伊利諾伊州威斯特徹斯特郡, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 全球領先的食品製造業配料解決方案供應商 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) 今日公告了 2020 年第二季度的業績。該結果根據 2020 年及 2019 年美國公認會計原則（「GAAP」）報告，包括從公司提供的非公認會計 (non-GAAP) 原則財務指標中排除的項目。
Ingredion 主席兼行政總裁 Jim Zallie 表示：「作為食品供應鏈中不可或缺的業務，由於 COVID-19 封城和全球限制造成的消費者需求波動，我們迅速適切回應客戶不斷變化的需求。 在本季，我們經歷了外出消費的大幅下降，嚴重影響四月及五月的全球原料需求。自此之後，隨著各國放鬆限制及消費者流動性增加，我們在六月和七月看到連續改善。」
「我們仍然專注於針對新的正常生活進行優化，與客戶進行虛擬合作以共同創造，並掌握機會推動我們的業務簡化和提高效率。因此，我們已將公司的 Cost Smart 節省目標從 1.5 億美元提高到旨在 2020 年前達到的 1.7 億美元。我們也透過發行 10 億美元的優先債券以強化資產負債表，同時減低未來的融資成本。」Zallie 續說。
「在完成對甜菊糖天然甜味劑領域的全球領導者 PureCircle 的收購後，我們將繼續推動長期策略，以促進特色產品的增長。此外，我們開始在中國這個最大及發展最快的澱粉市場之一開展 8,500 萬美元的擴張投資，以進一步發展我們的澱粉基膨化劑平台。我們將繼續尋求併購機會，同時保持資本分配法的紀律。」
「即使存在不確定性，但我相信，藉著我們有才華和敬業的員工，我們採取的行動將是正確選擇，為客戶落實創新、提供優質原料及解決方案，以及從此大流行中取得成功。」Zallie 總結說。
*調整後每股攤薄收益（「調整後的每股收益」）、調整後營業收入、調整後實際所得稅稅率及調整後經營現金流量均為非 GAAP 財務指標。在本新聞稿中包含的簡明綜合財務報表後，參見名為「非公認會計準則信息」的補充財務信息第二部分，以將這些非 GAAP 財務指標與最直接可比的美國 GAAP 指標進行對賬。
每股攤薄收益 (EPS)
|2Q19
|2Q20
|YTD19
|YTD20
|Reported EPS
|$
|1.56
|$
|0.98
|$
|3.04
|$
|2.08
|Impairment/Restructuring Costs
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.28
|Acquisition/Integration Costs
|-
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.03
|Discrete Tax Item
|-
|-
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.32
|Adjusted EPS**
|$
|1.66
|$
|1.12
|$
|3.19
|$
|2.72
影響報告及調整後 EPS 變化的估計因素
|2Q20
|YTD20
|Margin
|(0.09
|)
|0.02
|Volume
|(0.35
|)
|(0.38
|)
|Foreign exchange
|(0.08
|)
|(0.13
|)
|Other income
|(0.03
|)
|(0.04
|)
|Total operating items
|(0.55
|)
|(0.53
|)
|Other non-operating income
|0.01
|0.03
|Financing costs
|(0.03
|)
|0.01
|Shares outstanding
|-
|(0.01
|)
|Tax rate
|0.03
|0.03
|Total non-operating items
|0.01
|0.06
|Total items affecting EPS**
|(0.54
|)
|(0.47
|)
**由於四捨五入，總數可能有出入
財政摘要
業務評論
所有 Ingredion
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price/mix
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|1,550
|-59
|-183
|41
|1,349
|-13
|%
|-9
|%
|Year-to-Date
|3,086
|-100
|-178
|84
|2,892
|-6
|%
|-3
|%
報告營業收入
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|Acquisition/
Integration
|Restructuring /Impairment
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|168
|-7
|-44
|-2
|-2
|113
|-33
|%
|-29
|%
|Year-to-Date
|329
|-12
|-38
|-1
|-12
|266
|-19
|%
|-15
|%
調整後的營業收入
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|178
|-7
|-44
|127
|-29
|%
|-25
|%
|Year-to-Date
|344
|-12
|-38
|294
|-15
|%
|-11
|%
淨銷售額
營業收入
北美洲
淨銷售額
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price/mix
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|977
|-4
|-142
|17
|848
|-13
|%
|-13
|%
|Year-to-Date
|1,928
|-5
|-150
|38
|1,811
|-6
|%
|-6
|%
部門營業收入
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|139
|-1
|-37
|101
|-27
|%
|-27
|%
|Year-to-Date
|264
|-1
|-37
|226
|-14
|%
|-14
|%
營業收入
南美洲
淨銷售額
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price/mix
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|226
|-41
|-26
|23
|182
|-19
|%
|-1
|%
|Year-to-Date
|454
|-66
|-13
|44
|419
|-8
|%
|7
|%
部門營業收入
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|16
|-4
|1
|13
|-19
|%
|6
|%
|Year-to-Date
|34
|-7
|12
|39
|15
|%
|35
|%
營業收入
亞太地區
淨銷售額
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price/mix
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|203
|-6
|-8
|-2
|187
|-8
|%
|-5
|%
|Year-to-Date
|406
|-12
|-13
|-5
|376
|-7
|%
|-4
|%
部門營業收入
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|23
|-1
|-
|22
|-4
|%
|-
|Year-to-Date
|43
|-1
|-
|42
|-2
|%
|-
營業收入
歐洲、中東及非洲 (EMEA)
淨銷售
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price/mix
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|144
|-9
|-7
|4
|132
|-8
|%
|-2
|%
|Year-to-Date
|298
|-18
|-2
|8
|286
|-4
|%
|2
|%
部門營業收入
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Second quarter
|23
|-1
|-1
|21
|-9
|%
|-
|Year-to-Date
|47
|-3
|4
|48
|2
|%
|9
|%
營業收入
股息
在 2020 年 5 月，公司將季度股息維持在每股 0.63 美元，並在第二季度支付了 4,500 萬美元的股息。
2020 年展望
由於 COVID-19 影響帶來持續的不確定性，公司目前無法合理估計全年業績，並須撤回指導。
公司預計COVID-19 下半年將持續對我們各業務部門的淨銷售額帶來負面影響，而銷售額的回升通常與放鬆限制及增加消費者流動性相關。在許多國家普遍存在大流行的病例率，我們預計出外消費將繼續受抑制，因此消費者將減少花在出外消費的飲食材料份量。我們預計在家用餐的食物需求將保持較高水平，因此這些餐單食譜食材的數量將會增加。
對於全年，我們預計報告的稅率為 29% 至 32.7％，調整後的有效稅率範圍約為 26％至 27％（不包括 PureCircle）。
公司全年資本支出預計在 2.9 億美元至 3.1 億美元之間，當中將投資超過 1 億美元用於推動增長。
電話會議及網絡直播詳情
Ingredion 於今日上午 8:00 舉行了電話會議。由主席兼行政總裁 Jim Zallie 及執行副主席兼財務長 James Gray 主持。電話會議將實時進行網絡直播，並將包括可通過以下的公司網站瀏覽演講稿 www.ingredion.com。報告將在電話會議開始前幾個小時供下載。網絡廣播的重播將在有限的時間內在 www.ingredion.com提供。
關於公司
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) 總部位於芝加哥郊區，它是全球領先的原料解決方案供應商，為 120 多個國家的客戶提供服務。該公司 2019 年的淨銷售額超過 60 億美元，將穀物、水果、蔬菜及其他植物性原料轉變為食品、飲料、動物營養、釀造及工業市場的增值原料解決方案。而 Ingredion Idea Labs® 公司遍布全球的創新中心及 11,000 多名員工，將與客戶共同創造並實現了將人、自然及，技術的潛力融合在一起以改善生活為目標。瀏覽 ingredion.com 以了解更多資訊及公司的最新消息。
前瞻性陳述
本新聞稿可能包含《1933 年證券法》（修訂版）第 27A 節及《1934 年證券交易法》（修訂版）第 21E 節所規定的前瞻性聲明。本公司擬將這些前瞻性陳述納入此類陳述的安全港原則。
前瞻性陳述包括（其中包括）有關新冠肺炎影響的預期、Cost Smart 計劃帶來的節省，以及公司對 2020 年有效稅率及資本支出的任何陳述，以及上述內容的任何假設，期望或信念。這些陳述有時可以通過使用前瞻性詞語來識別，例如「可能」、「將」、「應該」、「預期」、「假設」、「相信」、「計劃」、「項目」、「估計」、「打算」、「繼續」、「準備」、「預測」、「展望」、「推動」、「機會」、「潛力」、「臨時」或其他類似表達或其否定。除本新聞稿中的歷史事實陳述或本新聞稿中提及的所有陳述均為「前瞻性陳述」。
這些陳述基於當前的情況或期望，但受某些固有風險及，不確定因素的影響，其中許多風險及，不確定因素很難預測並且超出我們的控制範圍。雖然我們認為這些前瞻性陳述中反映我們的預期是基於合理假設的，但我們提醒投資者，我們不能保證預期將會是正確的。
由於以下風險及不確定性，實際結果及發展可能與我們的前瞻性聲明表達或暗示的預期存在重大差異，其中包括：消費偏好及，觀念的變化，包括與高果糖粟米糖漿有關的偏好及，觀念；全球經濟狀況以及影響我們購買原材料或製造或出售產品的各個地理區域及國家／地區的客戶及，消費者的總體政治、經濟、商業及市場條件的影響，尤其是經濟、南美的貨幣及，政治狀況以及歐洲的經濟及，政治狀況，以及這些因素可能對我們的銷售量、產品定價、進入信貸市場的權限以及我們從客戶收取應收款的能力產生影響；我們的養老金資產獲得的投資回報出現不利變化；我們服務的主要行業之未來財務業績，並從中獲得很大一部分營業額，包括食品、飲料、動物營養及，釀造行業；透過基因改造及生物技術開發的產品的可接受性之不確定性；我們以足以滿足期望的價格或質量的速度開發或獲取新產品及，服務的能力；美國及，外國政府政策、法律或法規的變更以及法律合規成本；粟米提煉行業及相關行業的競爭壓力及，／或客戶壓力增加，包括在我們的農產品及我們的副產品（尤其是粟米油）的市場及，價格方面；原材料的可用性，包括馬鈴薯澱粉、木薯澱粉、阿拉伯樹膠及我們某些建基於特定粟米品種的產品，我們有能力將潛在的粟米或其他原材料成本上漲轉嫁給客戶；原材料及，能源成本及可用性；我們控製成本的能力，達成預算並實現預期的協同作用，包括關於我們按時、按預算完成計劃中的維護及投資項目的能力，並根據我們的 Cost Smart 計劃以及貨運及運輸成本實現預期的節省；金融及，資本市場對我們借貸成本的影響，包括由於外幣波動、利率及匯率波動以及市場多變，還有對沖此類波動而產生的相關風險的結果；氣候變化的潛在影響；我們具有以優惠條件成功確定並完成收購或戰略聯盟的能力，並且我們成功整合所收購業務或實施及維持戰略聯盟並在上述所有方面實現預期協同作用的能力；我們製造工廠的運作困難或鍋爐可靠性方面的問題；與產品安全、質量及對環境、健康及，安全，以及食品安全法律及法規有關的風險；在外國使用外國貨幣及，國家之間的運輸產品在國外經營時固有的經濟，政治及其他風險，包括關稅、配額、關稅方面的風險；可能影響我們的資訊技術系統、流程及網站的中斷，安全漏洞或故障；我們維持令人滿意的勞資關係之能力；天氣、自然災害、戰爭或類似的敵對行為、恐怖主義行為及威脅，例如 新冠肺炎大流行等疫症的爆發或延續及其他重大事件可能對我們的業務造成影響；商譽或長期資產減值準備的潛在確認；我們稅率的變動或其他所得稅負債的承擔；以及以合理的速度籌集資金以發展及擴展我們的業務之能力。
我們的前瞻性陳述僅代表截止日期，我們沒有義務更新任何前瞻性陳述，以反映新陳述或未來事件後陳述日期後的事件或情況或發展。如果我們更新或更正其中的一個或多個陳述，投資者及，其他人不應該斷定我們將進行額外的更新或更正。有關這些及其他風險的進一步描述，請參閱我們截至 2019 年 12 月 31 日止的年度報告之 10-K 表格、截至 2020 年 3 月 31 日止的季度報告之 10-Q 表格中包含的「風險因素」以及我們在 10-Q 及 8-K 表格的後續報告。
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Change %
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|Change %
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net sales
|$
|1,349
|$
|1,550
|(13
|%)
|$
|2,892
|$
|3,086
|(6
|%)
|Cost of sales
|1,078
|1,221
|2,298
|2,441
|Gross profit
|271
|329
|(18
|%)
|594
|645
|(8
|%)
|Operating expenses
|147
|154
|(5
|%)
|301
|304
|(1
|%)
|Other income, net
|-
|(2
|)
|2
|(1
|)
|Restructuring/impairment charges
|11
|9
|25
|13
|Operating income
|113
|168
|(33
|%)
|266
|329
|(19
|%)
|Financing costs, net
|19
|16
|37
|38
|Other, non-operating income, net
|-
|-
|(1
|)
|-
|Income before income taxes
|94
|152
|(38
|%)
|230
|291
|(21
|%)
|Provision for income taxes
|27
|45
|85
|82
|Net income
|67
|107
|(37
|%)
|145
|209
|(31
|%)
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|1
|2
|4
|4
|Net income attributable to Ingredion
|$
|66
|$
|105
|(37
|%)
|$
|141
|$
|205
|(31
|%)
|Earnings per common share attributable to Ingredion
|common shareholders:
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|67.2
|66.9
|67.2
|66.9
|Diluted
|67.6
|67.4
|67.7
|67.4
|Earnings per common share of Ingredion:
|Basic
|$
|0.98
|$
|1.57
|(38
|%)
|$
|2.10
|$
|3.06
|(31
|%)
|Diluted
|$
|0.98
|$
|1.56
|(37
|%)
|$
|2.08
|$
|3.04
|(31
|%)
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,047
|$
|264
|Short-term investments
|1
|4
|Accounts receivable – net
|861
|977
|Inventories
|859
|861
|Prepaid expenses
|52
|54
|Total current assets
|2,820
|2,160
|Property, plant and equipment – net
|2,231
|2,306
|Goodwill
|791
|801
|Other intangible assets – net
|421
|437
|Operating lease assets
|149
|151
|Deferred income tax assets
|17
|13
|Other assets
|182
|172
|Total assets
|$
|6,611
|$
|6,040
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities
|Short-term borrowings
|$
|470
|$
|82
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|812
|885
|Total current liabilities
|1,282
|967
|Non-current liabilities
|209
|220
|Long-term debt
|2,140
|1,766
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|115
|120
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|172
|195
|Share-based payments subject to redemption
|27
|31
|Equity
|Ingredion stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock – authorized 25,000,000 shares – $0.01 par value, none issued
|-
|-
|Common stock – authorized 200,000,000 shares – $0.01 par value, 77,810,875
|shares issued at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|1
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,143
|1,137
|Less: Treasury stock (common stock; 10,825,142 and 10,993,388 shares at
|June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) at cost
|(1,027
|)
|(1,040
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,307
|)
|(1,158
|)
|Retained earnings
|3,836
|3,780
|Total Ingredion stockholders' equity
|2,646
|2,720
|Non-controlling interests
|20
|21
|Total equity
|2,666
|2,741
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|6,611
|$
|6,040
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited)
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|Cash provided by operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|145
|$
|209
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to
|net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|106
|103
|Mechanical stores expense
|26
|28
|Deferred income taxes
|(2
|)
|10
|Margin accounts
|(18
|)
|15
|Changes in other trade working capital
|12
|(136
|)
|Other
|25
|24
|Cash provided by operating activities
|294
|253
|Cash used for investing activities:
|Capital expenditures and mechanical stores purchases, net proceeds on disposals
|(175
|)
|(156
|)
|Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|-
|(42
|)
|Investment in a non-consolidated affiliate
|(6
|)
|(10
|)
|Short-term investments
|3
|3
|Cash used for investing activities
|(178
|)
|(205
|)
|Cash provided by (used for) financing activities:
|Proceeds from borrowings (payments on), net
|777
|(51
|)
|Debt issuance costs
|(9
|)
|-
|Repurchases of common stock, net
|-
|63
|Issuances of common stock for share-based compensation, net of settlements
|2
|-
|Dividends paid, including to non-controlling interests
|(87
|)
|(87
|)
|Cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|683
|(75
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
|(16
|)
|(3
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|783
|(30
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|264
|327
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|1,047
|$
|297
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Supplemental Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|I. Geographic Information of Net Sales and Operating Income
|(in millions, expect for percentages)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Change
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|Change
|Change
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Excl. FX
|2020
|2019
|%
|Excl. FX
|Net Sales
|North America
|$
|848
|$
|977
|(13
|%)
|(13
|%)
|$
|1,811
|$
|1,928
|(6
|%)
|(6
|%)
|South America
|182
|226
|(19
|%)
|(1
|%)
|419
|454
|(8
|%)
|7
|%
|Asia-Pacific
|187
|203
|(8
|%)
|(5
|%)
|376
|406
|(7
|%)
|(4
|%)
|EMEA
|132
|144
|(8
|%)
|(2
|%)
|286
|298
|(4
|%)
|2
|%
|Total Net Sales
|$
|1,349
|$
|1,550
|(13
|%)
|(9
|%)
|$
|2,892
|$
|3,086
|(6
|%)
|(3
|%)
|Operating Income
|North America
|$
|101
|$
|139
|(27
|%)
|(27
|%)
|$
|226
|$
|264
|(14
|%)
|(14
|%)
|South America
|13
|16
|(19
|%)
|6
|%
|39
|34
|15
|%
|35
|%
|Asia-Pacific
|22
|23
|(4
|%)
|0
|%
|42
|43
|(2
|%)
|0
|%
|EMEA
|21
|23
|(9
|%)
|0
|%
|48
|47
|2
|%
|9
|%
|Corporate
|(30
|)
|(23
|)
|(30
|%)
|(30
|%)
|(61
|)
|(44
|)
|(39
|%)
|39
|%
|Sub-total
|127
|178
|(29
|%)
|(25
|%)
|294
|344
|(15
|%)
|(11
|%)
|Restructuring/impairment charges
|(11
|)
|(9
|)
|(25
|)
|(13
|)
|Acquisition/integration costs
|(3
|)
|(1
|)
|(3
|)
|(2
|)
|Total Operating Income
|$
|113
|$
|168
|(33
|%)
|(29
|%)
|$
|266
|$
|329
|(19
|%)
|(15
|%)
|II. Non-GAAP Information
|To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), we use non-GAAP historical financial measures, which exclude certain GAAP items such as acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and impairment cost, Mexico discrete tax provision, and certain other special items. We generally use the term “adjusted” when referring to these non-GAAP amounts.
Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for strategic decision making, forecasting future results and evaluating current performance. By disclosing non-GAAP financial measures, management intends to provide investors with a more meaningful, consistent comparison of our operating results and trends for the periods presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP; therefore, the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP historical financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables below.
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to
|Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|(in millions)
|Diluted EPS
|(in millions)
|Diluted EPS
|(in millions)
|EPS
|(in millions)
|EPS
|Net income attributable to Ingredion
|$
|66
|$
|0.98
|$
|105
|$
|1.56
|$
|141
|$
|2.08
|$
|205
|$
|3.04
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs, net of income tax benefit of $1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, and $1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 (i)
|2
|0.03
|-
|-
|2
|0.03
|1
|0.01
|Restructuring/impairment charges, net of income tax benefit of $3 million and $6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, and $2 million and $3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively (ii)
|8
|0.12
|7
|0.10
|19
|0.28
|10
|0.15
|Discrete tax item - Mexico (iii)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|0.32
|(1
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion
|$
|76
|$
|1.12
|$
|112
|$
|1.66
|$
|184
|$
|2.72
|$
|215
|$
|3.19
|Net income, EPS and tax rates may not foot or recalculate due to rounding.
|註釋
|(i) 2020 年期間主要包括與從 PureCircle Limited 收購業務的收購與整合相關的成本。 2019 年期間主要包括與從 Western Polymer, LLC. 收購業務的收購與整合相關的成本。
|(ii) 在 2020 年第二季度，公司錄得 1,100 萬美元的稅前重組/減值費用，其中 600 萬美元的重組相關費用主要來自亞太地區和北美，以作為 Cost Smart 銷售計劃的一部分，及 1,000 萬美元的員工相關費用及其他費用，包括與 Cost Smart 銷售及行政開支計劃相關的專業服務費。在 2020 年 6 月 30 日止的六個月期間，公司錄得 2,500 萬美元的稅前重組/減值費用，其中 1,500 萬美元的重組相關費用主要來自亞太地區和北美，以作為 Cost Smart 銷售計劃的一部分，及 1,000 萬美元的員工相關費用和其他費用，包括與 Cost Smart 銷售及行政開支計劃相關的專業服務費。
在 2019 年 6 月 30 日止的三個月期間，公司分別錄得 900 萬美元和 1,300 萬美元的稅前重組費用。在 2019 年第二季度，公司錄得 600 萬美元其他費用，包括專業服務費及在北美和南美界別的員工相關遣散費，以作為 Cost Smart 銷售及行政開支計劃的一部分，及財務轉型計劃，另外 300 萬美元的其他成本，包括與 Cost Smart 相關的銷售成本計劃相關的專業服務費。在截至 2019 年 6 月 30 日的六個月期間，1,300 萬美元的重組費用包括 900 萬美元的 Cost Smart 銷售及行政開支計劃和財務轉型計劃相關的成本，以及 400 萬美元的 Cost Smart 銷售成本計劃相關的成本。
|(iii) 離散稅項表示公司使用美元作為其墨西哥子公司功能貨幣的影響。墨西哥的有效稅率受墨西哥比索財務報表重新衡量為美元的強烈影響。截至 2020 年 6 月 30 日的六個月期間，公司錄得 2,200 萬美元的離散稅撥備，原因是該期間墨西哥比索兌美元的匯率變動，相對於而截至2019 年 6 月 30 日的六個月期間，公司錄得 100 萬美元的離散稅收益。
|II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(in millions, pre-tax)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating income
|$
|113
|$
|168
|$
|266
|$
|329
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)
|11
|9
|25
|13
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
|$
|127
|$
|178
|$
|294
|$
|344
|有關註釋 (i) 至 (ii) 的信息，請參閱歸因於 Ingredion 和攤薄後 EPS 的 GAAP 淨收入對帳至歸因於 Ingredion 和調整後攤薄後 EPS 的非 GAAP 調整後淨收入所包括的註釋 (i) 至 (ii)。
|II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|(in millions)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|As Reported
|$
|94
|$
|27
|28.7
|%
|$
|230
|$
|85
|37.0
|%
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)
|11
|3
|25
|6
|Discrete tax item - Mexico (iii)
|-
|-
|-
|(22
|)
|Adjusted Non-GAAP
|$
|108
|$
|31
|28.7
|%
|$
|258
|$
|70
|27.1
|%
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|(in millions)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|As Reported
|$
|152
|$
|45
|29.6
|%
|$
|291
|$
|82
|28.2
|%
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)
|9
|2
|13
|3
|Discrete tax item - Mexico (iii)
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Adjusted Non-GAAP
|$
|162
|$
|48
|29.6
|%
|$
|306
|$
|87
|28.4
|%
|有關註釋 (i) 至 (iii) 的信息，請參閱歸因於 Ingredion 和攤薄後 EPS 的 GAAP 淨收入對帳至歸因於 Ingredion 和調整後攤薄後 EPS 的非 GAAP 調整後淨收入所包括的註釋 (i) 至 (iii)。
|II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of Reported U.S. GAAP Effective Tax Rate ("GAAP ETR")
|to Anticipated Adjusted Effective Tax Rate ("Adjusted ETR")
|(Unaudited)
|Anticipated Effective Tax Rate Range
|for Full Year 2020
|Low End
|High End
|GAAP ETR
|29.0
|%
|32.7
|%
|Add:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)
|1.1
|%
|1.1
|%
|Discrete tax item - Mexico (iii)
|-3.0
|%
|-5.6
|%
|Other tax matters (iv)
|0.5
|%
|0.5
|%
|Impact of adjustment on Effective Tax Rate (v)
|-1.7
|%
|-1.8
|%
|Adjusted ETR
|26.0
|%
|27.0
|%
|以上是我們預期的 2020 年全年 GAAP ETR 至 2020 年預期全年調整後 ETR 的對帳，當中並不包括 2020 年 7 月 1 日收購 PureCircle Limited 的影響。上述金額可能無法反映某些未來的費用、成本與／或收益，因為其時間、作用與／或重要性至今仍然未知，因此在固有情況下難以預測及估計。這些金額包括但不限於購置和整合開支、減值及重組成本以及某些其他特殊項目。我們通常將這些項目排除在調整後 ETR 指南中。基於這些原因，我們對調整後 ETR 的預測能力比 GAAP ETR 的預測能力更有信心。
|(i) 反映與從 PureCircle Limited 收購業務的收購和整合相關的成本。
|(ii) 反映 2020 年與 Cost Smart 銷售成本和銷售及行政開支計劃相關重組費用的目前估計。隨著這些計劃中的特定項目獲得批准，預算將接受審核，並可能作出修訂。
|(iii) 墨西哥比索對美元匯率變動的估計影響。由於公司使用美元作為其墨西哥子公司的功能貨幣，因此其有效稅率受墨西哥比索財務報表重新衡量為美元之強烈影響。墨西哥比索的變動從墨西哥持有的淨美元貨幣淨資產應稅兌換收益或損失而產生，而其稅前收入並沒有相應收益。
|(iv) 這與其他稅收結算及稅收儲備的利息和罰款的抵銷有關。
|(v) 稅率對項目 (i) 至 (iv) 的間接影響。
