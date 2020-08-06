MONTREAL, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – Saputo Inc.'s Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual-only format on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time), via live webcast at web.lumiagm.com/177229360 .



The speakers will be:

Mr. Lino Saputo, Jr., Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer;

Mr. Kai Bockmann, President and Chief Operating Officer, Saputo Inc. and International Sector;

Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the fiscal 2021 first quarter results.

The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino Saputo, Jr., Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kai Bockmann, President and Chief Operating Officer, Saputo Inc. and International Sector, and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

To participate in the conference: 1-877-542-8049

Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the call. To listen to the call on the Web: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10753 .

Replay of the conference

A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 13, 2020, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company’s website.

To access the replay: 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 21966306).



To access the archived webcast: www.saputo.com , in the “Investors” section, under “Calendar of Events”.

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902