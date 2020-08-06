New York, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Robot Market: Focus on Product Types, Components and Applications - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025 (Includes COVID-19 Impact)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949302/?utm_source=GNW

Global Mobile Robot Market Forecast, 2020-2025

The mobile robot market analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.62% on the basis of revenue during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. North America dominated the global mobile robot market with a share of 40.20% in 2019. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S. and Canada, is another prominent region for the mobile robot market.



The global mobile robot market is likely to showcase a high growth rate, owing to the growing usage of robots in emerging countries for varied applications, the advancing technology, and the increasing concerns for labor safety and human. Recent innovations and government funding and initiatives in robotics and AI domain have enabled the solution providers to reach a wider segment of consumers in the industry.



Scope of the Global Mobile Robot Market

The mobile robot market research provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of product type, component, application, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the mobile robot market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, market trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among other aspects.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global Mobile Robot Market Segmentation

While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the different solutions, which includes types, applications, and components of robots.



The mobile robot market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions by country is also provided.



Key Companies in the Global Mobile Robot Industry

The key market players in the global mobile robot market include AUBO Robotics, Blue Ocean Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc, Eddyfi, Fetch Robotics, GE Inspection Robotics, Locus Robotics, Lockheed Martin, Mobile Industrial Robots, Northrop Grumman, QinetiQ Group, Seegrid Corporation, Swisslog Holding AG, and Transbotics Corporation.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific & Japan

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC and Japan

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

