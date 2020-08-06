SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrapify , the performance-driven ad tech platform for brands powered by OOH and the gig-economy, today announced a first-of-its kind product for the transit media space with the launch of its Boost Platform , turning a moving out-of-home (OOH) ad placement into digital and physical retargeting with full attribution and measurement.



Historically, transit OOH and attribution has been difficult to measure. Boost encompasses all of the features that turn a moving OOH ad placement into digital and physical retargeting with full attribution and measurement. For the first time, offline-to-online advertising for transit OOH operators and fleet operators are able to access attribution and retargeting data in a dashboard online.

By leveraging Boost, brands can connect their fleet’s location data, create targeted audiences, extend the reach of their OOH ad placement and measure performance against custom conversion goals. Brands can also access attribution reporting from OOH exposure as well as retargeting reporting, OOH media measurement and data visualization.

“We are excited to enable our mobile billboard fleet with the powerful attribution and retargeting capabilities that Wrapify Boost provides,” said Jeff Griffing, CEO AllOver Media. AllOver Media has been fortunate that over the last 18 years our mobile billboard customers have been very loyal based on their ROI. We’re now happy to pilot a program with Wrapify and their new tools that can help our customers enhance their media investments even further.”

Enabling branded vehicles with Wrapify’s Boost Platform can turbocharge existing branded fleet inventory of trucks, vans and corporate vehicles with multi-channel ‘Physical Retargeting’ and attribution.

“This powerful gravitas is unique to OOH, yet it’s no longer enough on its own. The industry must endeavor to prove itself with science,” says James Heller, CEO and Co-founder of Wrapfiy. “Luckily, the work we’ve done over the past five years on our own OOH platform created the opportunity to inform smarter attribution, retargeting and tracking for ROI for the rest of the industry. This is a game-changer for Wrapify and the transit OOH segment at large.”



To learn more, please visit wrapify.com/boost.

About Wrapify

With a powerful combination of OOH, digital and the gig economy, Wrapify empowers Fortune 500 brands to reach audiences in an omnichannel environment - while delivering measurable, actionable analytics to prove its effectiveness. This high-recall ad tech platform combines the impact of out of home advertising with the scalability, targeting and accountability of digital.

Brands including AT&T, Coca-Cola and Zoom reach and engage audiences that interact with Wrapified vehicles across channels and devices, driving awareness, attribution and conversion. Wrapify enables brands to target and scale ad campaigns nationwide, across screens and channels, as well as access to data in real-time to measure performance.

280,000+ drivers in the US use the Wrapify App to earn extra income simply by driving. Founded in 2015, Wrapify is headquartered in San Diego, CA. Learn more at wrapify.com.

