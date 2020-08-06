Innovative Medical Technology Visionary Selected for Prestigious Orange County Award

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocutrx Vision Technologies, LLC , a California-based technology company developing state-of-the-art augmented reality (AR) headset devices, announced today that it has been named a finalist for Outstanding Small Technology Company in the 27th annual High Tech Awards presented by OCTANe .

The recognition is a prestigious honor among Orange County’s technology and medical companies that seek to transform industries through innovation. Each finalist is evaluated based on sustainability, community engagement, positive revenue trend, profit growth, diversity and inclusion.

“We have put sustainability, inclusion, and excellence at the forefront of our mission behind transforming medical visualization technology since our origin. This local recognition is a welcome testament to the innovation we put into creating state-of-the art medical devices here in Orange County,” said Michael Freeman, CEO of Ocutrx Vision Technologies.

This year’s High Tech Award ceremony will be virtual. A ticket this year includes lunch delivered (Orange County only), networking before and after the luncheon and a cocktail celebration in 2021.

About the High Tech Awards

The High Tech Awards (HTA) seek to celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation. In its 27th year, the High Tech Awards has recognized and more than 100 innovative companies in Orange County. This is a great time to celebrate innovation and leadership in Orange County as we emerge from a global healthcare crisis.

About OCTANe

OCTANe convenes and enables the Southern California technology and medical technology business ecosystem by connecting people, resources and capital. Its goal is to create 55,000+ high-value technology jobs in Southern California by 2030.

About Ocutrx

With corporate headquarters in Irvine, Calif., an Innovation Center in Laguna Beach, and research and development labs in Colorado Springs, CO and Tulsa, OK, and a new office in London, England, Ocutrx is a new breed of Augmented/Extended Reality manufacturing company focusing on the best-connected, lightest-weight, highest-resolution headset, housing the largest field-of-vision and the highest resolution in the market.

Ocutrx makes AR/XR headsets for both the patient and healthcare provider. For patients, the Oculenz™ AMD provides ground-breaking technology to offer a solution for advanced macular degeneration and other central visual deficits in patients with retinal disease. The Oculenz RMP Remote Medical Presence model is for remote telemedicine and contains various patient vital sensors including visual-field test, blood pressure, heart rate and blood oxygenation. The Oculenz LVP is for low-vision patients to maneuver around in their environment using simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) supported by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform and the AT&T 5G network. The Oculenz EyAlinz™ is a device which can help diagnose and treat younger patients with amblyopia (lazy eye) and provide a binocular recovery solution.

For the surgeon, Ocutrx has developed the ORLenz for surgery visualization, providing a surgery video feed with virtual information superimposed in the view of a surgeon, assistant or students/fellows. There is also an ORLenz version for those who practice interactive radiology and laparoscopy to see both the body and a probe at the same time in an AR/XR overlay. These surgery AR/XR headsets are also featured in the Ocutrx OR-Bot™ Surgery Visualization Theatre, which spotlight three fully 4k viewing methods for surgeons to see ophthalmic, spinal, EMT, vascular, neural, or coronary surgeries.

Ocutrx is creating impactful, revolutionary ARWear for the medical sector. To learn more about Ocutrx and its ground-breaking technology, please visit the company website at www.oculenz.com .