisition of the Systron Donner Inertial ("SDI") business may not meet our expectations, (ii) the costs and cash expenditures for integration of the SDI business operations may be higher than expected, (iii) there could be losses and liabilities arising from the acquisition of SDI that we will not be able to recover from any source, and (iv) we may not realize sufficient scale in our navigation systems product line from the SDI acquisition and will need to take additional steps, including making additional acquisitions, to achieve our growth objectives for this product line; (i) risks related to our ability to obtain capital; (j) risks related to the transition of certain of our manufacturing operations from our Beijing facility to a contract manufacturer’s facility; (k) the outbreak of COVID-19 and the impact on our business and operations, which is evolving and beyond our control; and (l) other risks and uncertainties discussed under Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as updated by our subsequent periodic reports.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. While these statements represent our judgment on what the future may hold, and we believe these judgments are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and subsequent facts or circumstances may contradict, obviate, undermine, or otherwise fail to support or substantiate such statements. We caution you not to rely on these statements without also considering the risks and uncertainties associated with these statements and our business that are addressed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that are available on the SEC’s web site located at www.sec.gov, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Certain information included in this press release may supersede or supplement forward-looking statements in our other Exchange Act reports filed with the SEC. We do not intend to update any forward-looking statement to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by applicable law or regulation.





EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 27,266 $ 17,219 $ 76,598 $ 62,965 Cost of revenue 18,048 13,515 53,479 47,644 Gross profit 9,218 3,704 23,119 15,321 Operating expense: Selling, general, and administrative 5,936 9,288 18,962 23,877 Research and development 4,807 4,629 14,033 13,008 Gain from change in estimate on ARO obligation — — — (40 ) Gain on sale of assets (312 ) — (2,229 ) — Total operating expense 10,431 13,917 30,766 36,845 Operating loss (1,213 ) (10,213 ) (7,647 ) (21,524 ) Other income: Interest (expense) income, net (40 ) 99 (54 ) 590 Foreign exchange loss (20 ) (349 ) (29 ) (31 ) Total other (expense) income (60 ) (250 ) (83 ) 559 Loss before income tax expense (1,273 ) (10,463 ) (7,730 ) (20,965 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (14 ) (14 ) 27 (44 ) Net loss $ (1,287 ) $ (10,477 ) $ (7,703 ) $ (21,009 ) Foreign exchange translation adjustment 2 9 (5 ) 36 Comprehensive loss $ (1,285 ) $ (10,468 ) $ (7,708 ) $ (20,973 ) Per share data: Net loss per basic and diluted share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.76 ) Weighted-average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding 29,295 28,005 29,052 27,730







EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

As of As of June 30, September 30, 2020

2019

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,497 $ 21,574 Restricted cash 185 403 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $303 and $148, respectively 19,854 18,497 Contract assets 2,079 1,055 Inventory 24,410 24,051 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,440 6,389 Assets held for sale 1,580 — Total current assets 83,045 71,969 Property, plant, and equipment, net 21,210 37,223 Goodwill 69 69 ROU assets 14,886 — Other intangible assets, net 211 239 Other non-current assets 217 62 Total assets $ 119,638 $ 109,562 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Borrowings from credit facility $ — $ 5,497 PPP liability - current 2,458 — Accounts payable 13,075 10,701 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,788 14,521 ROU liability - current 1,020 — Total current liabilities 27,341 30,719 PPP liability - non-current 4,030 — ROU liability - non-current 13,981 — Asset retirement obligations 2,014 1,890 Other long-term liabilities — 207 Total liabilities 47,366 32,816 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 36,318 shares issued and 29,408 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020; 35,803 shares issued and 28,893 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019 743,160 739,926 Treasury stock at cost; 6,910 shares (47,721 ) (47,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 945 950 Accumulated deficit (624,112 ) (616,409 ) Total shareholders’ equity 72,272 76,746 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 119,638 $ 109,562







EMCORE CORPORATION

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 3Q20 2Q20 Gross Profit $ 9,218 $ 6,427 Gross Margin 34 % 27 % Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 166 202 Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion 8 8 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9 9 Total adjustments 183 219 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 9,401 $ 6,646 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 34 % 28 %





Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 3Q20 2Q20 Operating Expenses $ 10,431 $ 11,408 Stock-based compensation (613 ) (843 ) Acquisition-related expenses 3 (8 ) Severance and restructuring charges (13 ) (389 ) CATV transition - severance charges — (20 ) CATV transition - gain on sale of asset 312 — Litigation-related expenses & arbitration ruling (18 ) (19 ) Gain/loss on sale of assets — 315 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 10,102 $ 10,444





Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 3Q20 2Q20 Operating Profit $ (1,213 ) $ (4,981 ) Operating Margin -4 % -21 % Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 779 1,045 Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion 8 8 Acquisition-related expenses (3 ) 8 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9 9 Severance and restructuring charges 13 389 CATV transition - severance charges — 20 CATV transition - gain on sale of asset (312 ) — Litigation-related expenses & arbitration ruling 18 19 Gain/loss on sale of assets — (315 ) Total adjustments 512 1,183 Non-GAAP Operating Profit (701 ) (3,798 ) Non-GAAP Operating Margin -3 % -16 % Depreciation 1,029 1,315 Adjusted EBITDA $ 328

$ (2,483 ) Adjusted EBITDA % 1

% -10 %





Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 3Q20 2Q20 Net Income (Loss) $ (1,287 ) $ (5,081 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Share (0.04 ) (0.18 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 779 1,045 Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion 8 8 Acquisition-related expenses (3 ) 8 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9 9 Severance and restructuring charges 13 389 CATV transition - severance charges — 20 CATV transition - gain on sale of asset (312 ) — Litigation-related expenses & arbitration ruling 18 19 Gain/loss on sale of assets — (315 ) Foreign currency gain/loss 20 156 Income tax expense 14 (55 ) Total adjustments 546 1,284 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (741 ) (3,797 ) Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share (0.03 ) (0.13 ) Interest income/expense 40 (1 ) Depreciation 1,029 1,315 Adjusted EBITDA $ 328 $ (2,483 ) Adjusted EBITDA % 1 % -10 %





Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 3Q20 2Q20 3Q20 2Q20 Aerospace and Defense Broadband Gross Profit $ 4,877 $ 2,844 Gross Profit $ 4,341 $ 3,583 Gross Margin 35 % 22 % Gross Margin 33 % 33 % Adjustments: Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 114 114 Stock-based compensation 52 88 Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion — — Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion 8 8 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9 9 Amortization of acquired intangibles — — Total adjustments 123 123 Total adjustments 60 96 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 5,000 $ 2,967 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 4,401 $ 3,679 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 36 % 23 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 33 % 34 % Aerospace and Defense Broadband R&D Expenses $ 3,925 $ 3,991 R&D Expenses $ 882 $ 593 Stock-based compensation (53 ) (153 ) Stock-based compensation (72 ) (99 ) Non-GAAP R&D Expenses $ 3,872 $ 3,838 Non-GAAP R&D Expenses $ 810 $ 494

Contact:

EMCORE Corporation

Tom Minichiello

(626) 293-3400

investor@emcore.com