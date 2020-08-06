伊利诺伊州威彻斯特, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 面向食品生产业的全球领先原料解决方案提供商Ingredion Incorporated（NYSE：INGR）今天公布了2020年第二季度业绩。业绩数据依据2020年和2019年美国公认会计原则（GAAP）列报，含公司报告的非GAAP财务指标之外项目。
“作为食品供应链中的一项基本业务，我们迅速作出调整以满足因全球新冠病毒疫情封锁和限制使消费者需求出现波动而导致的客户需求变化，”Ingredion总裁兼首席执行官Jim Zallie表示。“在本季度，我们经历了外出消费的显著下降，影响了全球的原料需求，主要体现在4月和5月。自那以后，随着限制放松和消费者流动性的增加，我们看到6月和7月的情况逐渐改善。”
“我们密切关注对新的现实情况进行优化，与客户进行虚拟合作，共同创造并利用各种机会来简化和提高我们的业务效率。因此，我们将2021年前的成本智能节约目标从1.5亿美元提高到1.7亿美元。我们还通过发行10亿美元优先票据，强化了资产负债表并降低了未来融资成本，”Zallie继续说道。
“随着我们完成对天然甜菊甜味剂领域的全球领先企业PureCircle的收购，我们继续推进我们的长期战略，以推动特种产品的增长。此外，我们在最大和增长最快的淀粉市场之一的中国启动了8500万美元的扩大投资，以进一步发展我们的淀粉基调质剂平台。我们将继续寻求并购机会，同时坚守资本分配方法原则。”
“尽管未来仍有不确定性，但我相信凭借我们才能出众和专注敬业的员工以及我们采取的正确行动，我们能够为客户创新并交付高质量的原料和解决方案，顺利度过这场疫情，更好地为成功做准备，”Zallie继续说道。
*调整后的摊薄每股收益（“调整后每股收益”）、调整后营业收入、调整后实际所得税率和调整后经营业务现金流量均为非GAAP财务指标。请参阅本新闻稿中随附的简明合并财务报表后题为“非GAAP信息”的补充财务信息第II节，以便根据最具直接可比性的美国公认会计原则指标调整这些非GAAP指标。
摊薄每股收益（EPS）
|2Q19
|2Q20
|YTD19
|YTD20
|Reported EPS
|$
|1.56
|$
|0.98
|$
|3.04
|$
|2.08
|Impairment/Restructuring Costs
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.28
|Acquisition/Integration Costs
|-
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.03
|Discrete Tax Item
|-
|-
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.32
|Adjusted EPS**
|$
|1.66
|$
|1.12
|$
|3.19
|$
|2.72
预计会影响报告和调整后每股收益变化的因素
|2Q20
|YTD20
|Margin
|(0.09
|)
|0.02
|Volume
|(0.35
|)
|(0.38
|)
|Foreign exchange
|(0.08
|)
|(0.13
|)
|Other income
|(0.03
|)
|(0.04
|)
|Total operating items
|(0.55
|)
|(0.53
|)
|Other non-operating income
|0.01
|0.03
|Financing costs
|(0.03
|)
|0.01
|Shares outstanding
|-
|(0.01
|)
|Tax rate
|0.03
|0.03
|Total non-operating items
|0.01
|0.06
|Total items affecting EPS**
|(0.54
|)
|(0.47
|)
**因数据舍入，总额可能有出入
主要财务数据
业务回顾
整个Ingredion
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price/mix
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|1,550
|-59
|-183
|41
|1,349
|-13
|%
|-9
|%
|Year-to-Date
|3,086
|-100
|-178
|84
|2,892
|-6
|%
|-3
|%
报告营业收入
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|Acquisition/
Integration
|Restructuring /Impairment
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|168
|-7
|-44
|-2
|-2
|113
|-33
|%
|-29
|%
|Year-to-Date
|329
|-12
|-38
|-1
|-12
|266
|-19
|%
|-15
|%
调整后营业收入
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|178
|-7
|-44
|127
|-29
|%
|-25
|%
|Year-to-Date
|344
|-12
|-38
|294
|-15
|%
|-11
|%
净销售额
营业收入
北美
净销售额
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price/mix
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|977
|-4
|-142
|17
|848
|-13
|%
|-13
|%
|Year-to-Date
|1,928
|-5
|-150
|38
|1,811
|-6
|%
|-6
|%
部门营业收入
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|139
|-1
|-37
|101
|-27
|%
|-27
|%
|Year-to-Date
|264
|-1
|-37
|226
|-14
|%
|-14
|%
营业收入
南美洲
净销售额
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price/mix
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|226
|-41
|-26
|23
|182
|-19
|%
|-1
|%
|Year-to-Date
|454
|-66
|-13
|44
|419
|-8
|%
|7
|%
部门营业收入
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|16
|-4
|1
|13
|-19
|%
|6
|%
|Year-to-Date
|34
|-7
|12
|39
|15
|%
|35
|%
营业收入
亚太区
净销售额
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price/mix
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|203
|-6
|-8
|-2
|187
|-8
|%
|-5
|%
|Year-to-Date
|406
|-12
|-13
|-5
|376
|-7
|%
|-4
|%
部门营业收入
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|23
|-1
|-
|22
|-4
|%
|-
|Year-to-Date
|43
|-1
|-
|42
|-2
|%
|-
营业收入
欧洲、中东和非洲（EMEA）
净销售额
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price/mix
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|144
|-9
|-7
|4
|132
|-8
|%
|-2
|%
|Year-to-Date
|298
|-18
|-2
|8
|286
|-4
|%
|2
|%
部门营业收入
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|23
|-1
|-1
|21
|-9
|%
|-
|Year-to-Date
|47
|-3
|4
|48
|2
|%
|9
|%
营业收入
股息
2020年5月，公司的季度股息保持在每股0.63美元，并在第二季度支付了4500万美元的股息，年初至今支付了8700万美元。
2020年展望
由于新冠病毒疫情影响仍不确定，公司目前无法合理估计全年业绩，指导意见仍保持撤回。
公司预计下半年新冠肺炎疫情对我们营业部门净销售额的不利影响仍将继续，销售的复苏通常与放松限制和消费者流动性增加有关。鉴于许多国家疫情流行的患病率，我们预计外出消费将继续受到抑制，为外出消费食品和饮料而开发的原料销量将减少。我们预计居家消费食品需求将继续增长，这部分食品食材的原料销量将增加。
我们预计全年的报告税率为29%至32.7%，调整后的实际税率范围约为26%至27%，剔除PureCircle。
预计全年的资本支出将在2.9亿美元至3.1亿美元之间，其中驱动增长方面的投入超过1亿美元。
电话会议和网络直播详情
Ingredion将于今天美国中部时间上午8:00召开电话会议。电话会议将由总裁兼首席执行官Jim Zallie以及执行副总裁兼首席财务官James Gray主持。电话会议将进行实时网络直播，其中的演示稿可通过公司网站www.ingredion.com获取。演示介绍将于会议前数小时内开始提供下载。网络直播将通过www.ingredion.com网站提供限时重放。
关于公司
Ingredion Incorporated（NYSE: INGR）总部位于芝加哥郊区，是全球领先的原料解决方案提供商，为全球120多个国家/地区的客户提供服务。公司将谷物、水果、蔬菜和其他植物基材料转化为食品、饮料、动物饲料、酿造和工业市场使用的增值原料和生物材料解决方案，2019年净销售额超过60亿美元。凭借遍布世界各地的Ingredion Idea Labs®创新中心和11,000多名员工，公司与客户共同确立并实现其目标：将人、自然和科技的潜力融合在一起以创建更美好的生活。如需了解更多信息和最新公司新闻，请访问ingcon.com。
前瞻性声明
本新闻稿含有或可能含有《1933年证券法案》第27A节（及其修订案）以及《1934年证券交易法案》第21E节（及其修订案）中定义的前瞻性声明。公司拟将这些前瞻性声明纳入该等声明的安全港条款。
除其他事项之外，前瞻性声明还包括公司对2020年新冠病毒疫情影响、成本智能计划节约以及公司实际税率和资本支出的预期的任何陈述，以及基于上述内容的任何假设、期望或意见。这些陈述有时可以通过使用的前瞻性词汇进行确定，如“可能”、“将”、“应该”、“预计”、“假设”、“相信”、“计划”、“规划”、“估计”、“期望”、“意图”、“继续”、“预估”、“预测”、“展望”、“拟制”、“驱使”、“机会”、“潜在”、“暂定”或其他类似的表达或否定。本新闻稿中包含或提及的历史事实之外的所有陈述均为“前瞻性声明”。
这些陈述均基于当前情况或预期作出，但存在某些固有的风险和不确定性，其中很多难以预测并且超出我们的控制范围。我们相信这些前瞻性声明所反映的预期均基于合理假设，但投资者须注意：我们无法担保这些预期将成为现实。
由于下列风险和不确定性，以及各类因素，实际结果和发展可能与这些声明中明示或暗示的预期显著不同：高果糖玉米糖浆相关及其他消费偏好和意识的改变；全球经济状况以及在我们购买原材料或产销产品的各地理区域和国家/地区影响到客户和消费者的总体政治、经济、商业和市场状况的影响，特别包括南美的经济、货币和政治状况和欧洲的经济和政治状况及其可能对我们产品销售量和定价、我们对信用市场的利用和我们向客户收取应收账款能力的影响；我们养老金资产投资回报收益方面的不利变化；我们所服务并且作为我们销售额重要来源的主要行业的未来财务表现，包括食品、饮料、动物饲料和酿造行业；对通过基因编辑和生物技术所开发产品之接受度的不确定性；我们开发或获得新产品和服务的速度和质量足以满足期望的能力；美国和外国政府政策、法规或监管的变动以及法律合规性成本；玉米加工行业和相关行业日益增长的竞争和/或消费者压力，包括在我们主要产品和副产品（尤其是玉米油）的市场和价格方面；原材料的供应情况，包括马铃薯淀粉、木薯淀粉、阿拉伯树胶和我们某些产品所需的特殊玉米品种，以及我们向客户转嫁玉米或其他原材料成本上涨的能力；原材料和能源成本及供应情况；我们消化成本、完成预算和实现预期协调的能力，包括我们能够按预算按时完成计划维护和投资项目，以及按照成本智能计划和货运和运输成本方面实现预期节约的能力；金融和资本市场对我们借贷成本的影响，包括由于外币波动、利率和汇率波动以及市场波动而产生的风险以及对冲此类波动的相关风险；气候变化的潜在影响；我们按有利条款成功确定并完成收购或结成战略联盟的能力，以及我们成功整合所收购企业或实施并在上述所有方面维持战略联盟实现预期协同作用的能力；我们生产厂或锅炉可靠性方面的运营困难；产品的安全和质量相关风险，以及环境、健康与安全、食品安全法律法规的合规性风险；涉及在外国使用外币以及跨国产品运输的运营所固有的经济、政治和其他风险，包括商品关税、配额和进口关税；可能对我们的信息技术系统、流程和网点造成影响的中断、安全违规或故障；我们维持良好劳资关系的能力；天气、自然灾害、战争或类似敌对活动、恐怖主义活动或威胁、新冠肺炎等流行病疫情的爆发或持续以及其他可能对我们业务造成的影响的重大事件；商誉或长期资产减值准备的潜在认列；税率变动或额外所得税负债敞口；以及我们以合理利率为我们的业务增长和扩张进行筹款的能力。
我们的前瞻性声明仅针对截至声明日期的情况，我们无任何义务在声明日期之后因为任何新的信息或未来事件或发展而更新任何前瞻性声明以反映事件或情况。如果我们确实更新或更正了其中一项或多项声明，投资者和其他人不应该就此推断我们将进行其他更新或更正。有关这些和其他风险的进一步描述，请参见我们截至2019年12月31日的年度报告（表10-K）和截至2020年3月31日的季度期间的季度报告（表10-Q）以及我们的后续报告（表10-Q和表8-K）中收录的“风险因素”。
联系人：
投资者：Tiffany Willis，708-551-2592
媒体：Becca Hary，708-551-2602
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Change %
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|Change %
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net sales
|$
|1,349
|$
|1,550
|(13
|%)
|$
|2,892
|$
|3,086
|(6
|%)
|Cost of sales
|1,078
|1,221
|2,298
|2,441
|Gross profit
|271
|329
|(18
|%)
|594
|645
|(8
|%)
|Operating expenses
|147
|154
|(5
|%)
|301
|304
|(1
|%)
|Other income, net
|-
|(2
|)
|2
|(1
|)
|Restructuring/impairment charges
|11
|9
|25
|13
|Operating income
|113
|168
|(33
|%)
|266
|329
|(19
|%)
|Financing costs, net
|19
|16
|37
|38
|Other, non-operating income, net
|-
|-
|(1
|)
|-
|Income before income taxes
|94
|152
|(38
|%)
|230
|291
|(21
|%)
|Provision for income taxes
|27
|45
|85
|82
|Net income
|67
|107
|(37
|%)
|145
|209
|(31
|%)
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|1
|2
|4
|4
|Net income attributable to Ingredion
|$
|66
|$
|105
|(37
|%)
|$
|141
|$
|205
|(31
|%)
|Earnings per common share attributable to Ingredion
|common shareholders:
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|67.2
|66.9
|67.2
|66.9
|Diluted
|67.6
|67.4
|67.7
|67.4
|Earnings per common share of Ingredion:
|Basic
|$
|0.98
|$
|1.57
|(38
|%)
|$
|2.10
|$
|3.06
|(31
|%)
|Diluted
|$
|0.98
|$
|1.56
|(37
|%)
|$
|2.08
|$
|3.04
|(31
|%)
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,047
|$
|264
|Short-term investments
|1
|4
|Accounts receivable – net
|861
|977
|Inventories
|859
|861
|Prepaid expenses
|52
|54
|Total current assets
|2,820
|2,160
|Property, plant and equipment – net
|2,231
|2,306
|Goodwill
|791
|801
|Other intangible assets – net
|421
|437
|Operating lease assets
|149
|151
|Deferred income tax assets
|17
|13
|Other assets
|182
|172
|Total assets
|$
|6,611
|$
|6,040
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities
|Short-term borrowings
|$
|470
|$
|82
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|812
|885
|Total current liabilities
|1,282
|967
|Non-current liabilities
|209
|220
|Long-term debt
|2,140
|1,766
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|115
|120
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|172
|195
|Share-based payments subject to redemption
|27
|31
|Equity
|Ingredion stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock – authorized 25,000,000 shares – $0.01 par value, none issued
|-
|-
|Common stock – authorized 200,000,000 shares – $0.01 par value, 77,810,875
|shares issued at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|1
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,143
|1,137
|Less: Treasury stock (common stock; 10,825,142 and 10,993,388 shares at
|June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) at cost
|(1,027
|)
|(1,040
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,307
|)
|(1,158
|)
|Retained earnings
|3,836
|3,780
|Total Ingredion stockholders' equity
|2,646
|2,720
|Non-controlling interests
|20
|21
|Total equity
|2,666
|2,741
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|6,611
|$
|6,040
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited)
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|Cash provided by operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|145
|$
|209
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to
|net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|106
|103
|Mechanical stores expense
|26
|28
|Deferred income taxes
|(2
|)
|10
|Margin accounts
|(18
|)
|15
|Changes in other trade working capital
|12
|(136
|)
|Other
|25
|24
|Cash provided by operating activities
|294
|253
|Cash used for investing activities:
|Capital expenditures and mechanical stores purchases, net proceeds on disposals
|(175
|)
|(156
|)
|Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|-
|(42
|)
|Investment in a non-consolidated affiliate
|(6
|)
|(10
|)
|Short-term investments
|3
|3
|Cash used for investing activities
|(178
|)
|(205
|)
|Cash provided by (used for) financing activities:
|Proceeds from borrowings (payments on), net
|777
|(51
|)
|Debt issuance costs
|(9
|)
|-
|Repurchases of common stock, net
|-
|63
|Issuances of common stock for share-based compensation, net of settlements
|2
|-
|Dividends paid, including to non-controlling interests
|(87
|)
|(87
|)
|Cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|683
|(75
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
|(16
|)
|(3
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|783
|(30
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|264
|327
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|1,047
|$
|297
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Supplemental Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|I. Geographic Information of Net Sales and Operating Income
|(in millions, expect for percentages)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Change
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|Change
|Change
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Excl. FX
|2020
|2019
|%
|Excl. FX
|Net Sales
|North America
|$
|848
|$
|977
|(13
|%)
|(13
|%)
|$
|1,811
|$
|1,928
|(6
|%)
|(6
|%)
|South America
|182
|226
|(19
|%)
|(1
|%)
|419
|454
|(8
|%)
|7
|%
|Asia-Pacific
|187
|203
|(8
|%)
|(5
|%)
|376
|406
|(7
|%)
|(4
|%)
|EMEA
|132
|144
|(8
|%)
|(2
|%)
|286
|298
|(4
|%)
|2
|%
|Total Net Sales
|$
|1,349
|$
|1,550
|(13
|%)
|(9
|%)
|$
|2,892
|$
|3,086
|(6
|%)
|(3
|%)
|Operating Income
|North America
|$
|101
|$
|139
|(27
|%)
|(27
|%)
|$
|226
|$
|264
|(14
|%)
|(14
|%)
|South America
|13
|16
|(19
|%)
|6
|%
|39
|34
|15
|%
|35
|%
|Asia-Pacific
|22
|23
|(4
|%)
|0
|%
|42
|43
|(2
|%)
|0
|%
|EMEA
|21
|23
|(9
|%)
|0
|%
|48
|47
|2
|%
|9
|%
|Corporate
|(30
|)
|(23
|)
|(30
|%)
|(30
|%)
|(61
|)
|(44
|)
|(39
|%)
|39
|%
|Sub-total
|127
|178
|(29
|%)
|(25
|%)
|294
|344
|(15
|%)
|(11
|%)
|Restructuring/impairment charges
|(11
|)
|(9
|)
|(25
|)
|(13
|)
|Acquisition/integration costs
|(3
|)
|(1
|)
|(3
|)
|(2
|)
|Total Operating Income
|$
|113
|$
|168
|(33
|%)
|(29
|%)
|$
|266
|$
|329
|(19
|%)
|(15
|%)
|II. Non-GAAP Information
|To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), we use non-GAAP historical financial measures, which exclude certain GAAP items such as acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and impairment cost, Mexico discrete tax provision, and certain other special items. We generally use the term “adjusted” when referring to these non-GAAP amounts.
Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for strategic decision making, forecasting future results and evaluating current performance. By disclosing non-GAAP financial measures, management intends to provide investors with a more meaningful, consistent comparison of our operating results and trends for the periods presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP; therefore, the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP historical financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables below.
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to
|Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|(in millions)
|Diluted EPS
|(in millions)
|Diluted EPS
|(in millions)
|EPS
|(in millions)
|EPS
|Net income attributable to Ingredion
|$
|66
|$
|0.98
|$
|105
|$
|1.56
|$
|141
|$
|2.08
|$
|205
|$
|3.04
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs, net of income tax benefit of $1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, and $1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 (i)
|2
|0.03
|-
|-
|2
|0.03
|1
|0.01
|Restructuring/impairment charges, net of income tax benefit of $3 million and $6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, and $2 million and $3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively (ii)
|8
|0.12
|7
|0.10
|19
|0.28
|10
|0.15
|Discrete tax item - Mexico (iii)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|0.32
|(1
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion
|$
|76
|$
|1.12
|$
|112
|$
|1.66
|$
|184
|$
|2.72
|$
|215
|$
|3.19
|Net income, EPS and tax rates may not foot or recalculate due to rounding.
|备注
|（i）2020年期间主要包括与收购和整合从PureCircle Limited收购的业务相关的成本。2019年期间主要包括与收购和整合从Western Polymer, LLC收购的业务相关的成本。
|（ii）在2020年第二季度，公司记录1100万美元的税前重组/减损支出，包括600万美元的重组相关支出（主要在亚太地区和北美，是成本智能销售费用计划的一部分）和500万美元的员工相关和其他成本（包括与其成本智能SG&A计划相关的专业服务）。在截至2020年6月30日的这六个月，公司记录2500万美元的税前重组/减损支出，包括1500万美元的重组相关支出（主要在亚太地区和北美，是成本智能销售费用计划的一部分）和1000万美元的员工相关和其他成本（包括与其成本智能SG&A计划相关的专业服务）。
而在截至2019年6月30日的三个月和六个月里，公司分别计提900万美元和1300万美元的税前重组费用。在2019年第二季度，公司记录600万美元的其他费用（包括专业服务以及在北美和南美地区作为其成本智能SG&A计划和财务转型举措一部分的与员工相关的遣散费）和300万美元的其他成本（包括与其成本智能销售计划费用相关的专业服务）。在截至2019年6月30日的六个月期间，1300万美元的重组费用包括900万美元的与成本智能SG&A计划和财务转型举措相关的成本，以及400万美元的与成本智能销售计划费用相关的成本。
|（iii）离散税项表示公司使用美元作为其墨西哥子公司的功能货币的影响。墨西哥的实际税率受到将墨西哥比索财务报表重新换算成美元的较大影响。截至2020年6月30日的六个月期间，因为墨西哥比索对美元的汇率发生变动，因此记录了2200万美元的离散税项预提，相比之下，截至2019年6月30日的六个月期间记录了100万美元的离散税收优惠。
|II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(in millions, pre-tax)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating income
|$
|113
|$
|168
|$
|266
|$
|329
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)
|11
|9
|25
|13
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
|$
|127
|$
|178
|$
|294
|$
|344
|对于备注（i）到（ii），请参阅将可归属于Ingredion的GAAP净收入、稀释后的EPS到可归属于Ingredion的非GAAP调整后净收入和调整后稀释EPS的对账中的备注（i）到（ii）。
|II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|(in millions)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|As Reported
|$
|94
|$
|27
|28.7
|%
|$
|230
|$
|85
|37.0
|%
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)
|11
|3
|25
|6
|Discrete tax item - Mexico (iii)
|-
|-
|-
|(22
|)
|Adjusted Non-GAAP
|$
|108
|$
|31
|28.7
|%
|$
|258
|$
|70
|27.1
|%
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|(in millions)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|As Reported
|$
|152
|$
|45
|29.6
|%
|$
|291
|$
|82
|28.2
|%
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)
|9
|2
|13
|3
|Discrete tax item - Mexico (iii)
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Adjusted Non-GAAP
|$
|162
|$
|48
|29.6
|%
|$
|306
|$
|87
|28.4
|%
|对于备注（i）到（iii），请参阅将可归属于Ingredion的GAAP净收入、稀释后的EPS到可归属于Ingredion的非GAAP调整后净收入和调整后稀释EPS的对账中的备注（i）到（iii）。
|II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of Reported U.S. GAAP Effective Tax Rate ("GAAP ETR")
|to Anticipated Adjusted Effective Tax Rate ("Adjusted ETR")
|(Unaudited)
|Anticipated Effective Tax Rate Range
|for Full Year 2020
|Low End
|High End
|GAAP ETR
|29.0
|%
|32.7
|%
|Add:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)
|1.1
|%
|1.1
|%
|Discrete tax item - Mexico (iii)
|-3.0
|%
|-5.6
|%
|Other tax matters (iv)
|0.5
|%
|0.5
|%
|Impact of adjustment on Effective Tax Rate (v)
|-1.7
|%
|-1.8
|%
|Adjusted ETR
|26.0
|%
|27.0
|%
|以上是我们预计的2020年全年GAAP ETR到我们预计的2020年全年调整后ETR的对账，不包括2020年7月1日收购PureCircle Limited的影响。 上述金额可能不反映某些未来费用、成本和/或收益，而这些费用、成本和/或收益由于其时间、影响和/或重要性未知而本质上难以预测和估计。这些金额包括但不限于收购和整合成本、减值和重组成本以及某些其他特殊项目。我们一般会将这些排除在调整后ETR指南之外。鉴于这些原因，相比预测GAAP ETR的能力，我们对预测调整后ETR的能力更有信心。
|（i）反映与收购和整合从PureCircle Limited收购的业务相关的成本。
|（ii）反映当前预计的与成本智能销售费用和SG&A计划有关的2020年重组费用。在这些计划中的具体项目获得批准后，将对预算进行审查，并可能进行修改。
|(iii) 墨西哥比索对美元汇率变化的估计影响。由于公司使用美元作为其墨西哥子公司的功能货币，其实际税率受墨西哥比索财务报表重新换算成美元的较大影响。墨西哥比索的变动对在墨西哥持有的没有相应税前收益的美元货币资产产生了较大的应税折算损益。
|（iv）这涉及其他税收结算和利息的逆转以及对税收储备的处罚。
|（v）项目 (i) 到（iv）税率的间接影响。
