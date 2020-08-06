ZÜRICH, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises in Switzerland are adopting the hybrid cloud model, but many still use managed hosting services to simplify their data center operations, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services & Solutions Report for Switzerland finds companies there embracing managed hosting and colocation providers and demanding geo-redundancy to mitigate against natural disasters.

In many cases, Swiss enterprises are also using colocation providers to operate their data centers, the report says. “Swiss companies are using highly standardized and secure colocation providers to manage their data centers, hardware and Internet connectivity,” said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG DACH. “The market is booming and new providers are entering the market.”

The report also sees adoption of hybrid cloud services growing in Switzerland, with enterprises seeing professionally operated hybrid clouds as a combination of the best features of private and public clouds. Hybrid cloud providers can tailor services to customer needs, and they can offer automated services that help scale systems and avoid duplication of work.

Meanwhile, strong interest in both business process outsourcing and application development and maintenance in Switzerland is driving adoption of managed services and hosting, the report says. Swiss companies are interested in application development and maintenance services, and in relocating IT services that have been hosted in the U.K. back to the EU or to Switzerland, due to the U.K.’s exit from the EU. These factors are driving interest in colocation services, the report says.

Providers in the cloud and data center markets generally need to offer managed or professional services for infrastructure and applications to be competitive, the report adds. Many providers are now offering automation services, including robotic process automation, to detect anomalies at an early stage, improve incident management and enhance customer experience.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services & Solutions Report for Switzerland evaluates the capabilities of 84 providers across six quadrants: Managed Services for Large Accounts, Managed Services for the Midmarket, Managed Containers as a Service, Managed Hosting for Large Accounts, Managed Hosting for the Midmarket and Colocation Services.

The report names EveryWare, IBM and Swisscom as leaders in three quadrants. Atos, Avectris and T-Systems are named leaders in two quadrants, and Accenture, Axians, Bechtle, BitHawk, Broadcom/Symantec, Check Point, Cisco, DXC, Equinix, Fortinet, Green Datacenter, Interxion, Juniper Networks, MTF, Netcloud, NTT, Palo Alto Networks, Safe Host, ti&m, Trend Micro and Trivadis are named leaders in one.

Customized versions of the report are available from Avectris and Green Datacenter.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services & Solutions Report for Switzerland is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

Starting this year, each ISG Provider Lens™ study will include a Global Summary to help enterprise subscribers better understand provider capabilities across all geographic markets covered by that study. All ISG Provider Lens™ reports also will now include an Enterprise Context feature to help executives quickly identify key insights related to their roles and responsibilities.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

