イリノイ州ウエストチェスター発, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 食品製造業を対象とした食品原材料ソリューションの世界的なトッププロバイダーである イングレディオン･インコーポレーテッド (Ingredion Incorporated) (NYSE: INGR) は本日、2020年度第2四半期の決算報告を行った。2020年および2019年の米国で一般的に受け入れられている財務基準 (GAAP: 米国財政基準) に沿って報告されたこの決算には、同社が提示したnon-GAAP財務指標からは除外されている項目が含まれる。

「当社は食品サプライチェーンに必須のビジネスとして、COVID-19によるロックダウンや世界各地の規制に伴う消費者需要の変動に即して、顧客ニーズの変化にすばやく対応してきました。」と、イングレディオン社長兼最高経営責任者の ジム･ザリー (Jim Zallie) は述べている。「今四半期中、特に4月と5月に外食消費が大幅に減少したため、世界的な食品原材料需要に影響を与えました。それ以降、規制が緩和され、消費者の移動が増えたため、6月と7月には状況が徐々に改善しています。」

「当社では、今後も新たな現実に即した最適化を重視して、お客様とバーチャルに協力して、ビジネスの簡素化と効率を推進する機会を創出し、活用していきます。 コストスマート (Cost Smart) の取り組みを通じて、2021年までの節約目標を1億5,000万ドル (約159億円) から1億7,000万ドル (約180億2,000万円) まで引き上げました。さらに、 10億ドル (約1,060億円) のシニア債 を発行して、バランスシートを強化し、今後の資金調達コストを削減しました。」と、ザリーは説明を続けた。

「ステビア天然甘味料分野の世界的リーダーである ピュアサークル 買収完了に伴い、専門分野での成長を促進すべく、長期的な戦略を継続的に進めています。また、急成長を遂げる世界最大のデンプン市場の1つである中国で8,500万ドル (約90億1,000万円) の拡張投資を開始し、 デンプンを原料とするテクスチャライジング剤 プラットフォームの成長促進を図っています。今後もM&A機会を追求していくとともに、規律ある資本配分を維持していきます。」

「今後も不確実性は残っていますが、優秀で熱意ある当社従業員と協力して、お客様に役立つ革新を進め、高品質の原材料とソリューションを提供し、この パンデミック 後の成功に向けて有利なポジションを獲得できるよう、適切な対策を講じていきます。」と、ザリーはコメントを締めくくった。

*調整および希薄化後1株あたり利益 (調整後EPS: adjusted EPS)、調整後営業利益、調整後実効税率、調整後営業キャッシュフローは、non-GAAP財務指標である。これらnon-GAAP指標とほぼ同等な全米GAAP指標との対応関係を確認するには、本プレスリリースに記載されている要約連結財務諸表に続く「Non-GAAP情報」と題された補足財務情報のII項を参照のこと。

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Estimated factors affecting change in reported and adjusted EPS

**Totals may not foot due to rounding

財政面でのハイライト

ビジネスレビュー

Total Ingredion

Reported Operating Income

Adjusted Operating Income

純売上高

営業利益

北米

Net Sales

Segment Operating Income

営業利益

南米

Net Sales

Segment Operating Income

営業利益

アジア太平洋

Net Sales

Segment Operating Income

営業利益

ヨーロッパ、中東、アフリカ (EMEA)

Net Sales

Segment Operating Income

営業利益

配当金

2020年5月、四半期配当は1株あたり0.63ドル (約66.78円) を維持し、支払配当金は第2四半期に4,500万ドル (約47億7,000万円)、今年度累計で8,700万ドル (約92億2,200万円) であった。

2020年の展望

COVID-19の影響による不確実性は今後も継続し、現時点で通年の業績を合理的に予測することはできないため、業績予想は今回も控えておく。

下半期中、全事業セグメントの純売上高はCOVID-19によるマイナス影響を継続的に受けると予測しているが、規制緩和と消費者の移動が活発化するに伴い、売上が回復すると見込んでいる。多くの国の罹患率を考慮すると、外食消費は今後も低いまま推移し、外食産業で消費される食品と飲料に配合される原材料量も減少が予測される。一方、自宅で消費される食品需要は今後も増加し、食事のレシピに使われる原材料量も増加すると予測している。

通年では、報告された税率は29～32.7%、調整後有効税率は26～27%と予測される (ピュアサークルを除く)。

通年の資本支出は2億9,000万ドル (約307億4,000万円)～3億1,000万ドル (約328億6,000万円) と予測される。そのうち、1億ドル (約106億円) 以上が成長促進のため投資される。

電話会議とウェブキャストの詳細

イングレディオンは本日、中央標準時の午前8時に、社長兼CEOであるジム･ザリーと、代表取締役副社長兼CFOであるジェームズ･グレイ (James Gray) の主催で電話会議を行う。この会議はリアルタイムにウェブキャスト配信され、プレゼンテーションも含まれる。このプレゼンテーションには、インクレディオンのウェブサイト ( www.ingredion.com ) からアクセスできる。このプレゼンテーションは、電話会議が開始される数時間前からダウンロード可能になる。ウェブキャストは、期間限定で www.ingredion.com で再生できる。

イングレディオンについて

イングレディオン･インコーポレーテッド (Ingredion Incorporated) (NYSE: INGR) は、シカゴ近郊に本社を置く、世界トップクラスの原料ソリューションプロバイダーで、120以上の国に製品とサービスを提供している。2019年の年間純売上高は約60億ドル (約6,360億円)、食品、飲料、動物栄養、醸造、産業市場に対して、穀物、果物、野菜、およびその他の植物性の素材を付加価値のある原料ソリューションに加工して提供している。世界各地にIngredion Idea Labs®イノベーションセンターを置くほか、11,000人を超える従業員を擁し、同社は顧客と協力して、人、自然、技術の可能性を集結して目的を達成し、生活改善に貢献している。同社の詳細情報と最新ニュースについては、 ingredion.com を閲覧されたい。

将来の見通しに関する記述

このニュースリリースには、1933年証券法第27A条 (改正) および1934年証券取引法第21E条 (改正) の意味における将来の見通しに関する記述が含まれるか、または含まれる場合がある。イングレディオンは、これらの将来の見通しに関する記述が、このような記述に関する免責条項の対象となることを意図している。

将来の見通しに関する記述には、特にCOVID-19の影響に関するイングレディオンの予想、コストスマート (Cost Smart) プログラムを通じた節約、2020年の有効税率および資本支出に関する記述、ならびに前述の根底にある仮定、期待、または信念が含まれる。これらの記述には、「可能性」、「意志」、「すべき」、「予想する」、「想定する」、「信じる」、「計画する」、「推定する」、「見積もる」、「期待する」、「意図する」、「継続する」、「プロフォーマ」、「予測」、「展望」、「推進」、「機会」、「見込み」、「暫定的」、またはその他の同様の表現、あるいはそれらの否定的表現が含まれることがある。本リリースにおける過去の事実に関する記述、または本リリースで参照される過去の事実に関する記述以外のすべての記述は、「将来の見通しに関する記述」である。

これらの記述は、現在の状況または期待に基づいているが、特定の固有のリスクや不確実性に影響される可能性があり、その多くは予測が困難で、当社の管理を超えている。これらの将来の見通しに関する記述に反映された当社の期待は合理的な仮定に基づいていると当社は考えているが、投資家は、当社の期待が正しいことを証明する保証がないことに注意すべきである。

実際の結果と発展は、以下などのリスクや不確実性の結果として、将来の見通しに関する記述で明示的または暗示的に示された期待とは大きく異なる可能性がある。それらの要因には以下が含まれる。高果糖コーンシロップ関連製品などへの消費の好みの変化。特に南米の経済、通貨、政治情勢、ならびにヨーロッパの経済および政治情勢など、世界的な経済情勢の影響、当社が原材料を買い付ける、または製品を製造/販売する様々な国と地域の消費者や顧客に影響を与える全般的な政治、経済、ビジネス、および市場の情勢。ならびにこれらの要因が当社の売上高、製品価格、金融市場へのアクセス、顧客からの売掛金回収能力に与える影響。年金資産の投資利益率に対するマイナス影響。食品、飲料、動物栄養、醸造業界など、当社が製品サービスを提供し、売上の大部分を占める主な業界の将来的な財務業績。遺伝子組み換えやバイオテクノロジーにより開発された製品受容率の不確実性。期待に見合う速度と品質で新しい製品やサービスを開発/取得する当社の能力。米国および外国政府の政策および法規制の変更と法令順守コストの変化。特にコーン油などの当社の主力製品と副産物の市場や価格などに対して、トウモロコシ精製および関連業界における競争および顧客からの圧力の増加。ジャガイモ澱粉、タピオカ、アラビアゴム、および当社の一部の製品の原料となるトウモロコシの一部品種の入手可能性、およびトウモロコシなどの原材料コスト上昇を消費者に転嫁する当社の能力。原材料およびエネルギーのコストと入手可能性。メンテナンスおよび投資プロジェクトを計画通りに完了し、コストスマート (Cost Smart) プログラムに沿って期待される節約を達成し、輸送および出荷コストを節約するなど、コストを抑え、予算を達成し、期待されるシナジーを実現する当社の能力。外国為替の変動、金利および為替レートの変動、市場のボラティリティ、これらの変動に関連するリスクのヘッジなど、当社の借入コストに対する財務および資本市場の影響。気候変動の潜在的影響。買収や戦略的提携をうまく特定し、有利な条件で完了する当社の能力、ならびに買収事業をうまく統合し、戦略的提携を実行、維持し、以上すべてより期待されるシナジーを達成する当社の能力。当社製造工場の操業問題またはボイラー信頼性に関する問題。製品の安全性および品質関連のリスク、および環境健康安全および食品安全関連の法規制遵守。外国為替による外国での事業経営、ならびに関税、割当、税金など、複数の国間での製品出荷にかかる経済的、政治的、およびその他のリスク。当社の情報技術システム、処理、サイトに影響を与えるおそれのある中断、セキュリティ違反または障害。十分な労使関係を維持する当社の能力。天候、天災、戦争などの戦闘行為、テロリストの行為および脅威、COVID-19などのパンデミックの発生と継続、ならびにその他の重大な事象が当社事業に与える影響。のれんまたは長期資産の減損認識の可能性。税率の変更、または追加の所得税賦課。合理的な金利で資金を調達し、事業を成長、拡張する当社の能力。

当社の将来の見通しに関する記述は、作成日時点の状況でのみ述べられており、当社は、新しい情報または将来の出来事や開発の結果として、作成日以降に発生した出来事や状況を反映するために、将来の見通しに関する記述を更新する義務を負わないものとする。当社がこれらの記述の1つ以上を更新または修正した場合でも、投資家は当社がさらなる更新または訂正を行うと判断すべきではない。以上のリスクやその他のリスクの詳細については、当社の2019年12月31日に終了した年度のForm 10-Kによる年次報告書および2020年3月31日に終了した四半期のForm 10-Qによる四半期報告書、ならびに今後のForm 10-QおよびForm 8-Kによる報告書の「リスク要因 (Risk Factors)」を閲覧されたい。

II.Non-GAAP情報

一般会計原則 (「GAAP」) に基づいて作成された連結財務結果を補完するために、取得コストや統合コスト、構造改革および減損コスト、メキシコでの課税、およびその他の特定の特別項目などの特定GAAP項目を除外する過去のnon-GAAP財務指標を使用している。これらのnon-GAAPの金額を参照する場合は、一般的に「調整済み」という用語を使用する。



経営陣は、内部ではnon-GAAP財務指標を使用して、戦略的意思決定、将来の結果の予測、現在の業績の評価を行う。また、経営陣がnon-GAAP財務指標を開示する目的は、投資家に対し、提示した期間における当社の業績と動向に関して、より有意義かつ一貫性のある比較を提供することにある。これらのnon-GAAP財務指標は、GAAPに従って提示された結果に加えて、および関連して使用されており、当社の事業を別の側面から見ることができるが、GAAPの結果と合わせて見ることによって、当社の事業に影響を与える要因や動向の全体像を把握することができる。これらのnon-GAAP指標は、GAAPに従って計算された対応する指標の代わりとしてではなく、補足として考慮されるべきである。



non-GAAP財務指標は、GAAPに従って作成されていない。したがって、この情報は他社との比較に使用するのに適しているとは言えない。過去の各non-GAAP財務指標と突き合わせて最も比較が可能なGAAP指標は、以下の表に示されている。

Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019

(in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) EPS (in millions) EPS

Net income attributable to Ingredion $ 66 $ 0.98 $ 105 $ 1.56 $ 141 $ 2.08 $ 205 $ 3.04

Add back:

Acquisition/integration costs, net of income tax benefit of $1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, and $1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 (i) 2 0.03 - - 2 0.03 1 0.01

Restructuring/impairment charges, net of income tax benefit of $3 million and $6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, and $2 million and $3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively (ii) 8 0.12 7 0.10 19 0.28 10 0.15

Discrete tax item - Mexico (iii) - - - - 22 0.32 (1 ) (0.01 )

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion $ 76 $ 1.12 $ 112 $ 1.66 $ 184 $ 2.72 $ 215 $ 3.19

Net income, EPS and tax rates may not foot or recalculate due to rounding.

Notes

(i) The 2020 period primarily includes costs related to the acquisition and integration of the business acquired from PureCircle Limited. The 2019 period primarily includes costs related to the acquisition and integration of the business acquired from Western Polymer, LLC.

(ii) During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $11 million of pre-tax restructuring/impairment charges, consisting of $6 million of restructuring related expenses primarily in APAC and North America as part of its Cost Smart cost of sales program and $5 million of employee-related and other costs, including professional services, associated with its Cost Smart SG&A program. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded $25 million of pre-tax restructuring/impairment charges, consisting of $15 million of restructuring related expenses primarily in APAC and North America as part of its Cost Smart cost of sales program and $10 million of employee-related and other costs, including professional services, associated with its Cost Smart SG&A program.



During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded $9 million and $13 million of pre-tax restructuring charges, respectively. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company recorded $6 million of other costs, including professional services, and employee-related severance in the North America and South America segments as part of its Cost Smart SG&A program and finance transformation initiative and $3 million of other costs, including professional services, related to its Cost Smart cost of sales program. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the $13 million of restructuring charges consisted of $9 million of costs associated with its Cost Smart SG&A program and Finance Transformation initiative and $4 million of costs associated with its Cost Smart cost of sales program.

(iii) The discrete tax item represents the impact of the Company’s use of the U.S. dollar as the functional currency for its subsidiaries in Mexico. Mexico’s effective tax rate is strongly influenced by the remeasurement of the Mexican peso financial statements into U.S. dollars. A $22 million discrete tax provision was recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as a result of the movement of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar during the period, compared to a $1 million discrete tax benefit recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

II.Non-GAAP情報 (続き)

Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

(in millions, pre-tax) 2020 2019 2020 2019

Operating income $ 113 $ 168 $ 266 $ 329

Add back:

Acquisition/integration costs (i) 3 1 3 2

Restructuring/impairment charges (ii) 11 9 25 13

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 127 $ 178 $ 294 $ 344