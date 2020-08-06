The operations of Icelandair Group continued to be heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in July although some travel restrictions had been lifted and Icelandair started expanding its flight schedule again. The Company’s freight services decreased much less due to the situation than the capacity reduction of the Icelandair route network.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers increased from 18,500 in June 2020 to almost 73,200 in July, decreasing by 87% from July 2019. The number of passengers to Iceland were around 58,200 and from Iceland around 13,300. Number of via passengers was insignificant, reduced by 99%. The load factor on Icelandair’s flights was 70.3% compared to 82.9% in July 2019. The total capacity was 89% less than in July last year. On-time performance was 95% in July 2020 compared to 71% in July 2019.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was almost 15,000 in July, decreasing by 48% from the year before. The total capacity was down by 64%. The load factor was 78.2% compared with 72.1% the year before.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 81%. Freight decreased by 15%, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS JUL 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 73,159 -87% 655,004 -74% Load Factor 70.3% -12.6 ppt 69.7% -12.3 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 236.3 -89% 2,669.2 -73% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 166.2 -90% 1,859.5 -77% Stage length (KM) 2,311 -26% 2,853 -9% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 95.0% 24.0 ppt 83.0% 11.0 ppt DOMESTIC AND REGIONAL FLIGHTS JUL 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 14,776 -48% 79,683 -51% Load Factor 78.2% 6.1 ppt 68.9% 0.6 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 6.2 -64% 36.7 -57% CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS JUL 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Charter 541 -81% 11,069 -38% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 9,082 -15% 66,177 -15%

